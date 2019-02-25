Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors Position in Dover Corp. (DOV) Lowered by $679,360; Mohawk Inds (MHK) Valuation Declined While Southeast Asset Advisors Decreased Its Holding

Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Dover Corp. (DOV) by 3.74% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors Llc sold 7,720 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.57% with the market. The institutional investor held 198,769 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $17.60 million, down from 206,489 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors Llc who had been investing in Dover Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.38B market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $92.33. About 814,800 shares traded. Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) has risen 0.18% since February 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.18% the S&P500. Some Historical DOV News: 06/04/2018 – MOODY’S RATES APERGY’S TERM LOAN BA1; ASSIGNS BA3 CFR; 20/03/2018 – DOVER SAYS ROBERT A. LIVINGSTON TO RETIRE; 18/04/2018 – Dover Board of Directors Approves Spinoff of Apergy; 20/03/2018 – DOVER IS SAID READY TO NAME RICHARD TOBIN AS CEO; 21/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Dover, DE’s Water and Sewer Revs at ‘AA+’; Outlook Stable; 27/04/2018 – Dover Corp 1Q Rev $1.92B; 27/04/2018 – Dover Corp 1Q Net $131.4M; 20/03/2018 Dover Microsystems Expands Team; 26/03/2018 – /C O R R E C T l O N — Hallmark Lighting/; 27/04/2018 – Dover Corp Sees 2018 Adj EPS $4.70-Adj EPS $4.85

Southeast Asset Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Mohawk Inds Inc (MHK) by 55.39% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc sold 5,946 shares as the company’s stock declined 36.78% with the market. The institutional investor held 4,789 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $840,000, down from 10,735 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc who had been investing in Mohawk Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.43B market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $140.5. About 607,992 shares traded. Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) has declined 57.20% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 57.20% the S&P500. Some Historical MHK News: 26/04/2018 – Mohawk 1Q Adj EPS $3.01; 03/04/2018 – NY Warn Notices: 4 / 3 / 2018 – Conduent Education Services, LLC – Mohawk Valley Region; 29/03/2018 – Decommissioned Downtown Alectra Utilities’ Substation Becomes Mohawk’s New Energy and Power Utilities Lab; 15/05/2018 – Maverick Capital Buys New 1.4% Position in Mohawk Industries; 01/05/2018 – Mohawk Industries at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 26/04/2018 – MOHAWK INDUSTRIES SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $3.89 TO $3.98, EST. $4.12; 26/04/2018 – Mohawk 1Q EPS $2.78; 01/05/2018 – Mohawk Medical Properties REIT Sells to Invesque Inc. for C$177M and Announces Approval and Closing of Arrangement; 29/03/2018 – Decommissioned Downtown Alectra Utilities’ Substation Becomes Mohawk’s New Energy and Power Utilities Lab; 24/05/2018 – Mohawk Industries: Frans De Cock Retires From Board

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.09, from 1.06 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 65 investors sold MHK shares while 150 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 53.84 million shares or 5.39% less from 56.91 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Metropolitan Life Insur Communications reported 9,103 shares. Covey Advisors Lc has invested 2.61% in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK). World Asset Management accumulated 3,805 shares or 0.03% of the stock. British Columbia Invest has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK). Pennsylvania Company owns 21,371 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Commonwealth Financial Bank Of invested in 0.02% or 8,966 shares. Bluemountain Management Limited Liability Com has 0.2% invested in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK). Jpmorgan Chase And Communications accumulated 2.12M shares or 0.07% of the stock. Tarbox Family Office accumulated 18 shares. Moreover, Tiverton Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.02% invested in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) for 2,250 shares. Walleye Trading Limited Liability Co holds 0% or 4,291 shares. 2,853 were reported by Nottingham Advsrs. D E Shaw And Communications invested in 324,516 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt invested 0.02% in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK). Wilbanks Smith And Thomas Asset Management Ltd owns 1,515 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio.

Since September 11, 2018, it had 11 insider purchases, and 5 insider sales for $52.26 million activity. Another trade for 1,000 shares valued at $117,750 was bought by BRUCKMANN BRUCE. On Monday, February 11 the insider HELEN SUZANNE L sold $2.00M. 13,400 shares valued at $2.50 million were sold by LORBERBAUM JEFFREY S on Friday, September 14. 763 shares were sold by Patton Rodney David, worth $95,583 on Friday, November 30. $313,877 worth of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) shares were bought by Carson Brian. Thiers Bernard had sold 5,000 shares worth $950,000 on Tuesday, September 11.

Southeast Asset Advisors Inc, which manages about $1.76B and $373.09 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ansys Inc (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 3,373 shares to 5,749 shares, valued at $1.07M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in First Rep Bk San Fran Cali N (NYSE:FRC) by 6,920 shares in the quarter, for a total of 17,036 shares, and has risen its stake in Brown & Brown Inc (NYSE:BRO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.26, from 0.76 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 42 investors sold DOV shares while 176 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 129.10 million shares or 1.90% less from 131.60 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp reported 180,387 shares. Holderness stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV). Washington Bancorporation reported 0.01% in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV). Reilly Herbert Faulkner Iii holds 2.2% of its portfolio in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) for 51,040 shares. Cornerstone Cap Inc reported 0.03% stake. Captrust Advsr accumulated 9,000 shares. Orrstown Financial Services Incorporated stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV). 806,499 were reported by Morgan Stanley. 42,201 are held by Huntington Commercial Bank. Rech & Mgmt Company holds 2.01% in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) or 76,390 shares. Stock Yards Bancorporation Tru stated it has 2,547 shares. North Star Asset Mngmt reported 3,530 shares. Diligent Invsts Ltd Co holds 0.45% of its portfolio in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) for 9,181 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn has invested 0.08% in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV). 24,834 are owned by Bbva Compass Commercial Bank Inc.

Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.77 billion and $392.51M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cbre Group Inc. (NYSE:CBG) by 20,300 shares to 1.31M shares, valued at $57.77M in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Since October 23, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 6 insider sales for $3.42 million activity. Kosinski Anthony K sold $196,713 worth of stock or 2,184 shares. Cabrera Ivonne M had sold 7,272 shares worth $641,609 on Tuesday, February 12. Spurgeon William had sold 13,102 shares worth $1.14 million. $1.08 million worth of Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) shares were sold by Kloosterboer Jay L.