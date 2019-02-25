Gamble Jones Investment Counsel Has Raised Boeing Co (BA) Position; As Chevron (CVX) Shares Rose, Raymond James Trust Raised Position by $630,374

Raymond James Trust increased its stake in Chevron Corp (CVX) by 3.34% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raymond James Trust bought 5,167 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.40% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 159,727 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $19.53 million, up from 154,560 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raymond James Trust who had been investing in Chevron Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $228.59 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $119.63. About 990,108 shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.92% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.92% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 25/04/2018 – CHEVRON SPOKESWOMAN COMMENTS IN EMAILED STATEMENT; 05/03/2018 – Exclusive: Chevron in talks to sell stake in Canada LNG project; 30/05/2018 – CHEVRON – AN AVERAGE OF 98 PCT OF VOTES CAST WERE VOTED FOR 10 NOMINEES FOR ELECTION TO BOARD AT ANNUAL STOCKHOLDERS MEETING; 12/04/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $153 FROM $138; 11/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 281902 – CHEVRON PHILLIPS CHEMICAL CEDAR BAYOU PLANT; 06/03/2018 – Chevron Executives Detail Growth Plan; 17/04/2018 – Caracas Chron: Using Corruption As an Excuse, Persecution Spree Hits Chevron; 27/04/2018 – Mixed Oil Fortunes: Exxon Misses, Chevron Crushes Estimates; 27/04/2018 – Chevron Blows Through All Profit Forecasts Amid Crude Rally; 20/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/20/2018 05:38 PM

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 6.44% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel bought 983 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.54% with the market. The institutional investor held 16,236 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $6.04 million, up from 15,253 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $242.18 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.08% or $4.6 during the last trading session, reaching $428.65. About 1.01M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 15.74% since February 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.74% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 11/04/2018 – ENDERS SAYS BOEING SALES TEAM MOST `AGGRESSIVE’ IN 20 YEARS; 10/04/2018 – MALAYSIA AIRLINES SAYS NO FRESH TENDER PROCESS IN PLACE FOR 20-30 WIDEBODY JETS, BOEING MOU REMAINS; 24/04/2018 – Boeing, Ryanair Announce Order for 25 737 MAX 8s; 18/05/2018 – China denies it has offered a $200 bln package to slash U.S. trade gap; 13/04/2018 – Boeing could suffer as a big buyer of Russian-produced titanium; 21/05/2018 – Boeing-Backed Startup Targets 2022 Debut for Electric Plane; 09/05/2018 – Boeing Details More Than $54 Million in Grants and Philanthropic Investments; 26/04/2018 – AIRSHOW-Arms maker Diehl calls for harmonised export rules in Europe; 08/05/2018 – Iran sanctions to snap back after 90- and 180-day wind down periods -U.S. Treasury; 01/05/2018 – Plane maker Boeing is buying aerospace parts company KLX for about $3.2 billion

Since October 29, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 13 insider sales for $53.53 million activity. On Friday, November 9 RAMOS JENETTE E sold $602,733 worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 1,640 shares. $3.49 million worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) shares were sold by LUTTIG J MICHAEL. Shares for $5.03M were sold by McAllister Kevin G. $10.50M worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) was sold by KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN. $873,712 worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) was sold by COLBERT THEODORE III. Shares for $1.75 million were sold by Sands Diana L.

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel, which manages about $1.24 billion and $1.08 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 5,975 shares to 29,075 shares, valued at $2.46 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Dow Jones Indl Avrg Etf (DIA) by 1,144 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,295 shares, and cut its stake in Royal Dutch Shell Plc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.12, from 0.88 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 65 investors sold BA shares while 540 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 476 raised stakes. 347.06 million shares or 1.84% less from 353.55 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Logan Cap Inc owns 18,614 shares or 0.45% of their US portfolio. Bar Harbor Serv holds 545 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Supplemental Annuity Collective Tru Of Nj stated it has 2,000 shares. 8,842 are owned by Usca Ria Limited Liability Corporation. Boston Research And stated it has 1,571 shares. Hbk Sorce Advisory Ltd Liability Com, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 9,721 shares. Bollard Limited Liability Company holds 2% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 133,897 shares. Bender Robert & stated it has 0.77% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Moreover, Citigroup has 0.17% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Sunbelt Secs owns 1,822 shares or 0.36% of their US portfolio. Ipswich Inv Management has 0.08% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). First City Mngmt invested in 1,800 shares. Alyeska Grp Ltd Partnership has invested 0.01% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Wealthfront invested in 26,274 shares. Asset Mngmt One Ltd has invested 0.69% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Since September 13, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 6 insider sales for $4.19 million activity. On Monday, February 4 the insider Ourada Jeanette L sold $838,808.

Raymond James Trust, which manages about $1.63B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr (MDY) by 1,614 shares to 15,470 shares, valued at $5.68M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 5,491 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 47,157 shares, and cut its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM).