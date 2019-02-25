GÃ©rard Perrier Industrie S.A. (PERR) Increases 7.22% on Feb 25

Shares of GÃ©rard Perrier Industrie S.A. (EPA:PERR) last traded at 52, representing a move of 7.22%, or 3.5 per share, on volume of 640 shares. After opening the trading day at 48.8, shares of GÃ©rard Perrier Industrie S.A. traded in a close range. GÃ©rard Perrier Industrie S.A. currently has a total float of 3.68M shares and on average sees 540 shares exchange hands each day. The stock now has a 52-week low of 44.2 and high of 70.4.

French Stock Market: A European Prowess

France is not just all about the unparalleled gastronomic experience nor the beautiful destinations. It is also acknowledged for being one of Europe’s pride on the economic front. It is also a special market place for GÃ©rard Perrier Industrie S.A.. With a thriving corporate sector, France surely has an interesting economy as well.

France’s Equity Market

Euronext Paris, which was formerly known as Paris Bourse, is the main stock exchange in France. It is part of Euronext, a pan-European stock exchange across five European cities including Paris, London, Lisbon, Brussels, and Amsterdam.

Euronext was established on September 22, 2000, creating the first pan-European stock exchange from the merger of the Amsterdam Stock Exchange, the Brussels Stock Exchange, and the Paris Bourse in an effort to leverage the European Union (EU) economy. In 2002, the Bolsa de Valores de Lisboa was integrated into the union, further strengthening one of Europe’s biggest stock exchanges.

Developing very quickly it helped many companies like GÃ©rard Perrier Industrie S.A. to find their investors. As of the first quarter of 2014, Euronext has a total market capitalization of €1.60 trillion with over 1,000 companies listed on it.

The leading indices on Euronext include PSI 20, Next 150, Euronext 100, CAC 40, BEL 20, AScX, AMX, and AEX.

CAC 40 is the index measuring the 40 most valuable companies listed on Euronext Paris. Unlike the leading index in the US, the Dow Jones Industrial Average— a price-weighted index, CAC 40 is a free-float modified capitalization-weighted index since December 1, 2003. Prior to this, its components are measured based on total market capitalization.

CAC 40 derives its name from an old automation system of Euronext Paris. Its base value of 1,000 has been set on December 31, 1987.

CAC 40 had recorded its all-time high 16 years ago, closing at 6,922.33 on September 4, 2000. It had an intraday high of 6,944.77 during the said session. On the other hand, its all-time low of 893.22 was last seen in January 1988. At present, CAC 40 is trading at around 4,000. And GÃ©rard Perrier Industrie S.A. is the part of this trading.

The components of CAC 40 are reviewed and determined every quarter by the Index Steering Committee. The reviews happen every third Friday of March, June, September, and December. Companies listed on Euronext Paris are ranked based on free-float market valuation and share turnover in the 12 months prior. Their weights are limited to 15% during review to prevent the occurrence of index heavyweight. From the top 100 companies, 40 companies will be picked to compose CAC 40.

Trading in France

France has one of the longest regular trading sessions in the world. Trading on Euronext Paris begins at 6:01 a.m. and ends at 7:59 p.m. The movement is in 0.50 increments. Among most brokers, the margin requirement is 2%. Meanwhile, the minimum trade size requirement is an index. Euro is the main currency on Euronext Paris.

France is one of the richest economies in Europe, which is why betting on its growth prospects is an ideal move for investors. CAC 40 lives up to global stock exchange standards that can truly reward meaningful investments. Some of investments go to the GÃ©rard Perrier Industrie S.A. directly.

More notable recent GÃ©rard Perrier Industrie S.A. (EPA:PERR) news were published by: Fortune.com which released: “Weed Killer Chemical Found in Beer and Wine, Report Says – Fortune” on February 25, 2019, also Washingtonpost.com with their article: “Analysis | The Energy 202: Democrats sound alarm about Trump appointees’ proposed nuclear energy sales to Saudi Arabia – The Washington Post” published on February 20, 2019, Nytimes.com published: “E.P.A. Will Ease Path to New Coal Plants – The New York Times” on December 04, 2018. More interesting news about GÃ©rard Perrier Industrie S.A. (EPA:PERR) were released by: Qz.com and their article: “Scott Pruitt’s replacement Andrew Wheeler will be even more dangerous for the EPA – Quartz” published on July 05, 2018 as well as Nytimes.com‘s news article titled: “Trump Administration Prepares a Major Weakening of Mercury Emissions Rules – The New York Times” with publication date: September 30, 2018.

GÃƒÂ©rard Perrier Industrie S.A. engages in designing, manufacturing, installing, and maintaining industrial electrical, electronic and automation equipment in France and internationally. The company has market cap of 191.54 million EUR. The firm installs, services, and maintains electrical, and command and control equipment at the industrial sites; and creates and makes electrical and electronic equipment for machine automation, continuous process, and professional equipment. It has a 15.15 P/E ratio. It also provides electrical engineering, automation, maintenance, and technical assistance services for the energy and nuclear sectors; and electrical and automation equipment in the area of cable transport and lifting.