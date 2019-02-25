Gardner Russo & Gardner Has Lifted J.P. Morgan Chase (JPM) Holding by $1.07 Million as Stock Price Declined; Highstreet Asset Management Raised Valero Energy Corp. (VLO) Position by $314,592; Valuation Declined

Gardner Russo & Gardner Llc increased its stake in J.P. Morgan Chase (JPM) by 476% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gardner Russo & Gardner Llc bought 9,520 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.86% with the market. The hedge fund held 11,520 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.30 million, up from 2,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gardner Russo & Gardner Llc who had been investing in J.P. Morgan Chase for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $356.15B market cap company. The stock increased 2.01% or $2.11 during the last trading session, reaching $107.11. About 4.45M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.12% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.12% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 14/05/2018 – Virtusa Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 17; 01/05/2018 – GoDaddy Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 18/05/2018 – Puma Resumed at Overweight by JPMorgan Cazenove; 10/04/2018 – BLACK HILLS CORP BKH.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $53 FROM $52; 02/05/2018 – JPMorgan Economist Lim Recommended to Join Bank of Korea’s Board; 10/04/2018 – SOUTH JERSEY INDUSTRIES INC SJI.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $30 FROM $29; 10/05/2018 – JPMorgan Applies to Launch Joint-Venture Brokerage in China; 08/05/2018 – MEDIA-Dimon lays out 100-year China vision with trade spat on horizon- Bloomberg; 09/05/2018 – Sprint President & CFO Michel Combes to Speak May 16 at 46th Annual J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Con; 14/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: MOVES-JPMorgan poaches Wells Fargo banker for entertainment group

Highstreet Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Valero Energy Corp. (VLO) by 27.85% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highstreet Asset Management Inc bought 2,784 shares as the company’s stock declined 36.33% with the market. The institutional investor held 12,782 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.45 million, up from 9,998 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highstreet Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Valero Energy Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.20B market cap company. It closed at $85.32 lastly. It is down 14.27% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.27% the S&P500. Some Historical VLO News: 14/05/2018 – Valero expands into South America with Peru biofuels deal; 23/04/2018 – Valero Reports Power Disruption at Corpus Christi, Texas Refinery; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Large Cap Adds Dunkin’, Exits Valero Energy; 14/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 280434 – VALERO PORT ARTHUR REFINERY; 26/04/2018 – Valero Energy 1Q Refining Segment Operating Income $922M; 27/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 282866 – VALERO CORPUS CHRISTI REFINERY EAST PLANT; 26/04/2018 – VALERO CONCLUDES 1Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 03/05/2018 – VALERO ENERGY CORP VLO.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.80/SHR; 27/03/2018 – VALERO MEMPHIS TENNESSEE REFINERY HYDROGEN PLANT OPERATING AT REDUCED RATES; 08/03/2018 – Valero Port Arthur refinery restarting hydrocracker

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 37 investors sold JPM shares while 755 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 628 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 1.12% less from 2.34 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 1,188 were accumulated by Alphamark Advsrs. Perritt Mgmt Inc holds 0.26% or 7,659 shares in its portfolio. Drexel Morgan & Com invested 0.3% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). 17,770 were accumulated by Wealthtrust. 443,816 are owned by Sterling Management. Appleton Prns Incorporated Ma invested in 2.49% or 165,544 shares. Legacy Private Trust has invested 1.22% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). 78,506 were reported by Cannell Peter B & Communications. Lincluden Limited reported 0.8% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Todd Asset Management Ltd Liability Company has 1.52% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Country Club Trust Na reported 26,278 shares. Terril Brothers stated it has 1.61% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Roof Eidam & Maycock Adv stated it has 5,517 shares or 0.28% of all its holdings. Farmers Trust reported 96,657 shares stake. Live Your Vision Limited Liability Corporation reported 1,058 shares.

Since October 19, 2018, it had 2 insider buys, and 5 insider sales for $4.86 million activity. Petno Douglas B also sold $1.22M worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) on Tuesday, January 29. $599,304 worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) shares were sold by BACON ASHLEY. HOBSON MELLODY L bought 1,150 shares worth $125,281. CROWN JAMES S also bought $518,950 worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) on Tuesday, February 5. Shares for $1.40M were sold by Beer Lori A on Tuesday, January 29. Friedman Stacey also sold $317,310 worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) shares.

Gardner Russo & Gardner Llc, which manages about $10.72B and $13.83 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 2,955 shares to 177,446 shares, valued at $18.90M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Visa Inc Cl A (NYSE:V) by 7,440 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 616,572 shares, and cut its stake in Royal Dutch Shell Plc Adr A.

Highstreet Asset Management Inc, which manages about $1.80 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp. (NYSE:LMT) by 34,008 shares to 70,398 shares, valued at $24.36 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in The Procter & Gamble Co. (NYSE:PG) by 96,991 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 147,796 shares, and cut its stake in Facebook Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.07, from 0.82 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 41 investors sold VLO shares while 353 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 256 raised stakes. 315.70 million shares or 1.71% less from 321.20 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Aviance Capital Ptnrs Lc invested in 0.31% or 11,247 shares. 4,477 are owned by Donaldson Ltd Liability. Captrust owns 0.1% invested in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) for 20,471 shares. Bridgewater Associates LP owns 0.01% invested in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) for 4,622 shares. Manchester Cap Management Lc, a Vermont-based fund reported 1,446 shares. 365 were accumulated by Dubuque Natl Bank Tru. Highstreet Asset Management reported 12,782 shares stake. Burke & Herbert Financial Bank stated it has 0.4% of its portfolio in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). 1,975 are held by Cibc Comml Bank Usa. Vident Advisory Lc invested in 0.16% or 36,114 shares. Arizona State Retirement invested 0.19% in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). New York State Common Retirement Fund accumulated 0.15% or 1.14M shares. Lee Danner And Bass has invested 0.2% of its portfolio in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). Stadion Money Limited Liability Company reported 2,179 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Jcic Asset has invested 0% in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO).

Since October 29, 2018, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $1.91 million activity. EBERHART PAULETT had bought 60 shares worth $5,174 on Monday, October 29. Shares for $42,485 were bought by Waters Stephen M on Wednesday, February 20.