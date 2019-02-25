Garmin LTD (GRMN) Shareholder Us Bancorp De Has Decreased Holding by $643,149; As Sierra Bancorp (BSRR) Stock Price Declined, Bowling Portfolio Management Has Cut Its Holding

Bowling Portfolio Management Llc decreased its stake in Sierra Bancorp (BSRR) by 45.35% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bowling Portfolio Management Llc sold 26,104 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.14% with the market. The institutional investor held 31,463 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $909,000, down from 57,567 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management Llc who had been investing in Sierra Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $420.15M market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $27.46. About 17,042 shares traded. Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) has declined 1.15% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.15% the S&P500. Some Historical BSRR News: 09/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Nevada Power, Sierra Pacific And Nv Energy, Outlook Stable; 17/05/2018 – SIERRA LEONE PRESIDENT NAMES DEPUTY MINISTERS OF FINANCE, MINES; 23/05/2018 – ABBOTT GETS FDA OK FOR XIENCE SIERRA HEART STENT; 24/03/2018 – Sierra Leone court upholds injunction to delay election run-off; 10/05/2018 – SIERRA INCOME CORPORATION SAYS A COMMITTEE OF ITS BOARD HAS APPROVED A DECREASE IN ITS PUBLIC OFFERING PRICE FROM $8.15 PER SHARE TO $8.00 PER SHARE; 09/05/2018 – SONAE SIERRA 1Q EBITDA R$50M; 10/03/2018 – Voice of Amer: No Clear Leader in Sierra Leone Vote With Quarter of Ballots Counted; 10/04/2018 – SONAE SIERRA CFR TO Aa2 FROM Aa3 BY MOODY’S; 27/03/2018 – Sierra Leone December Consumer Prices: Summary (Table); 10/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Sonae Sierra’s National Scale Ratings To Aa2.Br; Outlook Revised To Stable

Us Bancorp De decreased its stake in Garmin Ltd (GRMN) by 72.53% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Us Bancorp De sold 9,321 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.56% with the market. The institutional investor held 3,531 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $247,000, down from 12,852 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Us Bancorp De who had been investing in Garmin Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.68B market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $83.07. About 1.30 million shares traded or 18.58% up from the average. Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) has risen 5.97% since February 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.97% the S&P500. Some Historical GRMN News: 02/05/2018 – GARMIN 1Q REV. $711M, EST. $669.0M; 02/05/2018 – GARMIN RMAINTAINS 2018 FORECAST FOR REVENUE, PRO FORMA EPS; 08/03/2018 – Honda Aircraft Company Expands HondaJet Sales To India; 06/03/2018 – GARMIN INTERNATIONAL- EXPANDED CONNEXT ECOSYSTEM NOW INCLUDES FLTPLAN.COM WEBSITE, FLTPLAN GO APP ON APPLE AND ANDROID MOBILE DEVICES; 18/04/2018 – The Varia™ RTL510 rearview radar from Garmin® helps cyclists stand out, day or night and on any ride; 16/05/2018 – Wirecard Joins Forces With Garmin® to Provide Garmin Smartwatch Owners a Fully Digital Payment Experience Through Its Flagship Product boon; 18/04/2018 – Garmin® introduces the Edge® 130 — a compact GPS bike computer designed for use on any ride; 02/05/2018 – Garmin Sees FY18 Adj EPS $3.05; 06/03/2018 – Global Automotive Dashboard Camera Market Report (2017-2021) – Garmin, LG lnnotek, Panasonic and Pittasoft are Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 18/04/2018 – Garmin® hosts second Connect IQ™ Developer Summit, announces Connect IQ 3.0 with new apps from Trailforks, Yelp, iHeartRadio

Us Bancorp De, which manages about $34.55B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Finl Group A D (NYSE:SMFG) by 59,993 shares to 778,074 shares, valued at $6.25M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Xpo Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO) by 2,671 shares in the quarter, for a total of 25,667 shares, and has risen its stake in Marriott Intl Inc (NASDAQ:MAR).

Since August 30, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 12 selling transactions for $162.38 million activity. PEMBLE CLIFTON A also sold $1.09M worth of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) shares.

More notable recent Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Agilent, American Water, Apple, Biogen, Garmin, GoDaddy, Tilray, UBS, Walmart and More – 24/7 Wall St.” on February 21, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Earnings Preview: Will Garmin Extend Winning Streak Into 2019? – Nasdaq” published on February 17, 2019, Fool.com published: “3 Things to Watch in the Stock Market This Week – The Motley Fool” on February 17, 2019. More interesting news about Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Here’s Why You Should Add Garmin (GRMN) to Your Portfolio – Nasdaq” published on December 20, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “GRMN Crosses Above Average Analyst Target – Nasdaq” with publication date: January 31, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.09, from 1.31 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 29 investors sold GRMN shares while 107 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 127 raised stakes. 78.02 million shares or 3.30% more from 75.52 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Valicenti Advisory Services has invested 1.2% in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN). Waddell And Reed invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN). Twin Capital Management owns 0.1% invested in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) for 32,370 shares. South Texas Money Management Limited owns 540,666 shares for 1.59% of their portfolio. Advsr Ltd Liability, Georgia-based fund reported 2,980 shares. Todd Asset Mgmt Ltd Co holds 0.05% or 24,552 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Systems holds 0.01% or 9,915 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi accumulated 9,670 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru Banking has 89,362 shares. Delta Asset Mngmt Ltd Tn has invested 0% in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN). Pggm has invested 0.21% in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN). Prudential Public Limited has 0.02% invested in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) for 102,148 shares. Principal Inc holds 646,548 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Fort Limited Partnership, a Maryland-based fund reported 14,416 shares. Exane Derivatives owns 0% invested in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) for 26 shares.

Since August 29, 2018, it had 2 insider purchases, and 4 selling transactions for $259,246 activity. Another trade for 1,000 shares valued at $26,790 was bought by EVANS ROBB. 659 Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) shares with value of $17,667 were sold by Olague Michael. Dutto Laurence S also bought $13,430 worth of Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) shares. McPhaill Kevin J also sold $141,016 worth of Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) on Wednesday, August 29. The insider Gardunio James F sold 2,000 shares worth $60,433.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.57 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.43, from 2 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 6 investors sold BSRR shares while 22 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 33 raised stakes. 7.49 million shares or 1.21% less from 7.58 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Moreover, Vanguard Group Inc Inc has 0% invested in Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR). Zpr Mgmt has 0.61% invested in Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR). Rhumbline Advisers holds 13,723 shares. Moreover, National Bank Of Mellon Corporation has 0% invested in Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR). Ameriprise Fin invested in 0% or 139,550 shares. 31,144 were accumulated by New York State Common Retirement Fund. Brown Advisory stated it has 31,606 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 118,934 shares. 17,257 are owned by Invesco. Moreover, American Intl Group Inc has 0% invested in Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) for 9,357 shares. Bailard Incorporated holds 24,700 shares. First Trust Advisors Limited Partnership reported 43,408 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Stone Ridge Asset invested 0.02% in Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR). Bridgeway Capital Incorporated holds 138,200 shares. The Manitoba – Canada-based Great West Life Assurance Can has invested 0% in Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR).