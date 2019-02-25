Garrison Capital Inc. (GARS) and Its Rivals Contrasting side by side.

As Asset Management company, Garrison Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:GARS) is competing with its rivals based on the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Garrison Capital Inc. has 33.8% of its shares held by institutional investors versus an average of 37.91% institutional ownership for its peers. 1.45% of Garrison Capital Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.69% of all Asset Management companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Garrison Capital Inc. and its rivals’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Garrison Capital Inc. 25.91% 5.50% 2.30% Industry Average 36.44% 21.95% 9.89%

Valuation and Earnings

In next table we are contrasting Garrison Capital Inc. and its rivals’ net income, gross revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Garrison Capital Inc. 10.08M 38.91M 11.32 Industry Average 88.68M 243.35M 30.78

Garrison Capital Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. The business has a lower P/E ratio which is currently more affordable in compare to its rivals.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows summary of current ratings for Garrison Capital Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Garrison Capital Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Industry Average 1.31 2.09 2.13 2.40

With average target price of $12, Garrison Capital Inc. has a potential upside of 60.86%. As a group, Asset Management companies have a potential upside of 143.50%. The analysts’ view based on the results delivered earlier is that Garrison Capital Inc.’s rivals are looking more favorable than the stock itself.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Garrison Capital Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Garrison Capital Inc. -5.83% -10.57% -13.5% -16.16% -13.71% -12.33% Industry Average 2.56% 3.66% 6.51% 3.80% 5.69% 5.71%

For the past year Garrison Capital Inc. had bearish trend while Garrison Capital Inc.’s peers had bullish trend.

Risk and Volatility

Garrison Capital Inc. is 59.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.41. Competitively, Garrison Capital Inc.’s rivals’ beta is 1.25 which is 24.60% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

The annual dividend that Garrison Capital Inc. pay is $1.12 per share with a dividend yield of 14.99%. On the other side, 6.96% is the dividend yield of Garrison Capital Inc.’s rivals.

Summary

Garrison Capital Inc.’s competitors beat on 7 of the 7 factors Garrison Capital Inc.

Garrison Capital Inc. is a business development company specializing in investments primarily in the debt and equity of middle market companies. It seeks to invest in first lien senior secured loans, second lien senior secured loans, ?one-stop? senior secured or ?unitranche? loans, subordinated or mezzanine loans, unsecured consumer loans and to a lesser extent, selected equity co-investments in middle-market companies, warrants and minority equity securities in United States middle-market companies. The fund focuses on consumer loans, capital market activities, traditional direct lending but at times may purchase loans in the secondary market or make special situation investments. It seeks to invest between $5 million and $25 million in equity and between $10 million and $25 million in debt per transaction primarily in debt securities and loans with annual EBITDA between $5 million and $30 million, annual revenue between $50 million and $200 million. Its investments typically range in maturity from one to six years.