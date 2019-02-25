Geller Family Office Services Decreased Its Stake in Microsoft (MSFT) by $547,200; As Actuant Class A (ATU) Share Value Declined, Holder Wedge Capital Management L LP Has Decreased Holding

Wedge Capital Management L LP decreased its stake in Actuant Corporation Class A (ATU) by 6.82% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wedge Capital Management L LP sold 62,856 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.76% with the market. The institutional investor held 858,450 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $23.95 million, down from 921,306 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wedge Capital Management L LP who had been investing in Actuant Corporation Class A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.54B market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $25.11. About 12,790 shares traded. Actuant Corporation (NYSE:ATU) has declined 10.58% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.58% the S&P500. Some Historical ATU News: 21/03/2018 – Actuant 2Q Adj EPS 13c; 08/05/2018 – Actuant at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 21/03/2018 – Actuant Adjusts Fiscal 2018 Guidance; 07/05/2018 – Actuant Announces General Counsel Appointment; 21/03/2018 – Actuant Raises 2018 View To Rev $1.14B-$1.16B; 21/03/2018 – ACTUANT CORP -; 26/04/2018 – Actuant Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 21/03/2018 – Actuant Cuts 2018 View To Adj EPS $1-Adj EPS $1.10; 15/05/2018 – Wellington Management Group Buys New 4.9% Position in Actuant; 30/03/2018 – S&P REVISES ACTUANT CORP. TO RATING ‘BB’ FROM ‘BB+’; OUTLOOK ‘NEGATIVE’

Geller Family Office Services Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 56.61% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Geller Family Office Services Llc sold 4,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.64% with the market. The institutional investor held 3,679 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $421,000, down from 8,479 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Geller Family Office Services Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $858.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $111.86. About 6.57 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 30.43% since February 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.43% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 16/04/2018 – Microsoft’s Solution to a Tech Threat: Linux, not Windows; 17/05/2018 – Zerto Announces Microsoft as Global Sponsor of ZertoCON 2018; 14/03/2018 – Microsoft plans to open its first Middle East data centers as it steps up cloud challenge to Amazon; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT EXPECTS 4Q CAPEX TO GROW COMPARED TO 3Q; 05/03/2018 – Microsoft will let government clients run its Azure cloud technology on their own servers; 18/04/2018 – Bottomline Technologies Deploys Offerings On Microsoft’s App; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft has now rebuilt the company around the cloud instead of Windows, and employees approve; 08/05/2018 – Alliance Data To Participate At The 46th Annual J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media And Communications Conference; 08/05/2018 – LifePoint Health to Participate in Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Health Care Conference; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT MSFT.O – QTRLY OFFICE COMMERCIAL PRODUCTS AND CLOUD SERVICES REVENUE INCREASED 14%

Since August 31, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 11 sales for $82.43 million activity. Capossela Christopher C also sold $1.12M worth of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) shares. Shares for $28.35M were sold by Nadella Satya on Wednesday, February 6. The insider Hogan Kathleen T sold $4.06M. Hood Amy sold $13.09 million worth of stock or 118,000 shares.

Geller Family Office Services Llc, which manages about $2.16B and $169.16 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 2,433 shares to 319,026 shares, valued at $93.17M in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.03, from 0.84 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 33 investors sold MSFT shares while 981 reduced holdings. 145 funds opened positions while 681 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 0.60% less from 5.31 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Hollow Brook Wealth Management Lc owns 56,208 shares or 5.02% of their US portfolio. Vident Advisory Lc owns 28,204 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Live Your Vision Ltd Liability Company invested in 1,640 shares. Kidder Stephen W stated it has 2.55% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Matarin Capital Ltd Liability Com has 24,931 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Beaumont Ptnrs Ltd Company owns 134,993 shares for 1.54% of their portfolio. Seizert Cap Prtn Llc owns 363,604 shares for 1.53% of their portfolio. Linscomb And Williams Incorporated holds 1.19% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 126,253 shares. Asset Group reported 3,240 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Swedbank holds 12.01M shares. Greenwood Gearhart has invested 0.06% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Mengis Cap Mngmt stated it has 4.26% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Ruggie Gp reported 265 shares stake. California-based Grassi Management has invested 2.78% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Gator Capital Management Lc has 8,400 shares.

Analysts await Actuant Corporation (NYSE:ATU) to report earnings on March, 20. They expect $0.17 earnings per share, up 30.77% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.13 per share. ATU’s profit will be $10.39 million for 36.93 P/E if the $0.17 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.27 actual earnings per share reported by Actuant Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -37.04% negative EPS growth.

Wedge Capital Management L L P, which manages about $10.84B and $10.44B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) by 63,028 shares to 336,493 shares, valued at $13.64M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) by 62,528 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.49M shares, and has risen its stake in Ameriprise Financial Inc. (NYSE:AMP).