General Electric Co (GE) Shareholder Cypress Asset Management Has Trimmed Its Holding as Stock Declined; Payden & Rygel Increased Its Consolidated Edison (ED) Holding

Cypress Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in General Electric Co (GE) by 8.54% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Asset Management Inc sold 28,490 shares as the company’s stock declined 44.60% with the market. The institutional investor held 305,125 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.45 million, down from 333,615 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc who had been investing in General Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $88.46B market cap company. The stock increased 1.40% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $10.17. About 50.74 million shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 60.87% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.87% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 02/04/2018 – Veritas Capital plans to acquire a health-care technology unit from General Electric for $1 billion; 20/04/2018 – General Electric 1Q Adjusted Industrial Operating Margin 10.2%, Up 60 Basis Points; 28/03/2018 – GE Gets a Warren Buffet Boost (Video); 26/03/2018 – FDA: GE Healthcare, LLC- DATEX-OHMEDA AISYS CS2 ALADIN2 CASSETTE Cassettes are intended to be used to deliver anesthetic; 06/03/2018 – MEDIA-GE to halve suppliers in India within three years – Mint; 25/04/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS RATINGS OF GE AND GE CAPITAL; CHANGES OUTLOOK TO NEGATIVE; 10/05/2018 – Norinchukin Bank Adds Aptiv, Exits Alibaba, Cuts GE: 13F; 09/05/2018 – U.S. drone program taps Alphabet, passes over Amazon, China’s DJI; 18/04/2018 – Monitor Daily: Former GE Capital Markets CEO Joins CAN Capital; 05/03/2018 – As GE Retools, a $230 Billion Fund Eyes Broader Ties as Partner

Payden & Rygel increased its stake in Consolidated Edison (ED) by 54.87% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Payden & Rygel bought 128,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.94% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 362,400 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $27.61 million, up from 234,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Payden & Rygel who had been investing in Consolidated Edison for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $25.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.62% or $2.1 during the last trading session, reaching $82.1. About 3.51 million shares traded or 54.12% up from the average. Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) has declined 6.31% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.31% the S&P500. Some Historical ED News: 13/03/2018 Retired President of Consolidated Edison Company of New York Elected to Ameren Board of Directors; 09/04/2018 – Consolidated Edison: Vincent A. Calarco to Retire From Board; 24/05/2018 – Con Edison’s $1.5B Investment and Technology Get Delivery Systems Ready for Summer; 03/05/2018 – Consolidated Edison 1Q Adj EPS $1.38; 24/04/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC – CON EDISON IS NOT ASSOCIATED WITH TRC CAPITAL, ITS MINI-TENDER OFFER OR MINI-TENDER OFFER DOCUMENTATION; 24/04/2018 – Consolidated Edison, Inc. Recommends Shareholder Rejection of Mini-Tender Offer by TRC Capital Corporation; 03/05/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC – QTRLY ADJ SHR $1.38; 10/04/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC ED.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $78 FROM $75; 29/05/2018 – U.S. Army pulls Mountain Valley natgas pipeline permit in W. Virginia; 12/04/2018 – EPRI Announces Changes to Board of Directors

More notable recent General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Live from GE’s conference call – Seeking Alpha” on January 31, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “GE – Work In Progress – Seeking Alpha” published on February 03, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “The 6 Most Shorted NYSE Stocks – 24/7 Wall St.” on February 12, 2019. More interesting news about General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “General Electric’s Crown Jewel Soaring Higher – Seeking Alpha” published on February 21, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “General Electric: Thoughts On The ‘Reworked’ Wabtec Deal – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: January 28, 2019.

Cypress Asset Management Inc, which manages about $340.68M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in S&P Global Inc by 3,430 shares to 4,855 shares, valued at $949,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Since November 1, 2018, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $2.78 million activity. DIMITRIEF ALEXANDER had bought 10,000 shares worth $94,800 on Tuesday, November 6. $2.19 million worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) was bought by CULP H LAWRENCE JR on Thursday, November 1.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.56 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.03, from 0.59 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 83 investors sold GE shares while 743 reduced holdings. 114 funds opened positions while 346 raised stakes. 4.54 billion shares or 0.56% more from 4.51 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Deutsche Bancorp Ag reported 17.37 million shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Chesley Taft Assocs Ltd Limited Liability Company, a Illinois-based fund reported 100,118 shares. Bonness reported 1.7% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Payden And Rygel stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Element Cap Management Limited Liability accumulated 268,520 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Schulhoff And Com has 0.73% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Envestnet Asset Management has invested 0% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Aspiriant Lc accumulated 38,414 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Fifth Third Savings Bank accumulated 2.56 million shares. Cove Street Capital Limited Com reported 0.64% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Ironwood Invest Counsel Ltd Liability invested 0.69% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Halbert Hargrove Russell Ltd Liability Co has 12,102 shares. Maple Cap Management stated it has 0.19% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Ballentine Limited Liability Company accumulated 51,245 shares. Hoertkorn Richard Charles reported 0.45% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE).

Payden & Rygel, which manages about $82.81 billion and $1.31 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chevron (NYSE:CVX) by 10,900 shares to 28,550 shares, valued at $3.49M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) by 318,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 349,300 shares, and cut its stake in Jpmorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM).

More notable recent Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “10 Best Dividend Stocks to Buy for the Next 10 Months – Investorplace.com” on February 08, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Con Edison to Report 2018 Earnings on February 21 – GlobeNewswire” published on January 30, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Con Edison Proposes Investments to Boost Energy Efficiency, Reliability, Public Safety – GlobeNewswire” on January 31, 2019. More interesting news about Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Expected Dividend Increases In February 2019 – Seeking Alpha” published on January 29, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For February 13, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: February 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.22, from 1.16 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 39 investors sold ED shares while 223 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 178 raised stakes. 174.11 million shares or 2.02% less from 177.70 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Carret Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 6,930 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Alexandria Cap Ltd Company accumulated 0.1% or 8,845 shares. Finance Service invested in 1,559 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Thompson Rubinstein Investment Mngmt Inc Or has 0.08% invested in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED). Sadoff Investment Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.89% of its portfolio in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED). Klingenstein Fields And Limited Liability Com reported 3,920 shares. Iowa State Bank holds 0.5% in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) or 14,678 shares. Retirement Of Alabama owns 143,469 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Employees Retirement Of Ohio owns 0.05% invested in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) for 127,491 shares. 333,984 are held by Pension Serv. Moreover, Cordasco Financial Networks has 0.09% invested in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) for 1,300 shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund invested in 0.04% or 34,127 shares. Tradewinds Cap Limited Co invested in 82 shares or 0% of the stock. 7.02 million are owned by Invesco Ltd. Cleararc Inc invested in 8,059 shares.