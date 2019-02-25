General Electric (GE) Holder Bangor Savings Bank Has Lowered Stake by $998,404 as Share Price Declined; Ativo Capital Management Has Cut Its Lear (LEA) Stake by $859,968

Bangor Savings Bank decreased its stake in General Electric Corp (GE) by 66.87% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bangor Savings Bank sold 90,764 shares as the company’s stock declined 44.60% with the market. The institutional investor held 44,959 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $507,000, down from 135,723 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bangor Savings Bank who had been investing in General Electric Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $99.85B market cap company. The stock increased 12.88% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $11.48. About 88.16 million shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 60.87% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.87% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 20/05/2018 – GE SAID TO NEAR DEAL TO MERGE TRANSPORTATION UNIT W/WABTEC:RTRS; 25/04/2018 – GE CEO FLANNERY: RECENT PERFORMANCE `IMMENSELY DISAPPOINTING’; 08/03/2018 – Dmitri L. Stockton Named to Target Corporation’s Board of Directors; 23/05/2018 – The industrial conglomerate revealed it expects no profit growth this year in its already stagnant GE power business; 20/04/2018 – General Electric is in discussions to sell its rail business to Wabtec, according to multiple reports Friday; 25/04/2018 – DANAHER APPROACHED GE ABOUT DEAL FOR GE’S LIFE-SCIENCES UNIT – WSJ, CITING; 25/04/2018 – DANAHER IS SAID TO HAVE APPROACHED GE ON LIFE SCIENCES UNIT: DJ; 23/05/2018 – GENERAL ELECTRIC SAYS PLANNING TO EXIT 2018 WITH $15 BLN PLUS OF INDUSTRIAL CASH; 07/05/2018 – BLACK PEONY 600510.SS SAYS BOARD ELECTS GE YAFANG AS CHAIRWOMAN; 25/04/2018 – GE BOARD NOMINEES ALL RECEIVE ENOUGH VOTES FOR ELECTION

Ativo Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Lear Corp (LEA) by 37.05% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ativo Capital Management Llc sold 5,972 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.29% with the market. The institutional investor held 10,145 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.47M, down from 16,117 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ativo Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Lear Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.78B market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $156.45. About 48,894 shares traded. Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) has declined 29.53% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.53% the S&P500. Some Historical LEA News: 24/05/2018 – Trump threat of auto tariffs opposed by auto industry, Republicans; 06/04/2018 – CAFC: NHK SEATING OF AMERICA, INC. v. LEAR CORPORATION [RULE 36 JUDGMENT] – Appeal #17-1888 – 2018-04-06; 23/05/2018 – Indiewire: Norman Lear Developing Hip-Hop Animated Kids Series for Nickelodeon; 23/05/2018 – Lear Names Rashida Thomas Chief Diversity Officer; 17/05/2018 – Lear Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 26/04/2018 – Lear 1Q Adj EPS $5.10; 22/03/2018 – LEAR CORP LEA.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $191 FROM $148; 22/03/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to Lear on March 20 for “High voltage pre-charge system” (Michigan Inventor); 21/03/2018 – Lear Corporation Expands Seating Structures Plant in Valença, Portugal; 04/04/2018 – WJRT-TV: Lear Corp. employees volunteer time at Catholic Charities of Flint

Since September 10, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 3 insider sales for $3.07 million activity. $12,538 worth of Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) was sold by MALLETT CONRAD L JR on Monday, September 10. Another trade for 18,985 shares valued at $2.95 million was sold by Larkin Terrence B.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.7 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.39, from 1.09 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 70 investors sold LEA shares while 184 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 111 raised stakes. 54.61 million shares or 1.74% less from 55.58 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. New York-based Metropolitan Life Insurance has invested 0.01% in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA). Renaissance Group Inc Ltd Llc holds 0.01% or 1,562 shares. Martingale Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership holds 0.11% or 66,807 shares in its portfolio. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Limited has invested 0.01% in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA). Benjamin F Edwards And holds 0.02% or 1,760 shares in its portfolio. Sandy Spring Bank reported 200 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moreover, State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has 0.03% invested in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA). Ferguson Wellman Mgmt invested 0.01% in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA). Invesco Limited holds 132,960 shares. Moreover, Stifel Fincl Corporation has 0% invested in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA). Burney Com invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA). 9,263 are held by Hightower Advisors Limited Liability Corporation. Texas-based Teacher Retirement Of Texas has invested 0.23% in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA). Hgk Asset Mngmt holds 1.54% in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) or 59,848 shares. Point72 Asset Lp owns 110,000 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio.

Ativo Capital Management Llc, which manages about $892.03 million and $374.04 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Aercap Holdings Nv (NYSE:AER) by 7,271 shares to 301,937 shares, valued at $17.37 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Emclaire Finl Corp (NASDAQ:EMCF) by 13,510 shares in the quarter, for a total of 24,009 shares, and has risen its stake in Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MU).

Since November 1, 2018, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $2.78 million activity. DSOUZA FRANCISCO also bought $499,200 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) shares. 10,000 shares were bought by DIMITRIEF ALEXANDER, worth $94,800 on Tuesday, November 6.

Bangor Savings Bank, which manages about $539.42M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Etf (SCHE) by 19,175 shares to 125,181 shares, valued at $3.22 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Core S&P Mid (IJH) by 1,664 shares in the quarter, for a total of 163,394 shares, and has risen its stake in Schwab Us Small Cap Etf (SCHA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.56 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.03, from 0.59 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 83 investors sold GE shares while 743 reduced holdings. 114 funds opened positions while 346 raised stakes. 4.54 billion shares or 0.56% more from 4.51 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Security National Tru invested in 0.23% or 64,830 shares. Greenwood Gearhart has invested 1.2% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Rafferty Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc reported 210,992 shares stake. Solaris Asset Mgmt Llc holds 0.49% or 5,619 shares. Tudor Invest Corp Et Al has 0.04% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Bank Of Hawaii holds 0.17% or 193,697 shares. Gulf International National Bank & Trust (Uk) Limited accumulated 0.39% or 2.94M shares. Gamco Investors Et Al stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). The New York-based Brown Brothers Harriman has invested 0.03% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Gargoyle Invest Advisor Ltd Company holds 138,048 shares or 1.12% of its portfolio. Canandaigua Fincl Bank Trust Co has 0.45% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 222,024 shares. Skylands Capital Lc invested in 15,000 shares. 39,361 are owned by Cwm Limited Liability Corp. Schnieders Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). 70,737 are owned by Strategic Finance Services Incorporated.