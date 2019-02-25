Genesis Asset Managers Llp Has Decreased Its Stake in America Movil Adr (AMX) by $9.53 Million as Stock Price Declined; Martingale Asset Management LP Cut Its Stake in Public Storage (PSA) by $381,096 as Stock Rose

Genesis Asset Managers Llp decreased its stake in America Movil Adr (AMX) by 7.8% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Genesis Asset Managers Llp sold 595,614 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.38% with the market. The institutional investor held 7.04 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $113.12M, down from 7.64M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Genesis Asset Managers Llp who had been investing in America Movil Adr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $49.87 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $15.08. About 1.51M shares traded. AmÃ©rica MÃ³vil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) has declined 18.68% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.68% the S&P500. Some Historical AMX News: 14/03/2018 – AMERICA MOVIL’S HAJJ SAYS INVESTMENT CAPACITY OF SEPARATE FIXED LINE UNIT WILL DEPEND ON ITS OWN FINANCIAL VIABILITY; 14/03/2018 – MEXICO’S AMERICA MOVIL CEO HAJJ SAYS TO OFFER NEXT GENERATION 4.5G NETWORK IN 76 CITIES BY END OF 2018; 25/04/2018 – AMERICA MOVIL SAYS STILL TALKING TO MEXICO TELECOM REGULATOR ABOUT POSSIBILITY OF TV LICENSE; 19/04/2018 – AMERICA MOVIL 4Q OPER INCOME MXN28.56B; 14/03/2018 – MEXICO’S AMERICA MOVIL’S SLIM DOMIT SAYS REGULATORY BURDEN HAS PUSHED IT TO CUT INVESTMENTS; 24/04/2018 – America Movil 1Q Net Profit Down 51% on Year to MXN17.7 Billion; 09/03/2018 – AMERICA MOVIL SAB DE CV AMX.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $22 FROM $21; 20/03/2018 – America Movil plans up to 3 bln pesos in share buybacks; 20/03/2018 – CORRECT: AMERICA MOVIL TO PROPOSE MXN0.32/SHARE DIVIDEND; 24/04/2018 – America Movil 1Q Revenue Down 3.7% on Year to MXN254.4 Billion

Martingale Asset Management LP decreased its stake in Public Storage Inc (PSA) by 6.05% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Martingale Asset Management LP sold 1,896 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.05% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 29,423 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $5.93 million, down from 31,319 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Martingale Asset Management LP who had been investing in Public Storage Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $35.12B market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $201.14. About 780,210 shares traded. Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) has risen 2.69% since February 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.69% the S&P500. Some Historical PSA News: 07/05/2018 – PUBLIC STORAGE PSA.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $205 FROM $203; 09/05/2018 – PSA SAYS AUTOMOTIVE ACTIVITIES FULLY COMPLIANT WITH REGULATIONS; 25/04/2018 – PUBLIC STORAGE 1Q REV. $669.9M, EST. $665.4M; 30/05/2018 – Public Storage’s Affiliate, Shurgard Self Storage Europe S.a.r.l., is Considering an Initial Public Offering; 25/04/2018 – PUBLIC STORAGE REPORTS RESULTS FOR 1Q ENDED MARCH 31, 2018; 25/04/2018 – PUBLIC STORAGE 1Q CORE FFO/SHR $2.48, EST. $2.46; 25/04/2018 – PUBLIC STORAGE 1Q SAME-STORE RENTAL INCOME $525.2M; 17/04/2018 – PUBLIC STORAGE PSA.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $203 FROM $201; 04/04/2018 Public Storage Opens New Huntersville Storage Facility; 21/04/2018 – DJ Public Storage, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PSA)

Martingale Asset Management L P, which manages about $2.91 billion and $8.55 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hd Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS) by 21,721 shares to 165,158 shares, valued at $7.07 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Gladstone Commercial Corp (NASDAQ:GOOD) by 41,401 shares in the quarter, for a total of 107,513 shares, and has risen its stake in Vail Resorts Inc (NYSE:MTN).