Genocea Biosciences Inc. (GNCA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID)

Both Genocea Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:GNCA) and Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Genocea Biosciences Inc. N/A 0.00 38.89M -0.74 0.00 Ovid Therapeutics Inc. N/A 0.00 50.04M -1.64 0.00

In table 1 we can see Genocea Biosciences Inc. and Ovid Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Genocea Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -581% -95.6% Ovid Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -78.4% -70.4%

Liquidity

4 and 4 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Genocea Biosciences Inc. Its rival Ovid Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 5.3 and 5.3 respectively. Ovid Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Genocea Biosciences Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Genocea Biosciences Inc. and Ovid Therapeutics Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Genocea Biosciences Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Ovid Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Genocea Biosciences Inc. has a 647.83% upside potential and an average price target of $5.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Genocea Biosciences Inc. and Ovid Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 57.5% and 30.6%. 0.2% are Genocea Biosciences Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, Ovid Therapeutics Inc. has 0.1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Genocea Biosciences Inc. -11.05% -22.21% 0% -40.37% -49.07% -51.71% Ovid Therapeutics Inc. -17.62% -40.71% -45.21% -60.71% -72.29% -66.36%

For the past year Genocea Biosciences Inc. has stronger performance than Ovid Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Genocea Biosciences Inc. beats Ovid Therapeutics Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Genocea Biosciences, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing T cell-directed vaccines and immunotherapies to treat infectious diseases and cancer. The company uses AnTigen Lead Acquisition System (ATLAS), its proprietary discovery platform to build a pipeline of immunotherapies and its first neoantigen cancer vaccine. Its lead product candidate is GEN-003, a therapeutic vaccine or immunotherapy that is in Phase 2 trial for the treatment of genital herpes infections. The company is also developing GEN-009, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of immuno-oncology-neoantigen; and GEN-007 that is in research stage for the treatment of Epstein-Barr virus. Genocea Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Ovid Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops impactful medicines for patients and families with neurological disorders in the United States. The company is developing OV101, a drug candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for adults with angelman syndrome; and Phase I clinical trial for adolescents with angelman syndrome or fragile X syndrome, as well as in preclinical development stage for pediatrics with angelman syndrome. It is also developing OV935, a drug candidate that is in Phase I trial for rare epileptic encephalopathies; preclinical-stage compounds for rare epilepsy disorders; and OV102, an intravenous formulation for indications in the hospital setting. The company has collaboration agreement with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited. Ovid Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.