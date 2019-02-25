Genuine Parts Co (GPC) to pay $0.76 on Apr 1, 2019; Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Has Lifted Its Guaranty Bancorp Del (GBNK) Position

Genuine Parts Co (NYSE:GPC) is expected to pay $0.76 on Apr 1, 2019. (NYSE:GPC) shareholders before Mar 7, 2019 will receive the $0.76 dividend. Genuine Parts Co’s current price of $110.81 translates into 0.69% yield. Genuine Parts Co’s dividend has Mar 8, 2019 as record date. Feb 19, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 0.83% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $110.81. About 1.07 million shares traded or 11.06% up from the average. Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) has risen 5.88% since February 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GPC News: 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT INC – S.P. RICHARDS PRESIDENT AND CEO RICK TOPPIN WILL BE APPOINTED CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER OF COMBINED COMPANY; 19/04/2018 – Genuine Parts 1Q Net $176.6M; 12/04/2018 – Genuine Parts Holders to Own About 51% of Combined Company; 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT – COMBINED CO WILL HAVE 3 ESSENDANT-APPOINTED DIRECTORS, 4 GENUINE PARTS-APPOINTED DIRECTORS, AND 4 DIRECTORS APPOINTED BY MUTUAL AGREEMENT; 16/05/2018 – STAPLES – ON APRIL 27, GOT LETTER FROM ESSENDANT INDICATING ESSENDANT’S BOARD DETERMINED STAPLES’ $11.50/SHARE IN CASH PROPOSAL WAS NOT A “SUPERIOR PROPOSAL”; 21/04/2018 – DJ Genuine Parts Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GPC); 19/04/2018 – Genuine Parts 1Q Adj EPS $1.27; 16/05/2018 – Staples: Essendant Said It Wasn’t Able to Hold Talks With Staples Due to Deal With Genuine Parts; 16/05/2018 – Essendant Confirms Receipt Of Two Proposals: An Unsolicited All-Cash Offer From Staples, Inc. And A Contingent Cash Payment From Genuine Parts Company As An Enhancement To The Agreed Upon Merger; 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT INC – TRANSACTION HAS BEEN UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED BY BOARDS OF ESSENDANT AND GENUINE PARTS

Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Corp increased Guaranty Bancorp Del (GBNK) stake by 205.7% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired 66,853 shares as Guaranty Bancorp Del (GBNK)’s stock declined 23.16%. The Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Corp holds 99,353 shares with $2.95M value, up from 32,500 last quarter. Guaranty Bancorp Del now has $599.12M valuation. The stock decreased 2.12% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $20.75. About 826,696 shares traded or 392.98% up from the average. Guaranty Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBNK) has declined 20.38% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.38% the S&P500. Some Historical GBNK News: 26/03/2018 – STERLING GUARANTY & FINANCE – APPROVED CO’S EXIT FROM NBFC BUSINESS AS “REQUIREMENT OF CAPITAL HAS INCREASED SUBSTANTIALLY TO REMAIN COMPETITIVE”; 20/03/2018 – NIGERIA’S GUARANTY TRUST BANK MD AGBAJE SAYS ON CONFERENCE CALL; 18/04/2018 – Guaranty Bancorp 1Q EPS 46c; 14/03/2018 – GUARANTY TRUST BANK PLC GUARANT.LG – FY ENDED DEC 2017 PROFIT BEFORE TAX OF 200.24 BLN NAIRA VS 165.14 BLN NAIRA YEAR AGO; 21/05/2018 – A.M. Best Assigns Credit Ratings to Southern Guaranty Insurance Company; 14/03/2018 – GUARANTY TRUST FINAL DIV/SHR 2.40 NAIRA; 20/04/2018 – NATIONAL STORAGE AFFILIATES TRUST -ON APRIL 16, NSA OP & CO ENTERED THIRD AMENDMENT AND RELEASE OF PARENT GUARANTY TO AGREEMENT, DATED MAY 6, 2016; 14/03/2018 – GUARANTY TRUST BANK PLC GUARANT.LG – FY ENDED DEC 2017 GROSS EARNINGS OF 419.23 BLN NAIRA VS 414.62 BLN NAIRA YEAR AGO; 05/04/2018 – GUARANTY TRUST NIGERIA CEO AGBAJE TELLS REPORTERS IN LAGOS; 22/05/2018 – ITAFOS ANNOUNCES US$165 MILLION CREDIT AND GUARANTY AGREEMENT

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.15, from 0.89 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 29 investors sold Genuine Parts Company shares while 198 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 173 raised stakes. 113.63 million shares or 5.34% more from 107.87 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Quantbot Technology L P has invested 0.08% in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC). First invested in 0.25% or 24,345 shares. Fisher Asset Lc reported 0% in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC). Bollard Group Ltd Llc has 0.1% invested in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) for 24,385 shares. Assetmark has invested 0% in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC). Buckhead Ltd Llc invested in 11,322 shares or 0.35% of the stock. Moreover, Nuveen Asset Management Lc has 0% invested in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC). Creative Planning stated it has 0.01% in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC). First Republic Invest Mngmt has invested 0.03% in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC). Counselors accumulated 26,096 shares. Hendershot Investments reported 84,989 shares or 2.99% of all its holdings. Hsbc Holdings Pcl accumulated 175,985 shares. Moreover, Schroder Inv Mngmt has 0% invested in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) for 1,200 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt has 5,263 shares. Missouri-based Stifel Financial has invested 0.1% in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC).

More notable recent Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Genuine Parts Q4 2018 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on February 18, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Genuine Parts (GPC) Reports Industrial Automation and Robotics Acquisition – StreetInsider.com” published on February 13, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Recent Analysis Shows Ciena, Genuine Parts, Veritex, WillScot, MDC, and Dorchester Minerals Market Influences â€” Renewed Outlook, Key Drivers of Growth – GlobeNewswire” on February 21, 2019. More interesting news about Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “10 Stocks To Watch For February 19, 2019 – Benzinga” published on February 19, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Scheduled For February 19, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: February 19, 2019.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement and industrial parts, electrical and electronic materials, and business products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australasia, France, the United Kingdom, Germany, and Poland. The company has market cap of $16.26 billion. The firm distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, and heavy duty equipment through 57 NAPA automotive parts distribution centers and 1,100 NAPA AUTO PARTS stores. It has a 20.15 P/E ratio. It also distributes industrial replacement parts and related supplies, such as bearings, mechanical and electrical power transmission products, industrial automation products, hoses, hydraulic and pneumatic components, industrial and safety supplies, and material handling products for food and beverage, forest product, primary metal, pulp and paper, mining, automotive, gas and oil, petrochemical, and pharmaceutical industries, as well as power generation, alternative energy, government, transportation, ports, and others through 498 branches, 14 distribution centers, and 43 service centers.

Among 3 analysts covering Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Genuine Parts had 3 analyst reports since October 30, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Underperform” rating given on Tuesday, October 30 by Bank of America. The firm has “Hold” rating by RBC Capital Markets given on Wednesday, February 20. The firm has “Hold” rating by Jefferies given on Tuesday, February 19.

Since November 26, 2018, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $50,405 activity. HOLDER JOHN R bought $50,405 worth of Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) on Monday, November 26.

More notable recent Guaranty Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBNK) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Meet 10 bank newcomers looking to grow in the Denver metro in 2019 – Denver Business Journal” on February 22, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Independent Bank Group, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter Financial Results – Nasdaq” published on January 28, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Independent Bank Group Merger With Guaranty Bancorp Receives Regulatory Approval – Nasdaq” on December 17, 2018. More interesting news about Guaranty Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBNK) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Financial Sector Update for 12/27/2018: V, GECC, IBTX, GBNK, JPM, BAC, WFC, C, USB – Nasdaq” published on December 27, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Financial Sector Update for 12/27/2018: IBTX,GBNK,GECC,V – Nasdaq” with publication date: December 27, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.53, from 1.58 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 8 investors sold GBNK shares while 32 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 26 raised stakes. 20.30 million shares or 0.59% less from 20.43 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Meeder Asset Mgmt invested in 60 shares or 0% of the stock. Missouri-based Stieven Cap Advisors Ltd Partnership has invested 1.08% in Guaranty Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBNK). Wolverine Asset Mngmt holds 30,730 shares. Renaissance Technology Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 0.03% invested in Guaranty Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBNK) for 1.00 million shares. Voya Inv Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 11,396 shares or 0% of its portfolio. The Ohio-based Victory has invested 0% in Guaranty Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBNK). Schwab Charles Mngmt invested 0% of its portfolio in Guaranty Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBNK). Metropolitan Life Insur holds 0% or 1,781 shares in its portfolio. Aqr Cap Mgmt Limited Co holds 38,948 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Walleye Trading Ltd Liability Corporation owns 51,491 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Ltd Partnership holds 0.01% or 892,696 shares. Sg Americas Securities Lc reported 0.03% stake. Moreover, Fj Cap Limited Liability Corporation has 3.29% invested in Guaranty Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBNK) for 997,400 shares. Utd Advisers Ltd Company reported 52,605 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Co invested 0% in Guaranty Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBNK).

Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Corp decreased Kinross Gold Corp (NYSE:KGC) stake by 837,100 shares to 4.92 million valued at $17.31 million in 2018Q3. It also reduced Twenty First Centy Fox Inc (NASDAQ:FOX) stake by 144,100 shares and now owns 1.03 million shares. Occidental Pete Corp Del (NYSE:OXY) was reduced too.

Since August 31, 2018, it had 1 buy, and 1 sale for $888 activity. Another trade for 139 shares valued at $3,607 was sold by WYCOFF W KIRK. $2,719 worth of Guaranty Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBNK) was bought by Joyce Stephen D.