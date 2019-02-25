Gfs Advisors Holding in Nike (NKE) Increased by $334,320; Commerce Bank Increases Holding in Fleetcor Technologies (FLT)

Commerce Bank increased its stake in Fleetcor Technologies Inc (FLT) by 31.83% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Commerce Bank bought 2,004 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.59% with the market. The institutional investor held 8,299 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.89 million, up from 6,295 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Commerce Bank who had been investing in Fleetcor Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.77B market cap company. The stock increased 0.81% or $1.85 during the last trading session, reaching $230.28. About 158,507 shares traded. FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) has risen 0.08% since February 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.08% the S&P500. Some Historical FLT News: 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES – INVESTIGATION IS IN EARLY STAGES BUT INDICATES SIGNIFICANT NUMBER OF 6 MONTHS/OLDER GIFT CARD AND PIN NUMBERS WERE ACCESSED; 23/05/2018 – ADVISORY-Please ignore alert on Fleetcor from law firm; 03/05/2018 – Petrobras Distribuidora and FLEETCOR Partner to Bring Card-less Fuel Payments to BR Gas Stations in Brazil; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES – CO THROUGH COUNSEL PROMPTLY ENGAGED EXTERNAL EXPERTS IN INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY FORENSICS TO ASSIST IN INVESTIGATION; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR 1Q REV. $585.5M, EST. $599.5M; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES INC – TOOK IMMEDIATE ACTION TO LIMIT IMPROPER USE OF ACCESSED PRIVATE LABEL GIFT CARD INFORMATION; 03/05/2018 – FleetCor 1Q Rev $585.5M; 09/04/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES SAYS CEO RONALD CLARKE’S FY 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION WAS $52.6 MLN WHICH INLCUDED $35.4 MLN IN OPTION AWARDS – SEC FILING; 07/05/2018 – FleetCor Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 22/04/2018 – DJ FleetCor Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FLT)

Gfs Advisors Llc increased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 21.42% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gfs Advisors Llc bought 3,980 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.68% with the market. The institutional investor held 22,564 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.91M, up from 18,584 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gfs Advisors Llc who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $134.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $85.44. About 1.54M shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 19.65% since February 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.65% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 23/03/2018 – Nike Rides Out its #MeToo Moment; 22/03/2018 – NIKE 3Q ADJ. EPS DUE TO TAX EFFECT 68C, EST. 53C; 25/04/2018 – MEDIA-Nike’s Converse names Sophie Bambuck as its new chief marketing officer- AdAge; 22/03/2018 – Nike Product Revamp Helps Bring Rebound to North American Market; 09/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: TUP, PAY, NKE & more; 20/03/2018 – Puma sets 2022 targets to lift profits, sales; 17/04/2018 – More Senior Executives to Exit Nike; 04/04/2018 – The announcement came just a couple weeks after allegations of inappropriate workplace behavior led to changes in the executive ranks at Nike; 22/03/2018 – NIKE: FY 2019 GROSS MARGIN TO EXPAND; 20/04/2018 – Business Journals: Exclusive: With 4 exec exits confirmed this week, Nike clears way for more diverse leadership…

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.60, from 1.61 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 36 investors sold FLT shares while 141 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 117 raised stakes. 82.12 million shares or 3.27% less from 84.90 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported.

Commerce Bank, which manages about $8.40B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE) by 63,003 shares to 1.14 million shares, valued at $12.82 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) by 1,603 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 19,199 shares, and cut its stake in Charles Riv Labs Intl Inc (NYSE:CRL).

Gfs Advisors Llc, which manages about $755.79M and $544.65M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cemex Sab De Cv (NYSE:CX) by 644,015 shares to 6.19M shares, valued at $43.60M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Astrazeneca Plc (NYSE:AZN) by 8,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,600 shares, and cut its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP).

Since September 11, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 8 insider sales for $66.08 million activity. Matheson Monique S. sold $1.45M worth of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) on Tuesday, September 18. 200,000 shares were sold by Slusher John F, worth $14.81 million on Wednesday, January 2. 16,000 shares were sold by RODGERS JOHNATHAN A, worth $1.36 million.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.01, from 0.83 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 48 investors sold NKE shares while 496 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 322 raised stakes. 969.47 million shares or 1.35% less from 982.71 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported.