Ghost Tree Capital Has Increased Stake in Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT) as Stock Declined; Mastercard (MA) Holder Hendershot Investments Raised Position by $343,434

Hendershot Investments Inc increased its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (MA) by 8.5% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hendershot Investments Inc bought 1,547 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.43% with the market. The institutional investor held 19,755 shares of the business services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $4.40 million, up from 18,208 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc who had been investing in Mastercard Incorporated for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $229.71B market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $223.91. About 1.90 million shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 32.53% since February 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.53% the S&P500.

Ghost Tree Capital Llc increased its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (SRPT) by 20% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ghost Tree Capital Llc bought 35,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.41% with the market. The hedge fund held 210,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $33.92 million, up from 175,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ghost Tree Capital Llc who had been investing in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.10 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.31% or $3.24 during the last trading session, reaching $143.22. About 1.66M shares traded or 66.98% up from the average. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) has risen 128.59% since February 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 128.59% the S&P500. Some Historical SRPT News: 17/05/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech® Announces Collaboration with Merck and Northwestern University Combining Keytruda® and REOLYSIN® in a Phase 2 Second Line Pancreatic Cancer Study; 03/05/2018 – SAREPTA THERAPEUTICS IN PARTNERSHIP WITH MYONEXUS THERAPEUTICS; 20/03/2018 – SAREPTA THERAPEUTICS REPORTS LAUNCH OF ROUTE 79, DUCHENNE SCHOL; 16/04/2018 – MEDIAN OVERALL SURVIVAL 11.3 MONTHS FOR CHEMOTHERAPY, NOT YET KNOWN FOR KEYTRUDA COMBINATION – DATA; 03/05/2018 – SAREPTA SIGNS EXCLUSIVE PACT, BUY-OUT OPTION WITH MYONEXUS; 17/04/2018 – Dynavax Provides New Durability of Response Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Melanoma at the 2018 American Association for Cancer Research Annual Meeting; 16/04/2018 – DYNAVAX INTERIM DATA FOR SD-101 IN COMBINATION WITH KEYTRUDA® (; 09/04/2018 – Merck’s Keytruda meets main goal in lung cancer trial; 03/05/2018 – SAREPTA – IF ALL DEVELOPMENT-RELATED MILESTONE PAYMENTS ARE MET, CO TO MAKE PAYMENTS OF UP TO $45 MLN OVER AN ABOUT TWO-YEAR EVALUATION PERIOD; 09/04/2018 – Keytruda is already approved to treat several forms of cancer, including advanced melanoma. The drug racked up $3.81 billion in revenue in 2017

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.27, from 1.03 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 33 investors sold SRPT shares while 85 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 58.95 million shares or 2.48% more from 57.53 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Highlander Cap Lc invested in 300 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Jefferies Gp Inc Llc owns 11,859 shares. Colorado-based Advsr Asset Mngmt Inc has invested 0.01% in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT). Daiwa Securities Gru Inc holds 357 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Profund Advisors Limited Liability Com owns 21,343 shares or 0.13% of their US portfolio. 53,805 were accumulated by Citigroup. Ameriprise Inc has 345,230 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. The New York-based Retail Bank Of Mellon has invested 0.01% in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT). 2,717 are owned by Vident Inv Advisory Limited Co. Rhumbline Advisers has 0.02% invested in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT). Naples Advisors Limited Liability Co owns 2,000 shares. Partner Fund Mgmt LP has 122,490 shares for 0.29% of their portfolio. Driehaus Mgmt Ltd Liability Com stated it has 44,170 shares. Focused Wealth Mgmt Inc owns 0.5% invested in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) for 9,181 shares. Moreover, Utah Retirement Sys has 0.04% invested in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) for 11,600 shares.

Since October 24, 2018, it had 1 insider purchase, and 7 insider sales for $38.17 million activity. Mahatme Sandesh sold $13.74M worth of stock or 107,524 shares. 30,000 shares valued at $4.20 million were sold by Howton David T on Friday, February 1. INGRAM DOUGLAS S bought $2.01M worth of stock or 16,695 shares. Another trade for 15,000 shares valued at $2.10 million was made by Cumbo Alexander on Friday, February 1. 10,000 shares valued at $1.32 million were sold by BEHRENS M KATHLEEN on Wednesday, October 31.

Ghost Tree Capital Llc, which manages about $469.44M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:ALNY) by 160,000 shares to 50,000 shares, valued at $5.25 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Catalyst Biosciences Inc by 155,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 200,000 shares, and cut its stake in Immunomedics Inc (NASDAQ:IMMU).

Since November 2, 2018, it had 1 buying transaction, and 2 selling transactions for $4.52 million activity. DAVIS RICHARD K bought $486,015 worth of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) on Friday, November 2. $959,993 worth of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) was sold by Haythornthwaite Richard on Monday, December 17.