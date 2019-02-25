GIFTO (GTO) dropped to $0.02727868 in 24 hours

GIFTO (GTO) had a bad 24 hours as the cryptocurrency declined $-0.001220864 or -4.28% trading at $0.02727868. According to Global Crypto Experts, GIFTO (GTO) eyes $0.030006548 target on the road to $0.0764886646008586. GTO last traded at OKEX exchange. It had high of $0.031551704 and low of $0.02689716 for February 24-25. The open was $0.028499544.

GIFTO (GTO) is down -4.35% in the last 30 days from $0.02852 per coin. Its down -39.60% in the last 100 days since when traded at $0.04516 and the annual trend is down. 200 days ago GTO traded at $0.1026. GTO has 1000.00 million coins mined giving it $27.28 million market cap. GIFTO maximum coins available are 1000.00M. GTO uses algorithm and proof type. It was started on 14/12/2017.

The GIFTO Protocol is a decentralized universal gifting protocol for 2.2 billion digital content consumption market. GIFTO Protocol allows for the creation and exchange of virtual gifts, built on smart contracts and blockchain technology, that in turn will create a decentralized consumer-driven virtual economic system. Users can Send and Receive GIFTO, the platform’s ERC20 token, on any Social Media Platform