Gilman Hill Asset Management Has Raised General Mtrs Co (GM) Position by $681,912; Beach Point Capital Management LP Lifted Position in Visa (V) as Shares Declined

Gilman Hill Asset Management Llc increased its stake in General Mtrs Co (GM) by 18.85% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gilman Hill Asset Management Llc bought 20,664 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.62% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 130,271 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $4.39M, up from 109,607 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management Llc who had been investing in General Mtrs Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $56.84B market cap company. The stock increased 0.84% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $40.33. About 2.00M shares traded. General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) has declined 18.09% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.09% the S&P500. Some Historical GM News: 20/04/2018 – GM Korea and union to talk again on Friday, seek to stave off bankruptcy; 07/03/2018 – CERAWEEK-At energy summit, climate pits U.S. against Europe; 06/03/2018 – GM Korea workers jump at buyout offer amid looming plant closure; 31/05/2018 – SoftBank Vision Fund to inject $2.25bn into GM’s self-driving car unit; 09/04/2018 – California DMV: GM Cruise March 29, 2018; 07/05/2018 – General Motors (GM) Recognizes Lydall for Performance, Quality, and Innovation; 31/05/2018 – GM CRUISE NOW FUNDED `WELL INTO COMMERCIALIZATION,’ AMMANN SAYS; 21/04/2018 – New York Post: Giants GM thinks obsessing over shelf-life factor is `dangerous’; 28/03/2018 – GENERAL MOTORS CEO SAYS COST OF RIDE SHARING IN DENSE URBAN ENVIRONMENTS COULD COME DOWN TO $1 PER MILE, AS AUTONOMOUS VEHICLE CAPABILITY GOES UP – NY AUTO SUMMIT; 19/04/2018 – Pickup Truck Market in the US 2018-2022 – Key Vendors are Fiat Chrysler, Ford, General Motors, Honda, Nissan & Toyota – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Beach Point Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 3.48% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beach Point Capital Management Lp bought 5,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.30% with the market. The hedge fund held 148,730 shares of the business services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $22.32 million, up from 143,730 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beach Point Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $322.29B market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $146.69. About 1.87 million shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 23.77% since February 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.77% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 25/04/2018 – VISA INC QTRLY SHR $1.11; 26/04/2018 – SBA and Visa Kick Off National Small Business Week Hackathon in Washington, D.C., April 27-29; 06/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Visa waivers rarely granted under Trump’s latest U.S. travel ban -letter; 25/04/2018 – VISA CEO SAYS PAYPAL PARTNERSHIP GOING WELL, LOOKING TO EXPAND; 19/04/2018 – New Mexico AG: AG Balderas Announces Settlement with Visa & MasterCard Over Excessive Credit & Debit Card Fees – April 19, 2018; 28/05/2018 – Russian Oligarch, After Visa Troubles in Britain, Surfaces in Israel; 08/05/2018 – PENINSULA CLEAN ENERGY PROVIDES VISA CORPORATE CAMPUS 100% RENE; 25/04/2018 – VISA – HAVE APPLICATION IN TO BECOME INTERNATIONAL PAYMENT PROVIDER IN CHINA; HOPING CHINESE GOVT LOOK FAVOURABLY UPON APPLICATION – CONF CALL; 14/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – UK Day Ahead: German GDP and ZEW; British labour data; Vodafone results; 25/04/2018 – Visa Cash, Equivalents $14.2 Billion at March 3

Beach Point Capital Management Lp, which manages about $8.09B and $451.53 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (NYSE:ZAYO) by 144,217 shares to 651,343 shares, valued at $22.62M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dowdupont Inc by 67,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 220,000 shares, and cut its stake in Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST).

Since November 2, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 insider sales for $28.04 million activity. 2,252 shares were sold by HOFFMEISTER JAMES H, worth $325,541 on Monday, December 3. RICHEY ELLEN sold $11.34M worth of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) on Thursday, February 7.

More notable recent Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Frank’s International N.V. Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Results – GlobeNewswire” on February 25, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Visa Earnings: V Stock Surges on Q4 EPS Beat – Investorplace.com” published on January 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Visa Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on January 29, 2019. More interesting news about Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “How Long Will Visa’s Slump Last? – Seeking Alpha” published on February 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Visa slips as concerns about Q2 trends emerge – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: January 31, 2019.

More notable recent General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “General Motors Company (NYSE:GM), Honda Motor Company, Ltd. (NYSE:HMC) – CEO Of GM’s Self-Driving Unit Stands To Make $25 Million In Incentives – Benzinga” on February 08, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “General Motors Company (NYSE:GM), Google Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) – Softbank Invests In Autonomous Grocery Delivery Startup Nuro – Benzinga” published on February 11, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) – General Motors Q4 Earnings Preview – Benzinga” on February 05, 2019. More interesting news about General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “This Day In Market History, Feb. 11: GM Signs Auto’s First Union Contract (NYSE:GM) – Benzinga” published on February 11, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Self-Driving Unit At GM Worth More Than Entire Company – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 08, 2019.

