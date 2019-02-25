Glenmede Trust Company Na Position In Cbs Cl B (CBS) Was Has Boosted; Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Holding in Apple (AAPL) Has Cut by $1.33 Million

Glenmede Trust Company Na increased its stake in Cbs Corp Cl B (CBS) by 1864.95% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glenmede Trust Company Na bought 36,124 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 38,061 shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.19M, up from 1,937 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glenmede Trust Company Na who had been investing in Cbs Corp Cl B for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.39% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $50.97. About 1.30M shares traded. CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) has declined 13.01% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.01% the S&P500. Some Historical CBS News: 11/04/2018 – Redstone likely to replace Moonves as head of CBS if no deal with Viacom; 17/05/2018 – Judge Rejects CBS Move to Strip Shari Redstone’s Control of Company; 23/05/2018 – CBS Directors’ Revised Suit Targets Redstones’ Bylaw Changes (5); 15/05/2018 – Dealbook: CBS Escalates Its Fight With Redstones; 22/05/2018 – CBS CORP – NAI’S BYLAW AMENDMENTS CANNOT BECOME EFFECTIVE UNDER CONTROLLING FEDERAL LAW AND SEC RULES UNTIL 20 DAYS EVEN IF THEY WERE VALID; 17/04/2018 – blacq: Viacom asks CBS to raise its bid by $2.8 billion: sources (Reuters) – Viacom Inc has asked CBS Corp to sw; 03/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: CBS submits below market value bid for Viacom; 03/04/2018 – BREAKING: CBS has submitted bid for Viacom that is below its market value; CBS special committee wants Moonves, Ianniello to lead combined company; 17/05/2018 – Shari Redstone wins tussle over voting rights as CBS-Viacom battle heats up; 19/04/2018 – CBS INVESTORS CAN PROCEED IN SUIT OVER REDSTONE’S BONUSES, PAY

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 6.37% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund sold 5,893 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.32% with the market. The institutional investor held 86,675 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $19.57M, down from 92,568 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $821.07B market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $174.13. About 14.35 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 0.17% since February 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 03/04/2018 – Bank of America Merrill Lynch estimates Apple can save $40 to $50 per computer if it uses its own chips; 10/04/2018 – Israeli agency investigating Apple over handling of iPhone slowdown; 12/03/2018 – Apple Buys Texture Digital Magazine Service in Subscription Push; 06/04/2018 – Apple Could Hit $1 Trillion Valuation With Curved iPhone — Barron’s Blog; 20/04/2018 – APPLE: PART MAY FAIL, CAUSING BUILT-IN BATTERY TO EXPAND; 23/03/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Apple to introduce new low-cost iPads and software for the education market at an event in Chicago next week; 01/05/2018 – Bloomberg Markets: Holland On Apple Earnings, Buybacks; 11/04/2018 – If Zuckerberg was asked about Cook’s comments, the notes urged him to point towards “lots of stories about apps misusing Apple data.”; 05/03/2018 – Mondelez Follows Apple, McDonald’s in Offering Debut Maple Bonds; 11/04/2018 – New York Post: Apple Music reportedly has 40M paying subscribers

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund, which manages about $451.56 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 154 shares to 7,739 shares, valued at $15.50M in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.67 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.04, from 0.71 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 54 investors sold AAPL shares while 1030 reduced holdings. 151 funds opened positions while 577 raised stakes. 2.68 billion shares or 3.22% less from 2.77 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Suntrust Banks accumulated 1.5% or 1.28M shares. Summit Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation invested in 11,220 shares. Alpha Cubed Ltd Llc holds 5.13% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 200,760 shares. Bankshares Of Nova Scotia owns 1.02 million shares. Fifth Third Commercial Bank invested 2.87% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). New England & Mgmt holds 15,102 shares or 2.22% of its portfolio. Tiverton Asset Lc accumulated 469,630 shares. Moreover, Park Circle Co has 1.5% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Paradigm Asset Mngmt Ltd has 0% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 18,510 shares. Nippon Life Glob Investors Americas Incorporated holds 3.5% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 203,363 shares. Community Tru And Investment Communications invested in 148,583 shares. Daiwa Sb Invests Limited holds 0.77% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 17,210 shares. Long Road Investment Counsel Lc owns 6,004 shares. North Star Mgmt invested in 97,679 shares or 2.47% of the stock. Headinvest Ltd Llc has 1% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.03, from 0.89 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 39 investors sold CBS shares while 213 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 149 raised stakes. 231.79 million shares or 9.85% more from 211.00 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 3,991 are owned by Sol Mngmt. Advent Cap De reported 45,020 shares. Royal State Bank Of Canada reported 178 shares stake. Signaturefd Limited Liability reported 96 shares. 379,433 are owned by South Dakota Inv Council. Moreover, Nwq Management Limited Liability has 0.65% invested in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) for 563,148 shares. Eaton Vance Management owns 817,177 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. Royal London Asset Ltd stated it has 137,392 shares. Bryn Mawr Trust Communication invested 0.61% of its portfolio in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). 3.94 million were accumulated by Tiaa Cref Invest Mngmt. Advisor Partners Ltd Liability Com stated it has 6,782 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Prelude Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0.56% of its portfolio in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Inv Advsrs Limited Com holds 1.29% of its portfolio in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) for 28,878 shares. Blackrock, New York-based fund reported 5,069 shares. Cetera reported 3,720 shares.

