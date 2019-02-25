Global Cord Blood Corporation (CO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Celsion Corporation (NASDAQ:CLSN)

Global Cord Blood Corporation (NYSE:CO) and Celsion Corporation (NASDAQ:CLSN), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Cord Blood Corporation N/A 0.00 N/A 0.29 20.87 Celsion Corporation N/A 81.30 22.04M -1.29 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Global Cord Blood Corporation and Celsion Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Cord Blood Corporation 0.00% 7.6% 4% Celsion Corporation 0.00% -104.2% -48.5%

Risk and Volatility

A 0.58 beta means Global Cord Blood Corporation’s volatility is 42.00% less than S&P 500’s volatility. Celsion Corporation on the other hand, has 1.42 beta which makes it 42.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

9.3 and 9.3 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Global Cord Blood Corporation. Its rival Celsion Corporation’s Current and Quick Ratios are 3.8 and 3.8 respectively. Global Cord Blood Corporation has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Celsion Corporation.

Dividends

Global Cord Blood Corporation shareholders receive an annual dividend of $0.08 per share which is subject to 1.09% dividend yield. Celsion Corporation does not offer a dividend.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 16.4% of Global Cord Blood Corporation shares and 10.8% of Celsion Corporation shares. 49.6% are Global Cord Blood Corporation’s share held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 0.4% of Celsion Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Global Cord Blood Corporation -7.3% -12.33% -12.21% -36.42% -42.1% -40% Celsion Corporation 6.22% -5.53% -26.79% -20.23% -19.92% -23.51%

For the past year Celsion Corporation has weaker performance than Global Cord Blood Corporation

Summary

Global Cord Blood Corporation beats Celsion Corporation on 7 of the 9 factors.

Global Cord Blood Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides umbilical cord blood storage and ancillary services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers cord blood testing, processing, and storage services under the direction of subscribers; and tests, processes, and stores donated cord blood, as well as provides matching services. As of March 31, 2018, it had three operating cord blood banks in the Beijing municipality, the Guangdong province, and the Zhejiang province. The company was formerly known as China Cord Blood Corporation and changed its name to Global Cord Blood Corporation in March 2018. Global Cord Blood Corporation is based in Central, Hong Kong. Global Cord Blood Corporation is a subsidiary of Nanjing Ying Peng Hui Kang Medical Industry Investment Partnership (Limited Partnership).

Celsion Corporation, an oncology drug company, focuses on the development and commercialization of directed chemotherapy, DNA-mediated immunotherapy, and RNA based therapy products for the treatment of cancer. The companyÂ’s lead product includes ThermoDox, a liposomal encapsulation of doxorubicin that is in Phase III clinical trials for primary liver cancer; and under Phase II clinical trials for recurrent chest wall breast cancer. It is also developing GEN-1, a DNA-based immunotherapeutic product for the localized treatment of ovarian and brain cancers. Celsion Corporation was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Lawrenceville, New Jersey.