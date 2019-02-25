Global Pmts (GPN) Valuation Declined While Campbell & Company Investment Adviser Has Lowered Its Holding by $393,700; Capital Advisors Has Boosted Its Stake in Intel (INTC) as Stock Value Rose

Campbell & Company Investment Adviser Llc decreased its stake in Global Pmts Inc (GPN) by 33.33% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Campbell & Company Investment Adviser Llc sold 3,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.35% with the market. The hedge fund held 6,202 shares of the business services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $790,000, down from 9,302 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Campbell & Company Investment Adviser Llc who had been investing in Global Pmts Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $128.45. About 437,453 shares traded. Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) has risen 4.64% since February 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.64% the S&P500. Some Historical GPN News: 29/05/2018 – EU mergers and takeovers (May 29); 07/03/2018 TIMING: GLOBAL PAYMENTS SETS MARCH 8 LENDER CALL VIA BOFAML; 03/05/2018 – Global Payments 1Q Net $91.4M; 03/05/2018 – GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC GPN.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $5.00 TO $5.20; 15/05/2018 – Global Payments Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 22/05/2018 – Global Payments Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC GPN.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.06, REV VIEW $3.94 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 14/05/2018 – Global Payments to Participate in the J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference; 19/03/2018 – MOODY’S CHANGES GLOBAL PAYMENTS’ OUTLOOK TO POS.; AFFIRMS CFR; 20/03/2018 – GLOBAL PAYMENTS – AS PER REFINANCING AMENDMENT, INTEREST RATE OF TERM B-2 LOANS CONSTITUTING BASE RATE LOANS IS A BASE RATE PLUS 0.75%

Capital Advisors Inc increased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 238.79% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Advisors Inc bought 158,976 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.97% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 225,552 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $10.67 million, up from 66,576 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Advisors Inc who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $239.26B market cap company. The stock increased 1.36% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $53.21. About 10.97M shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 9.59% since February 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.59% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 13/03/2018 – CONNECTIONS™: The Premier Connected Home Conference Features Keynotes from Comcast, Google, Intel, Samsung, and T-Mobile; 09/03/2018 – Oregonian: Qualcomm + Broadcom = Intel? Sounds far-fetched; 21/05/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC – CO, INTEL ALSO ANNOUNCED DEVELOPMENT PROGRESS ON THIRD-GENERATION 96-TIER 3D NAND STRUCTURE; 09/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Reminds Investors of the March 12, 2018 Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Intel; 05/04/2018 – igolgi Announces iGoCast OTT Broadcast Platform at NAB 2018; 26/04/2018 – Intel 1Q Gross Margin 60.6%; 30/04/2018 – Intel Saffron AI Speeds Issue Resolution for Manufacturing, Software and Aerospace; 15/05/2018 – Polar Capital Adds Intel, Exits J&J, Cuts Validus: 13F; 22/05/2018 – Bug-Hunters See More Intel Chip Flaws Ahead; 21/05/2018 – Intel Finds Another Chip Exploit, Says Fix Already in Place

Since September 4, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 21 insider sales for $13.63 million activity. SILBERSTEIN ALAN M sold $90,216 worth of stock. $61,518 worth of stock was sold by JACOBS WILLIAM I on Friday, December 14. Another trade for 57,737 shares valued at $7.38M was made by Bready Cameron M on Wednesday, September 12. Sacchi Guido Francesco had sold 15,156 shares worth $1.90 million on Tuesday, September 4. 9,212 shares were sold by Green David Lawrence, worth $1.18 million.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.06, from 1.11 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 22 investors sold GPN shares while 152 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 144 raised stakes. 147.41 million shares or 0.24% less from 147.75 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Temasek Holdings (Private) Ltd accumulated 0.65% or 876,176 shares. Moreover, S&Co has 0.09% invested in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN). Principal Fin Gru holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) for 250,365 shares. Jlb And Assoc owns 99,104 shares. Sun Life Fin Inc holds 434 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Bbva Compass National Bank Inc reported 20,222 shares stake. Balyasny Asset Management Llc stated it has 10,097 shares. Usca Ria Lc has 3,041 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Gulf Bank (Uk) Ltd stated it has 0.02% in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN). Brinker Cap has 0.12% invested in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN). Sarl stated it has 99,715 shares. Apg Asset Mngmt Nv holds 0.02% or 106,780 shares. 501,370 are held by Sumitomo Mitsui Hldg Inc. Princeton Port Strategies Group Incorporated Ltd Llc, New Jersey-based fund reported 3,422 shares. Hanseatic Management reported 105 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.

Campbell & Company Investment Adviser Llc, which manages about $1.13B and $147.06M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Inter Parfums Inc (NASDAQ:IPAR) by 5,800 shares to 11,831 shares, valued at $763,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Transunion by 4,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 9,300 shares, and has risen its stake in Delek Us Hldgs Inc New.

Since October 25, 2018, it had 2 insider buys, and 9 sales for $893,356 activity. $85,114 worth of stock was sold by Shenoy Navin on Wednesday, January 30. 6,500 shares were sold by McBride Kevin Thomas, worth $295,945. The insider Rodgers Steven Ralph sold $102,050.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.04, from 0.81 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 62 investors sold INTC shares while 728 reduced holdings. 113 funds opened positions while 557 raised stakes. 2.86 billion shares or 2.41% less from 2.93 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Salient Tru Lta holds 0.36% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 67,386 shares. Prelude Capital Management Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 6,107 shares. Cannell Peter B invested in 0.51% or 304,125 shares. Wespac Limited Co holds 1.37% or 49,597 shares in its portfolio. Thompson Siegel Walmsley Limited Com has invested 0.04% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Dodge & Cox stated it has 0% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Moreover, King Wealth has 0.11% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 7,303 shares. Fort Point Cap Partners Ltd Liability Company owns 16,940 shares for 0.24% of their portfolio. Tru Communications Of Vermont reported 222,754 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Stevens Limited Partnership has invested 0.51% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Palisade Cap Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company Nj holds 0.02% or 15,000 shares in its portfolio. Hrt Financial Limited Co reported 38,656 shares. R G Niederhoffer Cap Mgmt Incorporated owns 3.96% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 14,100 shares. Moreover, Lansdowne (Uk) Ltd Liability Partnership has 0.02% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 49,080 shares. Regal Invest Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation reported 23,212 shares stake.

Capital Advisors Inc, which manages about $1.68B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in International Business Machs (NYSE:IBM) by 2,366 shares to 89,926 shares, valued at $13.60M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr by 59,309 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.14 million shares, and cut its stake in Valero Energy Corp New (NYSE:VLO).