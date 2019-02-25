Global Water Resources, Inc. (GWRS) Analysts See $0.01 EPS; STRIKEPOINT GOLD ORDINARY SHARES (STKXF) Shorts Lowered By 21.48%

Analysts expect Global Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWRS) to report $0.01 EPS on March, 8.They anticipate $0.01 EPS change or 50.00% from last quarter’s $0.02 EPS. GWRS’s profit would be $214,713 giving it 242.50 P/E if the $0.01 EPS is correct. After having $0.03 EPS previously, Global Water Resources, Inc.’s analysts see -66.67% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $9.7. About 2,229 shares traded. Global Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWRS) has risen 6.59% since February 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.59% the S&P500. Some Historical GWRS News: 09/05/2018 – Global Water Resources 1Q Rev $7.43M; 09/03/2018 – Global Water Resources 4Q Net $2.73M; 22/04/2018 – DJ Global Water Resources Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GWRS); 17/04/2018 – PVH Forges Partnership With WWF to Protect Global Water Re; 26/04/2018 – GLOBAL WATER RESOURCES – SIGNED DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE TURNER RANCHES WATER AND SANITATION CO, AN IRRIGATION WATER UTILITY IN MESA, ARIZONA; 26/04/2018 – GLOBAL WATER RESOURCES TO BUY TURNER RANCHES WATER, SANITATION; 09/03/2018 – Global Water Resources 4Q EPS 14c; 09/05/2018 – Global Water Resources 1Q EPS 2c; 07/03/2018 Global Water Resources Appoints Senior Water Industry Expert, Jake Lenderking, as Director of Water Re; 26/04/2018 – Global Water Resources To Acquire Turner Ranches Water And Sanitation Company

STRIKEPOINT GOLD INC ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:STKXF) had a decrease of 21.48% in short interest. STKXF’s SI was 43,500 shares in February as released by FINRA. Its down 21.48% from 55,400 shares previously. With 9,600 avg volume, 5 days are for STRIKEPOINT GOLD INC ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:STKXF)’s short sellers to cover STKXF’s short positions. It closed at $0.0927 lastly. It is down 0.00% since February 25, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

StrikePoint Gold Inc., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company has market cap of $6.58 million. It explores for gold deposits. It currently has negative earnings. The firm has an agreement to acquire a 100% interest in the Yukon property consists of 14,031 claims covering 22 properties in 46 claim groups and an area of 282,000 hectares located in the Yukon.

Global Water Resources, Inc., a water resource management company, owns, operates, and manages regulated water, wastewater, and recycled water utilities primarily in metropolitan Phoenix, Arizona. The company has market cap of $208.27 million. As of December 31, 2016, it served approximately 50,000 people in 19,000 homes. It has a 32.66 P/E ratio.

