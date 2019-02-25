Globant S.A. (GLOB) Touches $72.45 High on Feb, 25; UBI SOFT ENTERTAINMENT SA ORDINARY SHARE (UBSFF) Shorts Increased By 5.14%

The stock of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) reached all time high today, Feb, 25 and still has $77.52 target or 7.00% above today’s $72.45 share price. This indicates more upside for the $2.62 billion company. This technical setup was reported by Barchart.com. If the $77.52 PT is reached, the company will be worth $183.47 million more. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $72.45. About 143,078 shares traded. Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) has risen 37.25% since February 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.25% the S&P500. Some Historical GLOB News: 10/05/2018 – Globant Sees FY Adj EPS $1.56-Adj EPS $1.64; 04/04/2018 – $WPP, $GLOB largest investor, investigation into its CEO Martin Sorrell ($GLOB Advisory Board member) for misuse of company assets and allegations of improper behavior could potentially lead to a major overhang on $GLOB share price; 04/04/2018 – GLOBANT EXTENDS DECLINE TO 4.1%, MOST SINCE JAN. 25; 10/05/2018 – Globant Sees 2Q Rev $124M-$126M; 04/04/2018 – $GLOB repeated changes to 4Q16 numbers gives the impression of potential manipulation to meet consensus expectations; 06/04/2018 – Globant Launches Its Media Over-the-Top (OTT) Studio; 10/05/2018 – GLOBANT SA GLOB.LU SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $502 MLN TO $510 MLN; 10/05/2018 – GLOBANT SEES 2Q NON-IFRS EPS 36C TO 40C, EST. 36C; 04/04/2018 – $GLOB management has leveraged the company’s status as a Foreign Private Issuer Exemptions to deliver governance significantly below NYSE listing standards; 10/05/2018 – Globant Sees 2Q Adj EPS 36c-Adj EPS 40c

UBI SOFT ENTERTAINMENT SA ORDINARY SHARE (OTCMKTS:UBSFF) had an increase of 5.14% in short interest. UBSFF’s SI was 501,600 shares in February as released by FINRA. Its up 5.14% from 477,100 shares previously. With 500 avg volume, 1003 days are for UBI SOFT ENTERTAINMENT SA ORDINARY SHARE (OTCMKTS:UBSFF)’s short sellers to cover UBSFF’s short positions. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $75.05. About 5,445 shares traded or 700.74% up from the average. Ubisoft Entertainment SA (OTCMKTS:UBSFF) has 0.00% since February 25, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.8 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.83, from 2.63 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 14 investors sold Globant S.A. shares while 32 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 25.02 million shares or 0.57% more from 24.87 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Wells Fargo Company Mn holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) for 1.07 million shares. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership owns 0.13% invested in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) for 249,276 shares. Blackrock Inc has invested 0% in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB). Fisher Asset Management Limited Company reported 0% in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB). Moreover, Bluemountain Cap Management Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.01% invested in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB). Wellington Mngmt Gp Llp owns 2.03M shares. Baker Avenue Asset Mgmt L P reported 0.11% in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB). Fmr Lc accumulated 0% or 289 shares. Sloane Robinson Llp accumulated 6.93% or 162,200 shares. Renaissance Tech Ltd Liability Corporation, a New York-based fund reported 19,600 shares. 789,059 are owned by Gilder Gagnon Howe Limited Liability Com. Tompkins Fincl accumulated 0.01% or 606 shares. Hood River Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation owns 1.65% invested in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) for 632,448 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership has 0% invested in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) for 644 shares. Wcm Investment Mngmt Ca holds 37,864 shares.

More important recent Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Globant Q4 2018 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on February 13, 2019, also Prnewswire.com published article titled: “Globant Reports 2018 Full Year and Fourth Quarter Financial Results – PRNewswire”, Benzinga.com published: “31 Stocks Moving In Friday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” on February 15, 2019. More interesting news about Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) was released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “New Globant Report Highlights Advantages of Implementing Blockchain Technology to Help Drive Business Goals – PRNewswire” with publication date: February 11, 2019.

Among 4 analysts covering Globant (NYSE:GLOB), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Globant had 4 analyst reports since October 24, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, October 24 by JP Morgan. Wedbush maintained Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) on Wednesday, February 13 with “Outperform” rating. The stock has “Buy” rating by SunTrust on Tuesday, February 19.

Globant S.A. develops and provides software solutions to clients in North America, the Latin America, Europe, and Asia. The company has market cap of $2.62 billion. It offers API management, e-commerce, and digital solutions; graphics engineering, game engineering, gaming experience, VR/AR development, and digital platform services; Big Data services, such as data integration, data architecture, scalable platform, blockchain, data visualization, and data science; testing center, test automation, mobile testing, and load and performance testing services. It has a 51.38 P/E ratio. The firm also provides enterprise consumerization services, including enterprise operations, collaboration solutions, cloud development, and talent management; UX design services comprising service, user experience, industrial design, and visual design; and native development, product development, and enterprise mobility services for mobiles.

Ubisoft Entertainment SA engages in the production, publishing, and distribution of video games for consoles, PC, smartphones and tablets in physical and digital formats worldwide. The company has market cap of $8.42 billion. The firm creates and develops software, including scenarios, layouts, and game rules, as well as develops design tools and game engines. It has a 26.66 P/E ratio. It also develops in the area of online and mobile gaming; and distributes Ubisoft products, such as CD games, ancillary products, etc. to superstores and independent wholesalers.

More notable recent Ubisoft Entertainment SA (OTCMKTS:UBSFF) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “UbiSoft: Focus On Quality Franchises – Seeking Alpha” on September 11, 2018, also Investorplace.com with their article: “There Are Better Chinese Plays in Digital Than Tencent Stock – Investorplace.com” published on February 21, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “UbiSoft: Behind The Earnings – Seeking Alpha” on June 05, 2017. More interesting news about Ubisoft Entertainment SA (OTCMKTS:UBSFF) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “UbiSoft Entertainment Inc. 2017 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on November 04, 2016 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Ubisoft Has A Great Lineup Of Games For This Year – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 21, 2015.