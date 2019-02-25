Globus Medical Inc. (GMED)’s Financial Results Comparing With RTI Surgical Inc. (NASDAQ:RTIX)

As Medical Appliances & Equipment companies, Globus Medical Inc. (NYSE:GMED) and RTI Surgical Inc. (NASDAQ:RTIX) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Globus Medical Inc. 693.07M 6.77 144.10M 1.54 29.55 RTI Surgical Inc. 280.46M 1.07 14.04M -0.20 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Globus Medical Inc. and RTI Surgical Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Globus Medical Inc. (NYSE:GMED) and RTI Surgical Inc. (NASDAQ:RTIX)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Globus Medical Inc. 20.79% 13.6% 12.4% RTI Surgical Inc. -5.01% -7.8% -4%

Volatility and Risk

Globus Medical Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 35.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 0.65 beta. Competitively, RTI Surgical Inc.’s 34.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.34 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Globus Medical Inc. is 7.9 while its Quick Ratio stands at 6.4. The Current Ratio of rival RTI Surgical Inc. is 3.6 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.4. Globus Medical Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than RTI Surgical Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Globus Medical Inc. and RTI Surgical Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Globus Medical Inc. 0 3 3 2.50 RTI Surgical Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Globus Medical Inc. has an average price target of $55, and a 15.35% upside potential.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 88.7% of Globus Medical Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 78.8% of RTI Surgical Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 1.64% are Globus Medical Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.1% of RTI Surgical Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Globus Medical Inc. -5.69% -19.87% -14.35% -19.04% 15.76% 10.8% RTI Surgical Inc. -5.76% -16.38% -11.69% -17.26% -12.67% -4.15%

For the past year Globus Medical Inc. had bullish trend while RTI Surgical Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 12 of the 12 factors Globus Medical Inc. beats RTI Surgical Inc.

Globus Medical, Inc., a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of musculoskeletal implants that promote healing in patients with spine disorders. The company offers products that address an array of spinal pathologies, anatomies, and surgical approaches. It provides fusion products that are used in cervical, thoracolumbar, sacral, and interbody/corpectomy fusion procedures to treat degenerative, deformity, tumor, and trauma conditions. The company also offers various disruptive technology products that provide material improvements to fusion procedures, such as minimally invasive surgical techniques, as well as new treatment alternatives, which include motion preservation technologies comprising dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous process spacer products; regenerative biologics technologies; and interventional pain management solutions, including treatments for vertebral compression fractures. In addition, it offers human tissue products, such as bone allografts, biomaterials, and soft tissue products for spine, orthopedics, sports medicine, dental, and wound care markets. The company sells its implants and related disposables primarily to hospitals through direct sales representatives and independent distributors in the United States and internationally. Globus Medical, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Audubon, Pennsylvania.

RTI Surgical, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes orthopedic and other surgical implants for use in various surgical procedures worldwide. The company provides natural tissue implants, as well as metal and synthetic implants for the treatment of spinal and other orthopedic disorders. It processes donated human musculoskeletal and other tissues, including bone, cartilage, tendons, ligaments, fascia lata, pericardium, sclera, cornea, and dermal tissues, as well as bovine and porcine animal tissues to produce allograft and xenograft implants by using its proprietary BIOCLEANSE, TUTOPLAST, and CANCELLE SP sterilization processes. The companyÂ’s implants are used in the fields of spine, sports medicine, orthobiologics, bone graft substitutes and general orthopedic, trauma, dental, and surgical specialties. RTI Surgical, Inc. markets its products through its direct distribution force, as well as through a network of independent distributors to hospitals and surgeons. The company was formerly known as RTI Biologics, Inc. and changed its name to RTI Surgical, Inc. in July 2013. RTI Surgical, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Alachua, Florida.