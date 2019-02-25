Glynn Capital Management Upped Its Stake in Halliburton Co. (HAL) by $612,520 as Market Value Declined; Annaly Cap Mgmt (NLY) Valuation Declined While Fiduciary Financial Services Of The Southwest Increased by $337,420 Its Stake

Fiduciary Financial Services Of The Southwest Inc increased its stake in Annaly Cap Mgmt Inc (NLY) by 99.11% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fiduciary Financial Services Of The Southwest Inc bought 33,742 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 67,788 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $693,000, up from 34,046 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fiduciary Financial Services Of The Southwest Inc who had been investing in Annaly Cap Mgmt Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $10.12. About 1.14M shares traded. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) has declined 15.43% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.43% the S&P500. Some Historical NLY News: 02/05/2018 – Annaly Capital Management, Inc. To Acquire MTGE Investment Corp. For $900 Million; 24/05/2018 – Fitch Adds Annaly Capital to its U.S. RMBS Originator/Aggregators; 03/05/2018 – MTGE ALERT: Johnson Fistel Investigates Proposed Sale of MTGE Investment Corp.; Are Shareholders Getting a Fair Deal?; 06/03/2018 Annaly Capital Management, Inc. Publishes White Paper on Credit Risk Transfer; 21/04/2018 – DJ Annaly Capital Management Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NLY); 15/03/2018 – Annaly Capital Declares Dividend of 30c; 02/05/2018 – ANNALY CAPITAL SEES PURCHASE ADDING TO CORE EPS; 02/05/2018 – ANNALY TO PAY ABOUT $19.65/SHR OF MTGE ON APRIL 30 CLOSE PRICE

Glynn Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Halliburton Co. (HAL) by 76.57% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glynn Capital Management Llc bought 15,313 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.20% with the market. The hedge fund held 35,313 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.43 million, up from 20,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glynn Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Halliburton Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.20% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $31.69. About 791,715 shares traded. Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) has declined 32.63% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.63% the S&P500. Some Historical HAL News: 23/04/2018 – Halliburton 1Q Adjusted Operating Income Was $619 Million; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton Writes Down Entire Venezuelan Oil-Services Business; 08/03/2018 – Falklands Oil Project Nears Go-Ahead With Halliburton On Board; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton Writes Off Remaining $312 Million Invested in Venezuela; 23/04/2018 – Caracas crisis prompts Halliburton write-off; 30/04/2018 – Halliburton Presenting at Conference May 14; 23/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON SEES FRACK MARKET REMAINING TIGHT THRU REST OF ’18; 08/03/2018 PREMIER OIL: HALLIBURTON, DIAMOND DRILLING SIGNED SERVICE DEALS; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton Hits 1Q Estimates — Earnings Review; 25/04/2018 – INSIGHT-Chevron evacuates Venezuela executives following staff arrests

Fiduciary Financial Services Of The Southwest Inc, which manages about $377.04 million and $359.63M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First Tr Energy Income & Grw (XFENX) by 16,975 shares to 12,244 shares, valued at $272,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.75 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.72, from 1.03 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 34 investors sold NLY shares while 103 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 672.46 million shares or 15.49% more from 582.27 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Utah Retirement invested in 0.05% or 236,608 shares. Tci Wealth holds 0.02% or 3,935 shares in its portfolio. Ingalls And Snyder Ltd has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY). 34,494 were reported by Tudor Inv Et Al. Wells Fargo And Mn invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY). Horrell Capital Management reported 0.02% in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY). Sg Americas Secs Limited Liability Com reported 432,558 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. 5,743 are held by Signaturefd Ltd Limited Liability Company. 651,165 are owned by Price T Rowe Associate Md. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage, New York-based fund reported 920,450 shares. Natl Pension Service holds 0.06% or 1.45M shares in its portfolio. Ubs Asset Americas has 0% invested in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY). Johnson Group has 123,179 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands owns 229,000 shares for 0.41% of their portfolio. 4,405 are held by Highlander Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation.

Glynn Capital Management Llc, which manages about $659.77M and $497.07M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 53,504 shares to 215,608 shares, valued at $23.47 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Since September 20, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 7 insider sales for $1.15 million activity. Another trade for 2,000 shares valued at $93,680 was made by Pope Lawrence J on Tuesday, December 11. Brown James S sold 15,989 shares worth $648,034.