Golar LNG Partners LP (GMLP)’s Financial Results Comparing With Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE)

Golar LNG Partners LP (NASDAQ:GMLP) and Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE) compete with each other in the Shipping sector. We will analyze and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Golar LNG Partners LP 356.76M 2.74 106.41M 1.46 7.95 Costamare Inc. 380.40M 1.57 36.74M 0.20 24.06

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Golar LNG Partners LP and Costamare Inc. Costamare Inc. has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Golar LNG Partners LP. The company that is presently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower P/E ratio. Golar LNG Partners LP has been trading at a lower P/E ratio than Costamare Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Golar LNG Partners LP (NASDAQ:GMLP) and Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Golar LNG Partners LP 29.83% 18.2% 4.4% Costamare Inc. 9.66% 1.7% 0.9%

Risk & Volatility

Golar LNG Partners LP is 12.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.88. Costamare Inc. has a 2.06 beta and it is 106.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Golar LNG Partners LP are 0.5 and 0.5 respectively. Its competitor Costamare Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.8 and its Quick Ratio is 0.7. Costamare Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Golar LNG Partners LP.

Dividends

Golar LNG Partners LP pays out its dividends annually at $2.14 per share and 15.61% dividend yield. Costamare Inc. has an annual dividend pay of $0.4 per share while its annual dividend yield is 7.52%.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Golar LNG Partners LP and Costamare Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Golar LNG Partners LP 0 4 0 2.00 Costamare Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

The downside potential is -0.22% for Golar LNG Partners LP with average price target of $13.67. Competitively Costamare Inc. has an average price target of $7.5, with potential upside of 40.19%. The results from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Costamare Inc. seems more appealing than Golar LNG Partners LP.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Golar LNG Partners LP and Costamare Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 38.7% and 28.8% respectively. Golar LNG Partners LP’s share held by insiders are 29.78%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 77.9% of Costamare Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Golar LNG Partners LP -4.36% -21.75% -9.85% -24.89% -42.16% -49.04% Costamare Inc. -8.3% -9.67% -24.3% -37.13% -13.83% -15.77%

For the past year Golar LNG Partners LP was more bearish than Costamare Inc.

Summary

Golar LNG Partners LP beats Costamare Inc. on 10 of the 17 factors.

Costamare Inc. owns and charters containerships to liner companies worldwide. As of March 10, 2017, it had a fleet of 69 containerships with a total capacity of approximately 456,000 twenty foot equivalent unit (TEU), including 64 vessels in the water, aggregating approximately 415,000 TEU; and 5 newbuild vessels aggregating approximately 41,000 TEU. The company was founded in 1974 and is based in Monaco.