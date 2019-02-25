Golem Network Token (GNT) fell to $0.062183522 on February 24-25

Golem Network Token (GNT) had a bad 24 hours as the cryptocurrency declined $-0.00186932060000001 or -2.92% trading at $0.062183522. According to Top Crypto Analysts, Golem Network Token (GNT) eyes $0.0684018742 target on the road to $0.167349329634369. GNT last traded at Bitinfi exchange. It had high of $0.0651591752 and low of $0.0613442352 for February 24-25. The open was $0.0640528426. About 135,741 GNT worth $8,998 traded hands.

Golem Network Token (GNT) is down -5.98% in the last 30 days from $0.06614 per coin. Its down -48.99% in the last 100 days since when traded at $0.1219 and the annual trend is down. 200 days ago GNT traded at $0.1909. GNT has 1000.00M coins mined giving it $62.18M market cap. Golem Network Token maximum coins available are 1000.00 million. GNT uses algorithm and proof type. It was started on 17/11/2016.

The Golem Network is a decentralized computation network. Using Golem users can buy or sell computational power from other users in a peer to peer environment. Golem is built using Ethereum smart contracts as a transaction system for nano-payments within the network. Golem Network Tokens (GNT) will serve as a secure medium for all transactions within the Golem Network.