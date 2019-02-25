Grandfield & Dodd Has Lowered Applied Matls (AMAT) Stake; WYNN MACAU LTD ORDINARY SHARES CAYM (WYNMF) Shorts Lowered By 11.07%

WYNN MACAU LTD ORDINARY SHARES CAYM (OTCMKTS:WYNMF) had a decrease of 11.07% in short interest. WYNMF’s SI was 7.57M shares in February as released by FINRA. Its down 11.07% from 8.52 million shares previously. With 48,900 avg volume, 155 days are for WYNN MACAU LTD ORDINARY SHARES CAYM (OTCMKTS:WYNMF)’s short sellers to cover WYNMF’s short positions. The stock increased 1.63% or $0.041 during the last trading session, reaching $2.55. About 26,012 shares traded. Wynn Macau, Limited (OTCMKTS:WYNMF) has 0.00% since February 25, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Grandfield & Dodd Llc decreased Applied Matls Inc (AMAT) stake by 3.88% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Grandfield & Dodd Llc sold 9,776 shares as Applied Matls Inc (AMAT)’s stock declined 13.71%. The Grandfield & Dodd Llc holds 242,019 shares with $9.35M value, down from 251,795 last quarter. Applied Matls Inc now has $37.83 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $39.66. About 7.57 million shares traded. Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) has declined 34.67% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.67% the S&P500. Some Historical AMAT News: 17/05/2018 – Applied Materials Sees 3Q Adj EPS $1.13-Adj EPS $1.21; 17/05/2018 – Chip gear maker Applied Materials reports 29 pct rise in revenue; 17/05/2018 – APPLIED MATERIALS INC AMAT.O QUARTERLY GAAP SHR $1.09; 17/05/2018 – Applied Materials 2Q Net $1.13B; 29/05/2018 – Applied Materials at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 17/05/2018 – Applied Materials Sags on Weaker Revenue Outlook — Barron’s Blog; 18/05/2018 – Tech Today: Square Unzettled, Debating AMAT, Google’s 60 Minutes — Barron’s Blog; 18/05/2018 – Applied Materials Stokes Analyst Fears of Slowing Display Market; 18/05/2018 – Applied Materials Records Highest COGS in Over 28 Years; 17/05/2018 – Applied Materials 2Q Adj EPS $1.22

Investors sentiment increased to 0.8 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.04, from 0.76 in 2018Q2.

Among 12 analysts covering Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Applied Materials had 16 analyst reports since August 28, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Friday, November 16 by Wells Fargo. Bank of America downgraded the shares of AMAT in report on Tuesday, August 28 to “Neutral” rating. FBR Capital maintained Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) on Friday, November 16 with “Neutral” rating. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Tuesday, October 23 by Susquehanna. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Monday, October 1 by Deutsche Bank. RBC Capital Markets upgraded Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) on Tuesday, January 29 to “Outperform” rating. The stock has “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Tuesday, September 25. Susquehanna maintained Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) rating on Friday, February 15. Susquehanna has “Hold” rating and $34 target. On Monday, October 29 the stock rating was downgraded by FBR Capital to “Neutral”. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Friday, November 16 by Deutsche Bank.

More notable recent Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Bear Of The Day: Applied Materials (AMAT) – Nasdaq” on February 20, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Applied Materials (AMAT) Beats on Q1 Earnings and Revenues – Nasdaq” published on February 15, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Applied Materials -1.5% on downside outlook – Seeking Alpha” on February 14, 2019. More interesting news about Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Analysts Estimate Applied Materials (AMAT) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for – Nasdaq” published on February 07, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Product Expansion to Aid Applied Materials (AMAT) Q1 Earnings – Nasdaq” with publication date: February 13, 2019.

Wynn Macau, Limited develops, owns, and operates the Wynn Macau and Wynn Palace casino resorts in Macau. The company has market cap of $13.36 billion. The company's Wynn Macau resort features approximately 273,000 square feet of casino space offering 24-hour gaming and various games, including private gaming salons, sky casinos, and a poker pit; 2 hotel towers with 1,008 rooms and suites; 8 casual and fine dining restaurants; and recreation and leisure facilities, such as 2 health clubs and spas, a salon, and a pool. It has a 28.33 P/E ratio. The Company’s Wynn Macau resort also includes approximately 59,000 square feet of retail shopping and 31,000 square feet of meeting and convention space.