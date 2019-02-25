Granite Investment Partners Has Lifted Hercules Capital (HTGC) Holding by $792,662; Markel Com (MKL) Stock Value Declined While Barr E S & Co Lowered Its Holding by $765,072

Granite Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in Hercules Capital Inc (HTGC) by 5.22% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Granite Investment Partners Llc bought 60,974 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.04% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.23 million shares of the company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $16.19 million, up from 1.17M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Granite Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Hercules Capital Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.35B market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $14. About 848,606 shares traded or 45.82% up from the average. Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) has declined 10.70% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.70% the S&P500. Some Historical HTGC News: 26/04/2018 – Hercules Cap Closes Public Offering of $75.0 M 5.25% Notes Due 2025; 03/05/2018 – HERCULES CAPITAL 1Q RETURN ON AVG. ASSETS 6.5%, EST. 6.34%; 02/04/2018 – FUELCELL ENERGY INC – ENTERED INTO AN AMENDMENT TO REFINANCE OF ITS EXISTING CREDIT FACILITY WITH HERCULES CAPITAL, INC; 03/05/2018 – HERCULES CAPITAL 1Q RETURN ON AVG. EQUITY 12.7%, EST. 12.4%; 26/04/2018 – Hercules Capital Closes Public Offering of $75.0 Million 5.25% Notes Due 2025; 05/03/2018 – GIBRALTAR BUSINESS CAPITAL – WILL CONTINUE TO OPERATE AS INDEPENDENT SENIOR SECURED ASSET-BASED LENDER & REMAIN AT HEADQUARTERS IN NORTHBROOK; 26/04/2018 – HERCULES CAPITAL INC – NOTES WILL MATURE ON APRIL 30, 2025; 05/03/2018 Gibraltar Business Capital Joins Hercules Capital as New Portfolio Company; 10/05/2018 – Hercules Capital Presenting at Conference May 23; 22/03/2018 – HERCULES CAPITAL INC – PRIME RATE IS EXPECTED TO INCREASE FROM 4.50% TO 4.75%

Barr E S & Co decreased its stake in Markel Corp Com (MKL) by 0.93% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barr E S & Co sold 644 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.30% with the market. The hedge fund held 68,739 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $81.70 million, down from 69,383 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barr E S & Co who had been investing in Markel Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.00 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $5.7 during the last trading session, reaching $1007.7. About 24,441 shares traded. Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL) has declined 3.91% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.91% the S&P500. Some Historical MKL News: 10/05/2018 – Boost Insurance Secures Dedicated Reinsurance Capacity Built To Power lnsurtech Startups; 07/05/2018 – MARKEL, APOLLO, BLACKSTONE MAY HAVE MADE BIDS: REINSURANCE.COM; 10/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Markel’s Shelf Ratings; 10/05/2018 – Boost Insurance Secures Dedicated Reinsurance Capacity Built To Power Insurtech Startups; 13/04/2018 – Markel announces new excess casualty leadership team; 22/04/2018 – DJ Markel Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MKL); 24/04/2018 – MARKEL CORP – BOOK VALUE PER COMMON SHARE OUTSTANDING OF $671.05 AT MARCH 31, 2018, DOWN 2% FROM $683.55 AT DECEMBER 31, 2017

More notable recent Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Hercules Capital, Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, 22nd Century Group, BorgWarner, and Forestar Group â€” Discovering Underlying Factors of Influence – GlobeNewswire” on January 25, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Hercules Capital Receives Stockholder Approval to Reduce Its Asset Coverage Requirement to 150% – Business Wire” published on December 06, 2018, Businesswire.com published: “Hercules Capital Completes Outstanding Fourth Quarter Originations Activity and Achieves All-Time Record of More Than $1.21 Billion in Total New Debt and Equity Commitments in 2018(1) – Business Wire” on January 07, 2019. More interesting news about Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Hercules Announces Its Intention to Fully Redeem its 6.25% Notes due 2024 – Business Wire” published on December 11, 2018 as well as Zacks.com‘s news article titled: “Hercules Technology (HTGC) Q4 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates – Zacks.com” with publication date: February 21, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.48 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.13, from 1.35 in 2018Q2.

Granite Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $892.06M and $1.74B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 4,112 shares to 95,214 shares, valued at $11.13M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Marriott Intl Inc New (NASDAQ:MAR) by 23,453 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,954 shares, and cut its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

Since August 30, 2018, it had 2 insider buys, and 16 insider sales for $2.18 million activity. Shares for $103,674 were sold by MARKEL STEVEN A. $274,125 worth of Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL) was bought by Lewis Lemuel E on Thursday, November 15. $204,164 worth of stock was sold by KIRSHNER ALAN I on Wednesday, January 2. 149 Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL) shares with value of $162,410 were sold by MARKEL ANTHONY F. $9,893 worth of Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL) shares were bought by Crouch Nora N.

Barr E S & Co, which manages about $978.77M and $1.02 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wynn Resorts Ltd (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 63,065 shares to 228,950 shares, valued at $29.09M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jefferies Financial Group Inc by 74,293 shares in the quarter, for a total of 707,468 shares, and has risen its stake in Affiliated Managers Grp (NYSE:AMG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.04, from 1.11 in 2018Q2.