Granite Investment Partners Lowered Its Holding in Microsoft (MSFT) by $822,738 as Stock Price Declined; Bridgeway Capital Management Stake in State Str (STT) Upped by $7.09 Million as Stock Price Declined

Bridgeway Capital Management Inc increased its stake in State Str Corp (STT) by 12.56% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc bought 85,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.49% with the market. The institutional investor held 765,200 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $64.11M, up from 679,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc who had been investing in State Str Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $72.54. About 1.69 million shares traded. State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) has declined 33.94% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.94% the S&P500. Some Historical STT News: 06/03/2018 – MOVES-State Street Corp appoints new country head for China; 22/03/2018 – STATE STREET NAMES IAN APPLEYARD AS NEW GLOBAL CONTROLLER & CHI; 14/05/2018 – State Street’s Corporate Responsibility Report Highlights Goals for Improving Workforce Diversity and Reducing Environmental Impact; 23/04/2018 – State Street Recognized by RobecoSAM’s Annual “Sustainability Yearbook” for Fourth Consecutive Year; 27/03/2018 – State Street Global Advisors Announces Impact of Receiving Payment; 20/04/2018 – Custody bank State Street’s profit rises 36 pct; 29/05/2018 – GlobalCapital Names State Street Global Advisors “Asset Manager of the Year”; 20/04/2018 – State Street Boosted By Higher Markets — Earnings Review; 20/04/2018 – State Street 1Q Effective Tax Rate 13.5%; 22/03/2018 – STATE STREET APPOINTS IAN APPLEYARD AS NEW GLOBAL CONTROLLER AND CHIEF ACCOUNTING OFFICER

Granite Investment Partners Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 2.82% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Granite Investment Partners Llc sold 7,217 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.64% with the market. The institutional investor held 248,947 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $28.47 million, down from 256,164 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Granite Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $857.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.69% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $111.74. About 14.58M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 30.43% since February 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.43% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 05/04/2018 – MSFT: MITIGATED ISSUES WITH RELEASE MANAGEMENT IN WEST EUROPE; 15/03/2018 – Google, Amazon and Microsoft cloud businesses helped more than double spending on data centers last year 2018 could be a record, too; 09/04/2018 – CyrusOne Donates Data Center Space to the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children; 17/05/2018 – Vizient Again Recognized in Forbes Survey as One of ‘; 17/05/2018 – Leading names include Facebook, Alphabet, Microsoft, Amazon and Time Warner. Apple this year fell from eighth to 18th on the list; 26/04/2018 – The Joint Corp. to Host Conference Call on Thursday, May 10, to Discuss First Quarter 2018 Results; 08/05/2018 – Tony Romm: SCOOP: The White House will meet with AI execs from Amazon, Facebook, Google, Microsoft, Nvidia and other non; 10/04/2018 – PROS Announces Participation in Hannover Messe; 07/03/2018 – Tech Data Adds Cisco Spark and Cisco Umbrella Cloud Solutions to StreamOne Cloud Marketplace; 17/04/2018 – Secure Channels Inc. to Exhibit at RSA Conference 2018

Since October 23, 2018, it had 2 insider buys, and 3 insider sales for $1.79 million activity. 231 shares were sold by Erickson Andrew, worth $16,459. Another trade for 25,000 shares valued at $1.74 million was sold by HOOLEY JOSEPH L. On Thursday, November 15 the insider Sullivan George E sold $115,496. de Saint-Aignan Patrick bought $34,310 worth of State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) on Tuesday, October 23.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.06, from 1.01 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 62 investors sold STT shares while 234 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 239 raised stakes. 320.33 million shares or 4.32% more from 307.06 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported.

Bridgeway Capital Management Inc, which manages about $3.34 billion and $10.27 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Seaspine Hldgs Corp by 34,300 shares to 206,600 shares, valued at $3.22 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sientra Inc (NASDAQ:SIEN) by 65,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 36,600 shares, and cut its stake in Synalloy Cp Del (NASDAQ:SYNL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.03, from 0.84 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 33 investors sold MSFT shares while 981 reduced holdings. 145 funds opened positions while 681 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 0.60% less from 5.31 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported.

Granite Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $892.06 million and $1.74B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Neenah Inc (NYSE:NP) by 83,001 shares to 219,563 shares, valued at $18.95 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hub Group Inc (NASDAQ:HUBG) by 12,366 shares in the quarter, for a total of 313,167 shares, and has risen its stake in Farmer Bros Co (NASDAQ:FARM).