Grassi Investment Management Increased Its Exxon Mobil (XOM) Position; Sir Capital Management LP Boosted By $9.99 Million Its Oneok New (OKE) Stake

Sir Capital Management Lp increased Oneok Inc New (OKE) stake by 42.1% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Sir Capital Management Lp acquired 149,098 shares as Oneok Inc New (OKE)’s stock declined 8.36%. The Sir Capital Management Lp holds 503,246 shares with $34.12M value, up from 354,148 last quarter. Oneok Inc New now has $27.92 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $67.87. About 2.30 million shares traded. ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) has risen 12.88% since February 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.88% the S&P500. Some Historical OKE News: 03/04/2018 – ONEOK INC OKE.N -ONEOK NATURAL GAS PIPELINES OPERATING NORMALLY; 01/05/2018 – Oneok Backs FY Net $955M-Net $1.15B; 03/04/2018 – ONEOK Natural Gas Pipelines Operating Normally; 01/05/2018 – Oneok 1Q Net $264.5M; 14/05/2018 – Oneok Inc at Citi Global Energy & Utilities Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – OKE IN TALKS WITH PERMIAN DRILLERS ON ADDITIONAL GAS TAKEAWAY; 05/04/2018 – ONEOK to Participate in Mizuho Energy Summit; 19/04/2018 – Oneok Raises Dividend to 79.5c; 15/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset Management Buys New 1.1% Position in Oneok Inc; 15/03/2018 U.S. regulators ask power/gas utilities to look at rates after tax cut

Grassi Investment Management increased Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) stake by 22.97% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Grassi Investment Management acquired 21,500 shares as Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM)’s stock declined 6.33%. The Grassi Investment Management holds 115,100 shares with $9.79 million value, up from 93,600 last quarter. Exxon Mobil Corp now has $332.27B valuation. The stock increased 0.77% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $78.42. About 9.52 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 7.28% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.28% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 08/03/2018 – ExxonMobil Renews Longstanding Commitment to Women’s Economic Empowerment; 01/05/2018 – GUYANA OIL CONTRACT PROVIDE FOR `SYSTEMATIC’ EXPLORATION: EXXON; 12/04/2018 – CHEVRON, EXXON MOBIL ARE SAID TO ASK FOR BIOFUEL WAIVERS: RTRS; 27/04/2018 – Mixed Oil Fortunes: Exxon Misses, Chevron Crushes Estimates; 06/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL CORP XOM.N SAYS PAPUA NEW GUINEA HIDES GAS CONDITIONING PLANT, WELLS AND PIPELINE REMAIN SAFELY SHUT IN AFTER LARGE AFTERSHOCK; 08/05/2018 – QP’S CEO SAYS EXPECTS TO MAKE FINAL INVESTMENT DECISION ON GOLDEN PASS EXPANSION WITH EXXONMOBIL BY YEAR END; 27/04/2018 – EXXON SAYS PRODUCTION SHOULD PICK UP IN 2H ON PERMIAN, DEMAND; 27/04/2018 – EXXON 1Q EPS $1.09; 06/03/2018 – Exxon’s $8 Billion Wager on Algae Pools Signals Post-Oil World; 12/04/2018 – Exxon Restarts PNG LNG Ahead of Schedule After Quake Outage

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.21, from 0.93 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 38 investors sold XOM shares while 848 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 529 raised stakes. 2.17 billion shares or 0.56% more from 2.16 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Gibson Cap owns 3,741 shares. Edge Wealth Mngmt Lc has 0.3% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Washington Trust Comml Bank holds 47,339 shares or 0.6% of its portfolio. Indiana Trust & Invest Mngmt Co holds 1.16% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 29,797 shares. Fundx Investment Gp Llc invested in 9,959 shares or 0.47% of the stock. Condor Capital Management owns 31,447 shares. Natl Asset Mgmt reported 0.46% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Notis has invested 2.57% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). King Wealth invested in 29,245 shares. Roffman Miller Assocs Pa stated it has 2.08% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Eagle Advisors Limited Liability Company owns 140,981 shares for 0.37% of their portfolio. Wespac Advisors Limited Liability Co holds 5,866 shares. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh And Williams owns 30,647 shares. Holt Cap Advisors Limited Liability Company Dba Holt Cap Prtnrs LP invested in 19,790 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 1.96% or 9.94 million shares.

Since September 19, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 8 sales for $6.53 million activity. Schleckser Robert N sold $619,861 worth of stock. Another trade for 15,000 shares valued at $1.26 million was sold by Corson Bradley W. 9,658 Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) shares with value of $757,284 were sold by Wojnar Theodore J Jr. Spellings James M Jr sold $746,620 worth of stock. 2,798 shares valued at $214,914 were sold by Hansen Neil A on Friday, December 14. Shares for $614,337 were sold by Rosenthal David S. Verity John R had sold 15,850 shares worth $1.22 million.

Among 7 analysts covering Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM), 5 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. Exxon Mobil had 7 analyst reports since September 11, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Wednesday, December 19, the company rating was maintained by Societe Generale. Macquarie Research upgraded the stock to “Outperform” rating in Thursday, February 14 report. As per Tuesday, February 19, the company rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets. As per Monday, November 26, the company rating was upgraded by Wolfe Research. As per Tuesday, November 20, the company rating was downgraded by Raymond James. The rating was maintained by HSBC on Wednesday, February 20 with “Buy”.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.16 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.17, from 1.33 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 36 investors sold OKE shares while 217 reduced holdings. 89 funds opened positions while 204 raised stakes. 289.04 million shares or 1.67% less from 293.95 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Ellington Grp Inc Llc invested in 3,200 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Lord Abbett And Limited Liability holds 0.17% of its portfolio in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) for 911,484 shares. United Advisers Limited Liability Co has invested 0.1% in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). Parametric Limited Liability Co, a Washington-based fund reported 992,354 shares. Cap Invsts invested in 0.01% or 409,681 shares. Dupont accumulated 7,344 shares. Raymond James Ser Advsr, Florida-based fund reported 441,697 shares. First Republic Investment Management stated it has 0.02% in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Com reported 17,604 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. 421,690 were reported by Ameriprise Finance. Wesbanco Comml Bank accumulated 13,109 shares. Allsquare Wealth Mgmt Limited owns 355 shares. First Tru reported 74,224 shares or 0.51% of all its holdings. Ancora Ltd Liability Co accumulated 26 shares. Patten Group Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) for 147 shares.