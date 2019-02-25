Great Ajax Corp. (AJX) EPS Estimated At $0.43; Synthesis Energy Systems (SES) Shorts Raised By 5.12%

Analysts expect Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX) to report $0.43 EPS on March, 5.They anticipate $0.07 EPS change or 19.44% from last quarter’s $0.36 EPS. AJX’s profit would be $8.38M giving it 7.59 P/E if the $0.43 EPS is correct. After having $0.37 EPS previously, Great Ajax Corp.’s analysts see 16.22% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $13.06. About 43,629 shares traded. Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX) has declined 7.79% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.79% the S&P500. Some Historical AJX News: 06/03/2018 Great Ajax 4Q EPS 34c; 01/05/2018 – Great Ajax 1Q EPS 38c

Synthesis Energy Systems Inc (NASDAQ:SES) had an increase of 5.12% in short interest. SES’s SI was 184,700 shares in February as released by FINRA. Its up 5.12% from 175,700 shares previously. With 58,500 avg volume, 3 days are for Synthesis Energy Systems Inc (NASDAQ:SES)’s short sellers to cover SES’s short positions. The SI to Synthesis Energy Systems Inc’s float is 2.33%. The stock decreased 3.12% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $0.62. About 33,768 shares traded. Synthesis Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:SES) has declined 60.07% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.07% the S&P500. Some Historical SES News: 14/05/2018 – SYNTHESIS ENERGY SYSTEMS – AS OF MARCH 31, CO HAD CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS OF $8.6 MLN AND WORKING CAPITAL OF $8.5 MLN; 26/03/2018 – SYNTHESIS ENERGY SYSTEMS – BOARD OF ITS AUSTRALIAN PLATFORM COMPANY, AUSTRALIAN FUTURE ENERGY PTY LTD APPOINTED KERRY PARKER AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER; 26/03/2018 Synthesis Energy Systems Announces its Australian Platform Company, Australian Future Energy, Names Kerry Parker Chief Executive Officer

Synthesis Energy Systems, Inc., an energy company, develops, builds, owns, and operates energy and chemical projects; and owns and provides proprietary gasification technology for the production of synthesis gas worldwide. The company has market cap of $6.84 million. The firm offers U-GAS fluidized bed gasification technology that produces synthesis gas. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s synthesis gas can be converted into a range of energy and chemical products, such as substitute natural gas, power, methanol, and fertilizer.

More notable recent Synthesis Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:SES) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “SES Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average – Nasdaq” on February 04, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Synthesis Energy Systems Regains Nasdaq Compliance Nasdaq:SES – GlobeNewswire” published on November 21, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “Synthesis Energy Systems Announces Receipt of Non-Compliance Letter from Nasdaq – GlobeNewswire” on October 19, 2018. More interesting news about Synthesis Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:SES) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Synthesis Energy (SES) Presents At 30th Annual ROTH Conference – Slideshow – Seeking Alpha” published on March 14, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Intelsat And SES: All Systems ‘Go’ – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 01, 2018.

More notable recent Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “G.research’s 10th Annual Specialty Chemicals Conference – Business Wire” on February 14, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Great Ajax Corp. Announces Special Dividend – Business Wire” published on December 31, 2018, Businesswire.com published: “Great Ajax Corp. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Convertible Notes – Business Wire” on November 15, 2018. More interesting news about Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Great Ajax Corp (AJX) CEO Lawrence Mendelsohn on Q2 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on August 11, 2018 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Great Ajax Corp. Announces Public Offering of Convertible Notes – Business Wire” with publication date: November 14, 2018.

Great Ajax Corp. acquires, invests in, and manages a portfolio of residential mortgage and small balance commercial mortgage loans. The company has market cap of $254.42 million. It also holds real estate-owned properties, such as single-family homes and smaller commercial properties acquired upon the foreclosure or other settlement of its non-performing loans, as well as through outright purchases. It has a 9.21 P/E ratio. The firm elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust for U.S. federal income tax purposes.