Great Elm Capital (GECC) to pay $0.08 on Apr 15, 2019; Tenet Healthcare (THC)’s Sentiment Is 1.55

Great Elm Capital Corp (NASDAQ:GECC) is expected to pay $0.08 on Apr 15, 2019. (NASDAQ:GECC) shareholders before Mar 28, 2019 will receive the $0.08 dividend. Great Elm Capital Corp's current price of $8.50 translates into 0.98% yield. Great Elm Capital Corp's dividend has Mar 29, 2019 as record date. Dec 27, 2018 is the announcement.

Tenet Healthcare Corp (THC) investors sentiment increased to 1.55 in 2018 Q3. It’s up 0.38, from 1.17 in 2018Q2. The ratio improved, as 132 institutional investors increased or started new stock positions, while 85 sold and reduced their stakes in Tenet Healthcare Corp. The institutional investors in our database now possess: 104.99 million shares, up from 103.39 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Tenet Healthcare Corp in top ten stock positions decreased from 6 to 4 for a decrease of 2. Sold All: 28 Reduced: 57 Increased: 79 New Position: 53.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company has market cap of $2.48 billion. It operates in three divisions: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. It currently has negative earnings. The companyÂ’s general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

Some Historical THC News; 11/05/2018 – Tenet to Participate in the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Healthcare Conference; 05/03/2018 – TENET HEALTHCARE – BOARD MADE DECISION BASED UPON REDUCED VALUE OF NOL SHAREHOLDER RIGHTS PLAN FOLLOWING RECENT TAX LAW CHANGES, AMONG OTHERS; 06/03/2018 – Significant price reduction for Hydropothecary's popular Elixir THC spray; 25/04/2018 – Tenet Diagnostics Recommends Pharmacogenetic Testing to Improve Clinical Outcomes, Lower Healthcare Costs for Self-Insured; 13/04/2018 – Tenet's complicated Conifer sale in second round, sources say [22:46 BST13 Apr 2018] [Proprietary] []; 05/03/2018 – TENET HEALTHCARE – INITIATIVES ALSO INCLUDE TERMINATING SHORT-TERM NOL SHAREHOLDER RIGHTS PLAN EFFECTIVE AS OF CLOSE OF BUSINESS ON MARCH 5; 28/03/2018 – lnovalon Announces New Post Acute Care Services Agreement with Tenet Healthcare; 26/04/2018 – TENET HEALTHCARE CORP – PURCHASE OF WCAS'S REMAINING INTEREST IN USPI WAS COMPLETED ON AN ACCELERATED TIMELINE; 15/03/2018 – HYDROPONICS COMPANY LTD THC.AX – STEVEN XU WAS ELECTED AS INTERIM CHAIRMAN OF THC; 01/05/2018 – Tenet's 1Q Beats, Karyopharm's Myeloma Drug Crushes: Health Wrap

Caspian Capital Lp holds 19.34% of its portfolio in Tenet Healthcare Corporation for 525,000 shares. Glenview Capital Management Llc owns 17.90 million shares or 3.23% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Davidson Kempner Capital Management Lp has 2.28% invested in the company for 3.93 million shares. The Connecticut-based Nantahala Capital Management Llc has invested 1.61% in the stock. Partner Fund Management L.P., a California-based fund reported 3.38 million shares.