Great West Life Assurance Company Increased Weibo (WB) Stake by $350,400; Market Value Declined; As Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Shares Rose, Stelac Advisory Services Trimmed by $1.79 Million Its Holding

Great West Life Assurance Company increased its stake in Weibo Corp (WB) by 19.46% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Great West Life Assurance Company bought 4,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.36% with the market. The institutional investor held 29,472 shares of the programming company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.16 million, up from 24,672 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Great West Life Assurance Company who had been investing in Weibo Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.45% or $2.92 during the last trading session, reaching $68.47. About 2.91 million shares traded or 18.34% up from the average. Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB) has declined 39.21% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.21% the S&P500. Some Historical WB News: 16/04/2018 – But after backlash from Weibo users, the company backtracked; 09/05/2018 – WEIBO 1Q NET REV. $349.9M, EST. $343.4M; 28/05/2018 – China’s Weibo microblogging site deletes posts by embassies, says report; 04/04/2018 China Unveils Retaliation Plan for U.S. Tariffs — State TV Weibo; 09/05/2018 – Weibo 1Q Adj EPS 50c; 15/04/2018 – `I Am Gay, Not a Pervert’: Furor Erupts in China as Sina Weibo Bans Gay Content; 13/04/2018 – Weibo to ban gay, violent content from platform; 09/05/2018 – WEIBO CORP – AVERAGE DAUS HAD A NET ADDITION OF ABOUT 30 MLN USERS YEAR OVER YEAR AND REACHED 184 MLN IN MARCH 2018; 24/05/2018 – Chinese internet firm Sina plans secondary listing in HK; 28/05/2018 – Weibo microblogging site deletes posts by embassies, says report

Stelac Advisory Services Llc decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 38.01% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stelac Advisory Services Llc sold 21,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.93% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 35,233 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.93M, down from 56,833 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stelac Advisory Services Llc who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $250.78B market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $100.25. About 7.93 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 3.25% since February 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.25% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 05/03/2018 lllusive Networks Named Winner in the 14th Annual Info Security PG’s 2018 Global Excellence Awards®; 09/05/2018 – Procter & Gamble Announces $1.25B Debt Tender Offer; 07/04/2018 – Mumbai Bourse: Pg Electroplast Ltd. – Statement Of Investor Complaints For The Quarter Ended March 2018; 16/04/2018 – PG ELECTROPLAST (PGEL) – OUTCOME OF BOARD MEETING; 19/04/2018 – P&G 3Q CORE EPS $1.00, EST. 98C; 19/04/2018 – MERCK SAYS SIGNED AN AGREEMENT TO SELL ITS GLOBAL CONSUMER HEALTH BUSINESS TO PROCTER & GAMBLE FOR ABOUT 3.4 BLN EUROS IN CASH; 19/03/2018 – P&G And IMS Sign A Commercial Agreement For Digital Advertising In 10 Latin American Countries; 20/04/2018 – Bank of America downgrades Procter & Gamble on ‘longer lasting’ challenges; 22/03/2018 – Allure Security Wins Three Awards in the 14th Annual Info Security PG’s 2018 Global Excellence Awards; 19/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble 3Q Pricing 2% Negative Impac

Stelac Advisory Services Llc, which manages about $1.42B and $341.48M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (CSJ) by 9,341 shares to 53,668 shares, valued at $2.78M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 5,734 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7,470 shares, and has risen its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Since August 27, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 51 selling transactions for $351.06 million activity. $2.86M worth of stock was sold by Skoufalos Ioannis on Friday, February 1. Sheppard Valarie L sold $2.93M worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) on Tuesday, February 5. Schomburger Jeffrey K had sold 4,395 shares worth $428,789. Posada Juan Fernando sold $294,750 worth of stock. 1.21 million shares were sold by PELTZ NELSON, worth $119.77 million. Another trade for 16,354 shares valued at $1.54 million was made by Magesvaran Suranjan on Friday, November 16.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.79 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.01, from 0.78 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 37 investors sold PG shares while 756 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 1.41 billion shares or 1.36% less from 1.43 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Moreover, Department Mb Savings Bank N A has 1.22% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Aperio Limited Liability Co invested in 1.41 million shares or 0.52% of the stock. Shelter Insurance Retirement Plan owns 74,800 shares or 2.88% of their US portfolio. Oakworth Capital Incorporated accumulated 0.23% or 13,695 shares. 44 were accumulated by Advent Mngmt De. Financial Engines Advsr Limited Liability Corporation holds 77 shares. Johnson Financial Group holds 58,201 shares or 0.49% of its portfolio. First Fiduciary Inv Counsel reported 2.58% stake. Moreover, Dsc Advisors Lp has 0.03% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 2,819 shares. Westpac Banking Corporation invested in 0% or 288,042 shares. Fenimore Asset Mngmt, New York-based fund reported 4,782 shares. Amica Retiree Med Trust holds 11,829 shares or 0.82% of its portfolio. Peapack Gladstone Financial, a New Jersey-based fund reported 272,029 shares. Liberty Cap Management holds 0.25% or 5,662 shares. Assetmark has invested 0.16% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

More notable recent Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why Weibo Corporation (WB) is Poised to Beat Earnings Estimates Again – Nasdaq” on January 29, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “First Week of WB February 15th Options Trading – Nasdaq” published on January 04, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “The 3 Best Chinese Stocks to Buy for a Long-Term Portfolio – Investorplace.com” on February 13, 2019. More interesting news about Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Quiet but Still Positive Start to Short Week – Nasdaq” published on February 20, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Weibo Corporation to Report Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2018 Financial Results on March 5, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: February 22, 2019.

Great West Life Assurance Company, which manages about $42.09B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kimco Rlty Corp (NYSE:KIM) by 90,144 shares to 494,371 shares, valued at $8.28M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ALNY) by 8,926 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 39,280 shares, and cut its stake in Ameriprise Finl Inc (NYSE:AMP).