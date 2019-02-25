Greatmark Investment Partners Increased Its Exxon Mobil Com (XOM) Stake; Ajo LP Has Upped Domtar (UFS) Position By $28.99 Million

Ajo Lp increased Domtar Corp (UFS) stake by 50.62% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Ajo Lp acquired 557,505 shares as Domtar Corp (UFS)’s stock declined 23.92%. The Ajo Lp holds 1.66M shares with $86.55M value, up from 1.10 million last quarter. Domtar Corp now has $3.29 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.61% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $52.37. About 493,197 shares traded. Domtar Corporation (NYSE:UFS) has declined 17.82% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.82% the S&P500. Some Historical UFS News: 22/03/2018 – Domtar Corp. CDS Widens 13 Bps, Most in 6 Weeks; 28/03/2018 – Domtar Corporation & Nonprofit Partner, First Book, Give Grant to Kimball Elementary School for New Books; 23/04/2018 – DJ Domtar Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UFS); 01/05/2018 – DOMTAR 1Q ADJ EPS 87C, EST. 74C; 13/04/2018 – Domtar Corporation & Nonprofit Partner, First Book, Give Grant to CG Johnson Elementary School for New Books; 27/04/2018 – Domtar Corporation Gives Away Free Tree Seedlings to the Ashdown, AR Community to Celebrate Earth Week; 02/05/2018 – Domtar Corporation & Nonprofit Partner, First Book, Give Grant for New Books to Nekoosa Head Start; 12/04/2018 – Media Advisory: Domtar Corporation First Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 01/05/2018 – DOMTAR 1Q ADJ EPS 87C; 23/03/2018 – Domtar Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc increased Exxon Mobil Corp Com (XOM) stake by 163.46% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc acquired 32,473 shares as Exxon Mobil Corp Com (XOM)’s stock declined 6.33%. The Greatmark Investment Partners Inc holds 52,339 shares with $4.45 million value, up from 19,866 last quarter. Exxon Mobil Corp Com now has $333.53 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $78.72. About 5.47 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 7.28% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.28% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 08/05/2018 – Papua New Guinea LNG mid-term deals to be finalised in H1 2018; 21/05/2018 – Exxon Baytown refinery begins gasoline unit overhaul; 23/04/2018 – Trump’s revenge: U.S. oil floods Europe, hurting OPEC and Russia; 15/03/2018 – Exxon offers May-loading Sokol crude cargoes in tender; 27/04/2018 – EXXON PAPUA NEW GUINEA BACK TO NORMAL BY EARLY MAY AFTER QUAKE; 27/04/2018 – EXXON 1Q CHEMICAL EARNINGS $1.01B; 16/04/2018 – EXXON BAYTOWN TEXAS REFINERY HYDROCRACKER OVERHAUL MAY FINISH IN EARLY JUNE; 24/04/2018 – Exxon Mobil offers PNG LNG cargo for May delivery to N.Asia -traders; 12/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL XOM.N – ONE TRAIN IS CURRENTLY OPERATING AT LNG PLANT NEAR PORT MORESBY; 23/05/2018 – EXXONMOBIL REPORTS GREENHOUSE GAS REDUCTION MEASURES

Ajo Lp decreased Advansix stake by 74,791 shares to 12,893 valued at $438,000 in 2018Q3. It also reduced Us Foods stake by 1.50M shares and now owns 2.20M shares. Lear Corp (NYSE:LEA) was reduced too.

Among 4 analysts covering Domtar (NYSE:UFS), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Domtar had 8 analyst reports since September 7, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Domtar Corporation (NYSE:UFS) has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, September 13 by Vertical Research. The company was upgraded on Friday, November 2 by Vertical Research. Citigroup maintained the shares of UFS in report on Thursday, October 11 with “Neutral” rating. The rating was upgraded by Citigroup on Friday, September 7 to “Neutral”. Citigroup maintained Domtar Corporation (NYSE:UFS) rating on Monday, January 7. Citigroup has “Neutral” rating and $38 target. The rating was maintained by Bank of America on Friday, November 2 with “Neutral”. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Friday, November 2 with “Neutral”. The stock has “Sector Perform” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Wednesday, February 6.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.12, from 1.26 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 27 investors sold UFS shares while 83 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 54.67 million shares or 2.52% less from 56.08 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Iowa-based Principal Financial Inc has invested 0.01% in Domtar Corporation (NYSE:UFS). Amg Funds Ltd Llc has 0.88% invested in Domtar Corporation (NYSE:UFS) for 23,051 shares. Ing Groep Nv holds 9,615 shares. New York State Teachers Retirement Systems reported 115,990 shares. Panagora Asset Mngmt invested in 0.03% or 138,452 shares. 49,000 are owned by Lord Abbett Limited Company. 8,182 were accumulated by Raymond James And Assocs. Amundi Pioneer Asset holds 72,146 shares. Retail Bank Of Mellon reported 1.34 million shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Twin Cap Mgmt, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 162,850 shares. North Carolina-based First Personal Fincl Ser has invested 0.02% in Domtar Corporation (NYSE:UFS). Goldman Sachs Grp Inc reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Domtar Corporation (NYSE:UFS). Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv invested in 0.12% or 530,849 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Management Lc accumulated 0.14% or 49,796 shares. Whitebox Advisors Limited Liability Corporation holds 9,496 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $580,733 activity. 11,272 Domtar Corporation (NYSE:UFS) shares with value of $580,733 were sold by Garcia Michael Dennis.

Among 7 analysts covering Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM), 5 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. Exxon Mobil had 7 analyst reports since September 11, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, February 20 by HSBC. Macquarie Research upgraded the stock to “Outperform” rating in Thursday, February 14 report. RBC Capital Markets maintained Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) on Tuesday, February 19 with “Buy” rating. As per Monday, November 26, the company rating was upgraded by Wolfe Research. Raymond James downgraded Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) on Tuesday, November 20 to “Underperform” rating. The stock of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) earned “Buy” rating by Societe Generale on Wednesday, December 19.

Since September 19, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 8 insider sales for $6.53 million activity. Shares for $1.26M were sold by Corson Bradley W. 7,855 shares valued at $619,861 were sold by Schleckser Robert N on Wednesday, November 28. Hansen Neil A had sold 2,798 shares worth $214,914. Rosenthal David S also sold $614,337 worth of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) on Tuesday, December 4. 9,658 shares were sold by Wojnar Theodore J Jr, worth $757,284 on Wednesday, November 28. Spellings James M Jr sold $746,620 worth of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) on Wednesday, November 28. Shares for $1.22 million were sold by Verity John R on Tuesday, December 11.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.21, from 0.93 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 38 investors sold XOM shares while 848 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 529 raised stakes. 2.17 billion shares or 0.56% more from 2.16 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Clark Estates Ny owns 0.05% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 4,263 shares. Kanawha Management Limited Liability Company owns 152,437 shares or 1.8% of their US portfolio. Moody Financial Bank Trust Division accumulated 286,615 shares. Whitnell has 1.21% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Mraz Amerine And Associates holds 0.18% or 7,130 shares in its portfolio. Virginia Retirement Et Al holds 1.5% or 1.53M shares in its portfolio. Pinnacle Fin Prns holds 1.05% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) or 147,060 shares. Qs Invsts reported 0.65% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Manchester Capital Limited Liability Company invested 0.37% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Ins Tx stated it has 1.08% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Bar Harbor Trust Svcs accumulated 0.61% or 14,813 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru & Banking Corp stated it has 1.07% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Moreover, King Wealth has 0.78% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 29,245 shares. Dubuque Bancorporation And has invested 0.74% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Vista Prtnrs Inc stated it has 0.12% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM).