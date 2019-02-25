Greenleaf Trust Trimmed Stake in Wendys Co (WEN) by $4.42 Million; Guinness Asset Management LTD Has Cut Position in Qualcomm (QCOM) by $676,080 as Share Price Declined

Greenleaf Trust decreased its stake in Wendys Co (WEN) by 51.79% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenleaf Trust sold 259,859 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.05% with the market. The institutional investor held 241,888 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $4.15 million, down from 501,747 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenleaf Trust who had been investing in Wendys Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.99 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.05% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $17.18. About 3.10M shares traded. The Wendy's Company (NASDAQ:WEN) has risen 14.78% since February 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.78% the S&P500. Some Historical WEN News: 08/03/2018 – Florida Farmworkers Announce 5-Day “Freedom Fast” and “Time’s Up Wendy’s March” to demand Wendy’s Join Fair Food Program and Help End Sexual Violence in the Fields; 09/05/2018 – WENDY’S SAYS PLANNING NATIONAL LAUNCH OF MOBILE ORDERING; 15/05/2018 – HIGHLIGHTS -Hedge funds took new stakes in Facebook during first quarter; 09/05/2018 – WENDY’S SEES LABOR INFLATION OF 3%-4% THIS YR; 08/05/2018 – WENDYS CO – DECLARATION OF REGULAR QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF 8.5 CENTS PER SHARE; 09/05/2018 – WENDY’S: 25% OF N. AMERICAN STORES HAVE DELIVERY AT END OF 1Q; 18/04/2018 – S&P REVISES WENDY’S RESTAURANTS LLC TO RATING ‘NR’ FROM ‘B’; 16/03/2018 – WENDYS CO WEN.O : MIZUHO STARTS WITH BUY; TARGET PRICE $19; 09/05/2018 – WENDY’S ON TRACK TO REMODEL ABOUT 10% OF GLOBAL STORES THIS YR; 04/05/2018 – Wells Capital Buys New 3.5% Position in Wendy’s

Guinness Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 15.41% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guinness Asset Management Ltd sold 9,390 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.85% with the market. The institutional investor held 51,540 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.71M, down from 60,930 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guinness Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $64.53B market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $53.32. About 9.30 million shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has declined 12.25% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.25% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 13/03/2018 – Tech sector tumbles after the Broadcom-Qualcomm deal is blocked; 23/03/2018 – QUALCOMM EXECUTIVES SPEAKING AT INVESTOR MEETING; 16/03/2018 – QUALCOMM DIRECTOR JACOBS WON’T BE RE-NOMINATED TO BOARD; 15/05/2018 – Raging Capital Adds Qualcomm, Exits Twilio: 13F; 06/03/2018 – MOFCOM APPROVAL OF NXPI/QUALCOMM UNLIKELY THIS WEEK: DEALREP; 12/03/2018 – President Trump stops Broadcom takeover of Qualcomm; 20/03/2018 – CHINA IS SAID TO SEEK PROTECTIONS FROM QUALCOMM FOR LOCAL FIRMS; 12/03/2018 – QUALCOMM RECEIVED A LETTER FROM TRESURY DEPT MARCH 11; 25/04/2018 – Qualcomm earnings: 98 cents per share, vs 70 cents expected; 05/03/2018 – Broadcom Said on Track for Qualcomm Majority Amid Delay on Vote

Since August 27, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 8 selling transactions for $12.25 million activity. $2.03 million worth of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) was sold by THOMPSON JAMES H. On Monday, October 29 the insider ROGERS ALEXANDER H sold $54,166. $1.10 million worth of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) shares were sold by AMON CRISTIANO R.

Guinness Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $553.07 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 4,000 shares to 41,660 shares, valued at $6.85 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kla (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 6,110 shares in the quarter, for a total of 65,840 shares, and has risen its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.17, from 0.94 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 48 investors sold QCOM shares while 521 reduced holdings. 153 funds opened positions while 285 raised stakes. 1.05 billion shares or 4.81% less from 1.10 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Cincinnati Fincl Corp invested in 912,500 shares or 2.56% of the stock. Harvest Capital Mngmt invested 0.07% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Brown Brothers Harriman & reported 6.54M shares. Rmb Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 5,709 shares. Hightower Advsrs Lc reported 488,407 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan has 0.22% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Miles Inc stated it has 14,675 shares or 0.86% of all its holdings. Moreover, Dillon & has 0.26% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Blb&B Advsr Ltd Co accumulated 0.57% or 64,138 shares. Syntal Cap Prtnrs Ltd Liability reported 0.17% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Montrusco Bolton Invs Inc invested in 0.07% or 16,581 shares. Eaton Vance Management owns 6.63M shares. Williams Jones Associates Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.02% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 13,797 shares. Moreover, Loudon Investment Ltd Llc has 2.48% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). The Pennsylvania-based Addison has invested 2.65% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Since November 21, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $503,182 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.52 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.43, from 1.09 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 29 investors sold WEN shares while 55 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 177.37 million shares or 4.86% less from 186.43 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Commonwealth Savings Bank Of reported 27,200 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman reported 0% of its portfolio in The Wendy's Company (NASDAQ:WEN). Jennison Lc, New York-based fund reported 1.58 million shares. Renaissance Ltd Company invested 0.01% of its portfolio in The Wendy's Company (NASDAQ:WEN). Exchange holds 0% of its portfolio in The Wendy's Company (NASDAQ:WEN) for 200 shares. D E Shaw And Comm Incorporated, New York-based fund reported 1.93M shares. Mesirow Investment holds 970,765 shares or 1.51% of its portfolio. Ny State Teachers Retirement System stated it has 402,903 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. 408,892 were reported by Gateway Inv Advisers Ltd Liability Company. Arizona State Retirement accumulated 132,938 shares. Johnson Invest Counsel, Ohio-based fund reported 12,603 shares. Virtu Finance Llc, New York-based fund reported 39,176 shares. Regions Fincl holds 27,965 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Qs Investors Ltd Liability Company owns 39 shares. 9.88M were reported by Wells Fargo Mn.