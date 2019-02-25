Greystone Managed Investments Maintains Holding in Nvidia (NVDA); Wallace Capital Management Trimmed Position in White Mtns Ins Group LTD (WTM) as Valuation Declined

Wallace Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in White Mtns Ins Group Ltd (WTM) by 1.76% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wallace Capital Management Inc sold 1,473 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.85% with the market. The hedge fund held 82,453 shares of the finance company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $77.17 million, down from 83,926 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wallace Capital Management Inc who had been investing in White Mtns Ins Group Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.91 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $6.43 during the last trading session, reaching $927.5. About 3,692 shares traded. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) has risen 6.27% since February 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.27% the S&P500. Some Historical WTM News: 02/04/2018 – White Mountains Insurance: Transaction Values NSM at $388; 02/04/2018 – White Mountains Insurance Sees Transaction Closing by End 2Q 201; 02/04/2018 – WHITE MOUNTAINS TO BUY MAJORITY STAKE IN NSM INSURANCE GROUP; 08/05/2018 – White Mountains Announces Preliminary Results Of Its Tender Offer; 02/04/2018 – White Mountains To Acquire Majority Stake In NSM Insurance Group; 02/05/2018 – White Mountains Insurance 1Q Rev $42.1M; 02/04/2018 – White Mountains Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/05/2018 – NSM INSURANCE GROUP – UK ARM, VANTAGE HOLDINGS, HAS ACQUIRED FRESH INSURANCE SERVICES GROUP LIMITED; 02/04/2018 – WHITE MOUNTAINS TO BUY A MAJORITY STAKE IN NSM INSURANCE GROUP; 08/05/2018 – WHITE MOUNTAINS INSURANCE GROUP LTD – TENDER OFFER WAS OVERSUBSCRIBED

Greystone Managed Investments Inc increased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 24.55% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greystone Managed Investments Inc bought 7,096 shares as the company’s stock declined 44.72% with the market. The institutional investor held 36,002 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $10.12 million, up from 28,906 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greystone Managed Investments Inc who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $96.97 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $158.96. About 13.96 million shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 20.90% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.90% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA SAYS SUSPENDED TESTING FOLLOWING FATAL UBER ACCIDENT; 17/05/2018 – Tech Radar: Nvidia GTX 1180 Founders Edition looks set to rock PCs in July; 30/05/2018 – Supermicro Unveils 2 PetaFLOPS SuperServer Based on New NVIDIA HGX-2, the World’s Most Powerful Cloud Server Platform for Al and HPC; 26/03/2018 – H2O.ai Unleashes H2O4GPU and Driverless AI for the Latest NVIDIA CUDA 9 and Tesla V100 Platforms; 25/04/2018 – “Trucking is right now â€¦ experiencing a severe crisis,” Robert Csongor, vice president and general manager of automotive at Nvidia, said during the company’s March 27 investor day. “There’s a shortage of trucking drivers driven by the Amazon age; 10/05/2018 – Nvidia’s Good Year Looks Even Better as AI, Games Fuel Sales; 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA EXECUTIVES SPEAK ON 1Q EARNINGS CALL; 16/04/2018 – TECH-HEAVY NASDAQ TRIMS SOME GAINS, NOW UP 0.16 PCT, WITH TESLA, NVIDIA AMONG TOP DRAGS; 14/05/2018 – Coatue Adds Micron, Exits Bank of America, Cuts Nvidia: 13F; 10/05/2018 – Nvidia Sees 2Q Rev $3.10B, Plus or Minus 2

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.36 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.24, from 1.6 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 64 investors sold NVDA shares while 312 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 380 raised stakes. 371.72 million shares or 2.91% more from 361.20 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. First Interstate Bancorporation invested 0.01% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Gateway Inv Advisers Lc holds 0.72% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) or 305,003 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset reported 0.63% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Jefferies Ltd invested in 0.05% or 24,717 shares. Vigilant Cap Mngmt holds 0% or 108 shares. Cetera Advsrs Ltd Liability reported 0.21% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Gamco Investors Et Al holds 12,922 shares. Heritage Invsts Management reported 1,461 shares. Guinness Atkinson Asset reported 28,015 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership invested 0.11% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Ferguson Wellman Mngmt has invested 0.01% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). 3,133 are owned by Arete Wealth Ltd. Bollard Grp Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.18% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 15,915 shares. Coatue Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp owns 3.27% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 1.11 million shares. Panagora Asset Mgmt invested 0.63% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Since September 4, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 6 sales for $33.34 million activity. Kress Colette also sold $131,496 worth of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) on Friday, December 14. 6,345 shares valued at $858,685 were sold by Shoquist Debora on Wednesday, January 2. 90,831 NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) shares with value of $26.28M were sold by Puri Ajay K.

Greystone Managed Investments Inc, which manages about $1.85B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bank N S Halifax (NYSE:BNS) by 619,216 shares to 1.35M shares, valued at $80.55M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Transcanada Corp (NYSE:TRP) by 9,760 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 247,233 shares, and cut its stake in Netease Inc (NASDAQ:NTES).

