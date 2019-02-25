Gulden (NLG) raised to $0.017434093 on February 24-25

Gulden (NLG) had a good 24 hours as the crypto jumped $0.000915576000000001 or 5.54% trading at $0.017434093. According to Cryptocoin Experts, Gulden (NLG) eyes $0.0191775023 target on the road to $0.0442104199348675. NLG last traded at BitTrex exchange. It had high of $0.018082626 and low of $0.016518517 for February 24-25. The open was $0.016518517.

Gulden (NLG) is down -27.87% in the last 30 days from $0.02417 per coin. Its down -32.53% in the last 100 days since when traded at $0.02584 and the annual trend is down. 200 days ago NLG traded at $0.04973. NLG has 415.03M coins mined giving it $7.24M market cap. Gulden maximum coins available are 1.68 billion. NLG uses Scrypt algorithm and PoW proof type. It was started on 02/04/2014.

Gulden (NLG) is another national currency for the Netherlands. The premine is 10% with 1% to be used for bounties and not distributed. The total number of coins to be mined is 1.68 billion and the block time is set to 150 seconds. The difficulty retargetting occurs every 576 blocks using the Kimoto Gravity well. The coin is scrypt and pure Proof of Work.