Hallador Energy Company (HNRG) Analysts See $0.10 EPS; Chemed (CHE) Sentiment Is 1.08

Chemed Corp (CHE) investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in 2018 Q3. It's down -0.05, from 1.13 in 2018Q2. The ratio is negative, as 135 active investment managers started new and increased stock positions, while 125 decreased and sold their holdings in Chemed Corp. The active investment managers in our database now hold: 13.49 million shares, down from 13.97 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Chemed Corp in top ten stock positions decreased from 4 to 2 for a decrease of 2. Sold All: 18 Reduced: 107 Increased: 82 New Position: 53.

Analysts expect Hallador Energy Company (NASDAQ:HNRG) to report $0.10 EPS on March, 12.They anticipate $0.03 EPS change or 42.86% from last quarter's $0.07 EPS. HNRG's profit would be $3.02 million giving it 13.90 P/E if the $0.10 EPS is correct. After having $0.09 EPS previously, Hallador Energy Company's analysts see 11.11% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $5.56.

The stock increased 1.39% or $4.51 during the last trading session, reaching $329.29. About 40,712 shares traded. Chemed Corporation (CHE) has risen 26.68% since February 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.68% the S&P500.

Riverbridge Partners Llc holds 2.62% of its portfolio in Chemed Corporation for 489,497 shares. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. owns 265,993 shares or 2.41% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Copeland Capital Management Llc has 1.89% invested in the company for 97,897 shares. The Massachusetts-based Aristotle Capital Boston Llc has invested 1.26% in the stock. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 43,542 shares.

Chemed Corporation (NYSE:CHE)

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services in the United States. The company has market cap of $5.27 billion. It operates through two divisions, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. It has a 26.89 P/E ratio. The firm offers its services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers.

Hallador Energy Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, production, and sale of steam coal for the electric power generation industry in the United States. The company has market cap of $167.76 million. The firm holds interests in the Oaktown 1 underground mine located in Knox County, Indiana; the Oaktown 2 mine located in Knox County, Indiana and Lawrence County, Illinois; Carlisle underground coal mine located near the town of Carlisle, Indiana; Ace in the Hole mine located near Clay City, Indiana; and Bulldog underground mine located in Vermillion County, Illinois. It has a 6.49 P/E ratio. It is also involved in gas and oil exploration activities in Michigan and Indiana.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.5 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.65, from 2.15 in 2018Q2.

Hallador Energy Company (NASDAQ:HNRG)