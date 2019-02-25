Hallmark Capital Management Decreased Its Microsoft (MSFT) Holding by $9.19 Million; Facebook (FB) Share Price Declined While Arcadia Investment Management Has Upped Its Position

Arcadia Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 19.49% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arcadia Investment Management Corp bought 4,090 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.60% with the market. The institutional investor held 25,074 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $4.12M, up from 20,984 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $469.82 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.69% or $2.73 during the last trading session, reaching $164.62. About 17.59M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 21.26% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.26% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 26/03/2018 – The FTC had declined to confirm last week that it was investigating Facebook and whether it violated a consent decree the tech company signed with the agency in 2011; 04/04/2018 – FACEBOOK SAYS UP TO 87M PEOPLE AFFECTED BY CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA; 11/04/2018 – EU’S JOUROVA SAYS TO SPEAK WITH FACEBOOK’S SANDBERG THURSDAY; 10/04/2018 – Facebook CEO Faces Congress: Cambridge Analytica Was Catalyst for Hearings; 27/03/2018 – Financial Post: Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg has decided to testify before Congress to quiet criticism: source…; 21/03/2018 – EU CONCERNED OVER FACEBOOK, POSSIBLE SUMMIT STATEMENT: OFFICIAL; 29/05/2018 – Facebook faces UK parental approval rule for under-16s; 09/05/2018 – Facebook panicked about foreign influence in the Irish abortion referendum – and revealed a worrying truth; 02/05/2018 – City A.M.: Breaking: Cambridge Analytica shuts down in wake of Facebook data scandal; 17/05/2018 – Top proxy adviser ISS recommends Facebook investors withhold support from 5 directors, including CEO Zuckerberg

Hallmark Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) by 37.49% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hallmark Capital Management Inc sold 80,571 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.64% with the market. The institutional investor held 134,333 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $15.36 million, down from 214,904 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $856.14 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $111.59. About 23.65M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 30.43% since February 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.43% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 04/04/2018 – ECS Achieves AWS Microsoft Workloads Competency Status; 14/05/2018 – RANE Sponsors Compliance Week 2018; 17/04/2018 – Ionic Security and Microsoft collaborate to simplify risk management and accelerate enterprise cloud adoption through Microsoft; 29/03/2018 – ORANGE SAYS IN PARTNERSHIP WITH MICROSOFT AI SCHOOL; 30/04/2018 – MICROSOFT’S JOHN THOMPSON JOINS LIGHTSPEED AS VENTURE PARTNER; 03/04/2018 – Accenture Recognized for Innovation Across Microsoft’s Global Procurement with Supplier Partnership of the Year Award; 30/05/2018 – Veritas Complements Microsoft Office 365 Environments with Enterprise-Grade Data Protection and Governance; 14/03/2018 – Genesys Fuels Advanced Omnichannel Routing with New Salesforce Integration; 16/05/2018 – Microsoft needs to nail the price, offer a full range of apps, include accessories and more; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft Earnings: Server Sales Growth Muted — Barron’s Blog

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.03, from 0.84 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 33 investors sold MSFT shares while 981 reduced holdings. 145 funds opened positions while 681 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 0.60% less from 5.31 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Deutsche Bank Ag has invested 1.54% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Columbus Circle Invsts has invested 2.19% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors holds 0% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 121 shares. Clark Mgmt Group owns 1.05% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 362,453 shares. Sphera Funds Mngmt Ltd holds 0.91% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 69,656 shares. Farallon Capital Mngmt Ltd Llc reported 1.46% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Shayne Co Limited Liability Corporation owns 18,916 shares for 1.44% of their portfolio. Hudson Valley Inv Adv reported 3.73% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Roof Eidam Maycock Adv has invested 0.19% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Fiduciary Company owns 929,484 shares. Coldstream Cap Management has invested 8.55% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 400,000 were accumulated by Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno. Moreover, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc has 0.29% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 19,712 shares. Comerica owns 31,820 shares or 0.43% of their US portfolio. Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation reported 24.00 million shares stake.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “QQQ ETF: Key Stocks We’re Worried About – Seeking Alpha” on February 25, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Fridayâ€™s Vital Data: Baidu, Roku and Microsoft – Nasdaq” published on February 22, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Technology Sector Update for 02/19/2019: LDOS, ERIC, TSEM, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on February 19, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Microsoft Build starts May 6 – Seeking Alpha” published on February 06, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Notable ETF Inflow Detected – QQQ, AAPL, MSFT, INTC – Nasdaq” with publication date: February 07, 2019.

Hallmark Capital Management Inc, which manages about $816.74M and $846.31M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Disney Walt Company (NYSE:DIS) by 3,145 shares to 9,991 shares, valued at $1.17 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Stanley Black And Decker Inc (NYSE:SWK) by 2,220 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7,262 shares, and has risen its stake in Fedex Corporation (NYSE:FDX).

Since August 31, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 11 sales for $82.43 million activity. Nadella Satya sold 203,418 shares worth $21.70 million. Hogan Kathleen T sold 40,000 shares worth $4.45 million. Hood Amy sold 118,000 shares worth $13.09M. BROD FRANK H sold $2.15 million worth of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) on Wednesday, October 31.

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Tech Stocks’ Earnings Lineup for Jan 30: CHKP, FB & More – Nasdaq” on January 29, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Breaking Down Facebook’s (FB) Q4 Earnings, Margins, Revenue & User Growth – Nasdaq” published on January 31, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Facebook ‘open to meaningful regulation’ – Seeking Alpha” on February 18, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “FB Financial Corporation (FBK) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for January 31, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on January 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Facebook Doubters Wrong Again – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.04, from 1.09 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 123 investors sold FB shares while 598 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 661 raised stakes. 1.61 billion shares or 3.39% less from 1.66 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Ar Asset Mngmt owns 17,015 shares for 1.03% of their portfolio. Bradley Foster & Sargent Ct owns 190,474 shares or 1.06% of their US portfolio. Blume Cap Mngmt accumulated 3,085 shares. Coatue Mngmt Limited Liability, a New York-based fund reported 4.20M shares. 24,030 were accumulated by Monetary Gru Incorporated. Choate Advisors accumulated 3,860 shares. Advisory Ser Network Ltd Liability Co has 0.39% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 32,435 shares. American Century Cos has 1.48% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 9.22 million shares. Mount Vernon Associate Inc Md reported 2.97% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Winfield Associate Incorporated owns 11,121 shares or 0.9% of their US portfolio. Tru Company Of Vermont holds 53,805 shares or 0.75% of its portfolio. Lbmc Invest Advsr Ltd Liability Corp owns 2,481 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt stated it has 0.18% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Lafayette Incorporated has invested 0.34% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Exane Derivatives owns 2,604 shares.

Arcadia Investment Management Corp, which manages about $587.00M and $378.88M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Digital Rlty Tr Inc (NYSE:DLR) by 3,350 shares to 19,391 shares, valued at $2.18 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 14,260 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,855 shares, and cut its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV).