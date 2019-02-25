Hanesbrand (HBI) Holding Held by Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management; Northcoast Asset Management Decreased Its Sony New (SNE) Position by $12.84 Million as Market Value Declined

Northcoast Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Sony Corp New (SNE) by 34.85% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northcoast Asset Management Llc sold 213,959 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 400,026 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $24.26M, down from 613,985 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northcoast Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Sony Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $62.73 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.27% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $48.5. About 727,729 shares traded. Sony Corporation (NYSE:SNE) has risen 11.72% since February 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.72% the S&P500. Some Historical SNE News: 27/04/2018 – Sony Classical Celebrates Living Stereo on Global Social Media and Streaming Platforms; 23/04/2018 – Dan Rys: David Massey’s New Joint Venture With Sony Set To Launch In July; 27/04/2018 – TABLE-Sony 6758.T -2017/18 parent results; 21/05/2018 – Sony Will Indirectly Own About 90% of EMI Music Publishing After Deal; 21/05/2018 – Sony says to pay $2.3 bln to make EMI Music consolidated unit; 05/04/2018 – New York Post: New firm tapped to lead former Sony Building renovations; 21/05/2018 – Sony Expects to Pay Cash Consideration of About $2.3B; 09/03/2018 – FUJIFILM Corp Receives a Favorable Final Determination in United States ITC Case Against Sony Corp; 29/05/2018 – GAMING REALMS PLC GMRG.L – SIGNED THREE-YEAR LICENSING DEAL WITH SONY PICTURES TELEVISION; 22/05/2018 – Sony to spend $2.3bn to make EMI Music full subsidiary

Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management increased its stake in Hanesbrand Inc. (HBI) by 53.61% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management bought 19,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.87% with the market. The institutional investor held 54,725 shares of the clothing and shoe and accessory stores company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.01M, up from 35,625 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management who had been investing in Hanesbrand Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.89B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $19.06. About 3.24M shares traded. Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) has declined 27.36% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.36% the S&P500.

Northcoast Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.62 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in At&T Inc Com (NYSE:T) by 13,235 shares to 31,591 shares, valued at $1.06M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Shire Plc (NASDAQ:SHPG) by 1,785 shares in the quarter, for a total of 96,290 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Lehman Brothers 7 Year (IEI).

Since November 2, 2018, it had 4 insider purchases, and 4 insider sales for $231,549 activity. Hytinen Barry also bought $147,340 worth of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) shares. Another trade for 15,000 shares valued at $203,594 was made by Mathews Jessica Tuchman on Friday, December 14. $97,370 worth of stock was bought by Evans Gerald on Monday, November 19. Upchurch W Howard Jr also sold $602,711 worth of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) shares. JOHNSON JOIA M also sold $330,322 worth of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) on Monday, November 5.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.06, from 0.8 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 60 investors sold HBI shares while 180 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 146 raised stakes. 351.16 million shares or 1.42% less from 356.23 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Carret Asset Mngmt Limited Company owns 76,418 shares. Loudon Mgmt Limited Co stated it has 22,592 shares. Eqis Capital Mngmt invested in 0.14% or 123,068 shares. Kistler stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI). Dnb Asset As holds 43,552 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Cetera Advisor Network has invested 0.02% in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI). Dudley Shanley owns 1.44M shares. The Georgia-based Invesco has invested 0.03% in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI). Highland Capital Mgmt Limited Liability reported 0.22% stake. Webster Retail Bank N A, Connecticut-based fund reported 4,000 shares. 32,277 were reported by Argent Tru Company. Hanson Mcclain reported 723 shares stake. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh has invested 0.08% in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI). Gulf Interest Bancorp (Uk) accumulated 117,566 shares. Aqr Cap Management Lc owns 34,288 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.