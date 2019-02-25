Hap Trading Has Cut Its Nucor (NUE) Holding as Share Value Declined; As Salesforce Com (CRM) Share Value Declined, Gemmer Asset Management Lifted by $3.38 Million Its Stake

Gemmer Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Salesforce Com (CRM) by 105.9% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gemmer Asset Management Llc bought 21,236 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 41,289 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $6.57M, up from 20,053 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gemmer Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Salesforce Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $123.40 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.05% or $1.68 during the last trading session, reaching $161.31. About 4.18M shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 31.90% since February 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.90% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 21/03/2018 – Salesforce.com (CRM) Salesforce Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire MuleSoft (Transcript); 05/04/2018 – Salesforce.com Borrows $2.5 Billion for MuleSoft Acquisition; 13/03/2018 – Salesforce launches simplified software aimed at small businesses; 29/05/2018 – SALESFORCE’S BENIOFF SAYS U.S. NEEDS PRIVACY LAW LIKE EU’S GDPR; 24/04/2018 – Salesforce Plans More Than $2 Billion Investment in France; 28/03/2018 – Salesforce Seeks to Help Firms ‘Unlock’ Data: Q&A; 06/03/2018 – U.S. Customs and Border Protection Agency Selects Salesforce as Digital Modernization Platform; 13/03/2018 – Salesforce Essentials is Here–Now Millions of Small Businesses Can Grow and lnnovate Faster on the World’s #1 CRM Platform; 27/03/2018 – Intercom considers itself the “next-generation Salesforce,” offering a digital take on a timeless problem: improving businesses’ interactions with potential or existing customers; 03/05/2018 – News On MuleSoft Inc. (MULE) Now Under CRM

Hap Trading Llc decreased its stake in Nucor Corp (NUE) by 85.49% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hap Trading Llc sold 72,583 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.74% with the market. The institutional investor held 12,317 shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $782,000, down from 84,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hap Trading Llc who had been investing in Nucor Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $61.19. About 1.85M shares traded. Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) has declined 2.75% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.75% the S&P500. Some Historical NUE News: 19/04/2018 – NUCOR CORP – BELIEVE BROAD-BASED TARIFFS WITH FEW EXCEPTIONS ARE NEEDED TO ADDRESS VOLUME OF “UNFAIRLY TRADED IMPORTS AND TRANSSHIPPING “; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Nucor May Face Pressure, Industry Falls This Quarter; 15/03/2018 – Nucor: Encouraged by Recent Actions by Trump Administration on Steel Imports; 11/05/2018 – Nucor: Galvanizing Line to Be Operational in 1st Half of 2021; 19/04/2018 – NUCOR’S END MARKETS THAT ARE PARTICULARLY IMPORTANT TO CO ARE ESPECIALLY STRONG IN 2018, INCLUDING ENERGY, MOST OF CONSTRUCTION MARKETS AND HEAVY EQUIPMENT; 18/04/2018 – Earnings of Alcoa, steel makers in focus for insight on tariff impact; 15/03/2018 – Nucor: Average Selling Prices Have Increased Each Month for All Steel Mill Product Groups Thus Far in 2018; 23/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa1 Rating To Nucor’s Note Issuance; 11/05/2018 – Nucor: Evaluating Building More Galvanizing Lines at Other Sheet Mills; 19/04/2018 – Nucor Benefits from Steel Tariffs, Price Increases

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.03, from 1.22 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 44 investors sold NUE shares while 195 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 214 raised stakes. 233.57 million shares or 2.42% less from 239.36 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Country State Bank holds 0% or 18 shares in its portfolio. 94,253 were accumulated by Caxton Lp. 1.30M are owned by Deutsche Financial Bank Ag. Natl Pension invested 0.09% in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE). Meiji Yasuda Asset Mngmt, Japan-based fund reported 12,804 shares. Hl Services Lc owns 12,763 shares. Moreover, Evermay Wealth Management Ltd Company has 0.07% invested in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) for 3,600 shares. Tdam Usa stated it has 0.02% in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE). Private Ocean Ltd Liability Com reported 1,648 shares. Cape Cod Five Cents Bancorp owns 7,600 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 392,668 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Utah Retirement System has invested 0.07% in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE). Benjamin F Edwards Inc invested in 3,538 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Moreover, Umb Commercial Bank N A Mo has 0.06% invested in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) for 33,236 shares. Carroll Assoc, North Carolina-based fund reported 36,479 shares.

Since November 1, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $5.31 million activity. 87,719 shares were sold by FERRIOLA JOHN J, worth $5.29 million.

Hap Trading Llc, which manages about $1.59B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Best Buy Inc (Put) (NYSE:BBY) by 118,045 shares to 129,600 shares, valued at $652,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tribune Media Co by 69,430 shares in the quarter, for a total of 344,430 shares, and has risen its stake in Shutterfly Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:SFLY).

Since August 25, 2018, it had 2 buys, and 174 insider sales for $213.85 million activity. Benioff Marc also sold $1.53 million worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) shares. $815,800 worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) shares were sold by BLOCK KEITH. 268 shares were sold by Allanson Joe, worth $40,744 on Tuesday, August 28. $134,514 worth of stock was sold by Hawkins Mark J on Wednesday, February 6. $811,530 worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) shares were sold by Weaver Amy E. $65,751 worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) was sold by Tallapragada Srinivas.