Harris Del (HRS) Shareholder Dorsey Wright & Associates Lowered Its Position; Clarivest Asset Management Has Trimmed Stake in Dominos Pizza (DPZ) by $10.63 Million as Stock Price Declined

Dorsey Wright & Associates decreased its stake in Harris Corp Del (HRS) by 51.46% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dorsey Wright & Associates sold 2,297 shares as the company's stock declined 11.00% with the market. The institutional investor held 2,167 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $367,000, down from 4,464 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates who had been investing in Harris Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $165.88. About 471,198 shares traded. Harris Corporation (NYSE:HRS) has risen 0.17% since February 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.17% the S&P500.

Clarivest Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Dominos Pizza Inc (DPZ) by 27.86% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clarivest Asset Management Llc sold 36,158 shares as the company's stock declined 13.13% with the market. The institutional investor held 93,639 shares of the food distributors company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $27.61M, down from 129,797 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clarivest Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Dominos Pizza Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.84B market cap company. The stock increased 3.04% or $7.7 during the last trading session, reaching $260.71. About 1.79 million shares traded or 150.22% up from the average. Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) has risen 42.17% since February 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.17% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.07, from 0.91 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 42 investors sold HRS shares while 204 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 162 raised stakes. 96.73 million shares or 2.18% less from 98.88 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 35,495 shares. Federated Pa accumulated 0% or 1,438 shares. Natl Pension Ser has 0.09% invested in Harris Corporation (NYSE:HRS). Griffin Asset holds 4,790 shares. Canal Insurance Company holds 30,000 shares. Franklin Resource stated it has 0.02% in Harris Corporation (NYSE:HRS). Gulf Int Comml Bank (Uk) holds 0.08% or 37,953 shares in its portfolio. Burney invested in 2.24% or 221,915 shares. Morgan Stanley accumulated 400,870 shares. Godshalk Welsh Mngmt owns 5,160 shares for 0.85% of their portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 31,981 shares. Cwm Limited Liability Corp owns 1,078 shares. Gateway Advisers Ltd Liability Co accumulated 5,420 shares. Somerset Tru invested in 14,206 shares or 1.19% of the stock. Checchi Advisers accumulated 0.03% or 1,306 shares.

Dorsey Wright & Associates, which manages about $743.59 million and $548.86 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mastercard Inc Cl A (NYSE:MA) by 9,242 shares to 21,984 shares, valued at $4.89 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Urban Outfitters Inc (NASDAQ:URBN) by 48,325 shares in the quarter, for a total of 91,811 shares, and has risen its stake in Pbf Energy Inc Cl A (NYSE:PBF).

Since September 4, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 5 selling transactions for $18.27 million activity. $4.28M worth of Harris Corporation (NYSE:HRS) shares were sold by ZOISS EDWARD J. 24,670 shares valued at $3.99M were sold by Young Christopher D. on Wednesday, September 12. DUFFY ROBERT L sold $6.35M worth of stock. Taylor Todd A. sold $3.03 million worth of stock.

Clarivest Asset Management Llc, which manages about $3.41 billion and $5.65 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Quinstreet Inc (NASDAQ:QNST) by 73,917 shares to 95,331 shares, valued at $1.29M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Foot Locker Inc (NYSE:FL) by 13,861 shares in the quarter, for a total of 92,823 shares, and has risen its stake in Dxc Technology Co.

Since August 29, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 sales for $2.62 million activity. ALLISON RICHARD E JR had sold 5,000 shares worth $1.40M.

