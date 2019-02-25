Harvest Management Upped Its Stake in Shire Plc (SHPG) by $2.35 Million as Market Value Rose; Shareholder Renaissance Investment Group Upped Xylem Shs Issued (XYL) Holding

Renaissance Investment Group Llc increased its stake in Xylem Inc Shs Issued (XYL) by 259.6% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Renaissance Investment Group Llc bought 17,653 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 24,453 shares of the fluid controls company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.95M, up from 6,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Renaissance Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Xylem Inc Shs Issued for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $74.8. About 625,399 shares traded. Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) has declined 3.63% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.63% the S&P500. Some Historical XYL News: 01/05/2018 – XYLEM SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.82 TO $2.97, EST. $2.92; 01/05/2018 – XYLEM 1Q ADJ EPS 51C, EST. 51C; 01/05/2018 – Xylem 1Q EPS 43c; 22/03/2018 – Xylem calls for improved water resource data collection and sharing on World Water Day 2018; 01/05/2018 – Xylem 1Q Net $79M; 01/05/2018 – Xylem Sees FY Rev $5.1B-$5.2B; 23/05/2018 – S&P REVISES XYLEM OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘BBB’; 30/04/2018 – Californians remain concerned about future droughts; Support recycled water as a long-term solution for water security; 23/05/2018 – S&PGR Cites Xylem’s Progress With Integrating Sensus Purchase, Willingness to Repay Debt for Raised Outlook; 06/03/2018 NY Warn Notices: 3 / 6 / 2018 – Xylem Inc. (Global Financial Shared Services Department) – Finger Lakes Region

Harvest Management Llc increased its stake in Shire Plc (SHPG) by 81.25% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvest Management Llc bought 13,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.27% while stock markets declined. The hedge fund held 29,000 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $5.26 million, up from 16,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvest Management Llc who had been investing in Shire Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $163.90B market cap company. It closed at $179.2 lastly. It is down 18.67% since February 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.67% the S&P500. Some Historical SHPG News: 25/04/2018 – SHIRE PLC SHP.L – BOARD HAS AGREED TO AN EXTENSION OF RELEVANT DEADLINE UNDER RULE 2.6(C) OF CODE UNTIL 5.00 P.M. (LONDON TIME) ON 8 MAY 2018 TO ENABLE PARTIES TO CONCLUDE THEIR ONGOING DISCUSSIONS; 19/04/2018 – Allergan will not bid for Shire; 19/04/2018 – Allergan: No Offer Has Been Made for Shire; 20/04/2018 – SHIRE PLC SHP.L – ALLERGAN NOW CONFIRMS THAT IT DOES NOT INTEND TO MAKE AN OFFER FOR SHIRE; 05/04/2018 – Takeda Pharmaceutical Chief Executive Christophe Weber raised expectations that the company will bid for the London-listed rare disease specialist Shire; 08/05/2018 – Proposed Acquisition of Shire plc by Takeda; 05/03/2018 – SHIRE U.S. FDA ACCEPTS NDA FOR PRUCALOPRIDE; 19/04/2018 – Takeover battle looms as Allergan considers bid for Shire; 19/04/2018 – SHIRE TO EVALUATE ANY FURTHER PROPOSALS; 24/04/2018 – SHIRE PLC: SHIRE ANNOUNCES REVISED PROPOSAL AND EXTENSION OF

Since September 7, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 4 selling transactions for $4.25 million activity. Sabol Colin R sold $1.40 million worth of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) on Monday, September 17. The insider Napolitano Kenneth sold $2.49M.

Renaissance Investment Group Llc, which manages about $273.97M and $259.66 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Colgate Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 24,515 shares to 21,869 shares, valued at $1.46 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 2,643 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 57,481 shares, and cut its stake in Blackstone Group Lp Com Un (NYSE:BX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.02, from 1.01 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 37 investors sold XYL shares while 188 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 149 raised stakes. 140.43 million shares or 4.87% less from 147.62 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Texas Permanent School Fund has 40,322 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Kistler holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) for 500 shares. The Japan-based Daiwa Secs Group has invested 0.03% in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL). Avalon Advsr Lc holds 3,350 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Moreover, State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has 0.06% invested in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL). Piedmont Invest holds 9,082 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Exane Derivatives holds 1,814 shares. 104,287 were accumulated by Cushing Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership. Barclays Public Limited Company has 0.02% invested in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL). Asset Strategies holds 0.62% or 33,155 shares. Stone Run Limited Company holds 2.12% of its portfolio in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) for 57,770 shares. Credit Suisse Ag accumulated 0.04% or 501,431 shares. Riverhead Mgmt Limited Company has 0.02% invested in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) for 8,563 shares. Ameritas Invest Ptnrs Inc invested in 3,424 shares. Panagora Asset Mgmt holds 0% or 11,646 shares.

Harvest Management Llc, which manages about $136.16 million and $169.47 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Athenahealth Inc (NASDAQ:ATHN) by 7,000 shares to 2,000 shares, valued at $267,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lasalle Hotel Pptys (Put) (NYSE:LHO) by 54,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,100 shares, and cut its stake in At&T Inc (Put) (NYSE:T).