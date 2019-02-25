Harvest S.A. (ALHVS) Is Yet to See Trading Action on Feb 25

Shares of Harvest S.A. (EPA:ALHVS) closed at 85.5 yesterday. Harvest S.A. currently has a total float of 1.33 million shares and on average sees 315 shares exchange hands each day. The stock now has a 52-week low of 67 and high of 92.

French Stock Market: A European Prowess

France is not just all about the unparalleled gastronomic experience nor the beautiful destinations. It is also acknowledged for being one of Europe’s pride on the economic front. It is also a special market place for Harvest S.A.. With a thriving corporate sector, France surely has an interesting economy as well.

France’s Equity Market

Euronext Paris, which was formerly known as Paris Bourse, is the main stock exchange in France. It is part of Euronext, a pan-European stock exchange across five European cities including Paris, London, Lisbon, Brussels, and Amsterdam.

Euronext was established on September 22, 2000, creating the first pan-European stock exchange from the merger of the Amsterdam Stock Exchange, the Brussels Stock Exchange, and the Paris Bourse in an effort to leverage the European Union (EU) economy. In 2002, the Bolsa de Valores de Lisboa was integrated into the union, further strengthening one of Europe’s biggest stock exchanges.

Developing very quickly it helped many companies like Harvest S.A. to find their investors. As of the first quarter of 2014, Euronext has a total market capitalization of €1.60 trillion with over 1,000 companies listed on it.

The leading indices on Euronext include PSI 20, Next 150, Euronext 100, CAC 40, BEL 20, AScX, AMX, and AEX.

CAC 40 is the index measuring the 40 most valuable companies listed on Euronext Paris. Unlike the leading index in the US, the Dow Jones Industrial Average— a price-weighted index, CAC 40 is a free-float modified capitalization-weighted index since December 1, 2003. Prior to this, its components are measured based on total market capitalization.

CAC 40 derives its name from an old automation system of Euronext Paris. Its base value of 1,000 has been set on December 31, 1987.

CAC 40 had recorded its all-time high 16 years ago, closing at 6,922.33 on September 4, 2000. It had an intraday high of 6,944.77 during the said session. On the other hand, its all-time low of 893.22 was last seen in January 1988. At present, CAC 40 is trading at around 4,000. And Harvest S.A. is the part of this trading.

The components of CAC 40 are reviewed and determined every quarter by the Index Steering Committee. The reviews happen every third Friday of March, June, September, and December. Companies listed on Euronext Paris are ranked based on free-float market valuation and share turnover in the 12 months prior. Their weights are limited to 15% during review to prevent the occurrence of index heavyweight. From the top 100 companies, 40 companies will be picked to compose CAC 40.

Trading in France

France has one of the longest regular trading sessions in the world. Trading on Euronext Paris begins at 6:01 a.m. and ends at 7:59 p.m. The movement is in 0.50 increments. Among most brokers, the margin requirement is 2%. Meanwhile, the minimum trade size requirement is an index. Euro is the main currency on Euronext Paris.

France is one of the richest economies in Europe, which is why betting on its growth prospects is an ideal move for investors. CAC 40 lives up to global stock exchange standards that can truly reward meaningful investments. Some of investments go to the Harvest S.A. directly.

Harvest S.A. offers software products for financial and asset management fields covering banking networks, insurance companies, asset management companies, private banks, independent wealth management advisors, accountants, etc. in France. The company has market cap of 113.92 million EUR. The firm provides BIG, a wealth management software for analysis, advice, and sale of financial products; MoneyPitch, a solution that revolutionizes wealth advice and offers tailor-made advice; Quantix, a digital solution that provides Web simulation and sales support tools for customer support; and VIC solution for the sales and credit training, and tailor-made management of offers and distribution strategies. It has a 32.99 P/E ratio. It also offers O2S, a solution for the portfolio aggregation, firm management, heritage CRM, and regulatory compliance; O2S Business Link, a business solution; Patrith??que, a digital documentary resource for wealth management and financial advisors; and ClickImpettes software for the calculation, optimization, and reporting of individual's income.