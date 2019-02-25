Harvey Investment Co Increased Agilent Technologies Com (A) Holding; Shorts at SYNCORA HOLDINGS LTD BERMUDA USD (SYCRF) Raised By 182.41%

SYNCORA HOLDINGS LTD BERMUDA USD (OTCMKTS:SYCRF) had an increase of 182.41% in short interest. SYCRF’s SI was 2.48 million shares in February as released by FINRA. Its up 182.41% from 878,500 shares previously. With 809,600 avg volume, 3 days are for SYNCORA HOLDINGS LTD BERMUDA USD (OTCMKTS:SYCRF)’s short sellers to cover SYCRF’s short positions. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $4.25. About 8,550 shares traded. Syncora Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SYCRF) has 0.00% since February 25, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Harvey Investment Co Llc increased Agilent Technologies Inc Com (A) stake by 13.33% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Harvey Investment Co Llc acquired 12,375 shares as Agilent Technologies Inc Com (A)’s stock rose 3.92%. The Harvey Investment Co Llc holds 105,220 shares with $7.42 million value, up from 92,845 last quarter. Agilent Technologies Inc Com now has $25.22 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.24% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $79.39. About 212,688 shares traded. Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) has risen 5.82% since February 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.82% the S&P500. Some Historical A News: 18/04/2018 – Agilent Technologies Files Second Civil Action to Protect Intellectual Property; 03/04/2018 – ALNYLAM -PURSUANT TO DEAL, AGILENT HAS AGREED TO MANUFACTURE, SUPPLY TO CO, ACTIVE PHARMACEUTICAL INGREDIENTS REQUIRED FOR PATISIRAN FOR COMMERCIAL SALE; 18/04/2018 – Agilent: Complaint Alleges Trade Secrets Were Illegally Obtained by Former Employees; 02/05/2018 – A: “Price increase isn’t a focus in the near term for us.” Spotify CEO Daniel Ek – ! $A; 12/03/2018 – Agilent Receives 2018 Scientists’ Choice Awards; 21/03/2018 – Agilent Declares Dividend of 14.9c; 22/05/2018 – Agilent Signs Agreement to Acquire Assets from Young In Scientific Co. Ltd; 15/03/2018 – Agilent Introduces New Color for Cancer Diagnosis; 07/03/2018 – AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES INC A.N – ANNOUNCED IT HAS SIGNED DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE ADVANCED ANALYTICAL TECHNOLOGIES INC FOR $250 MLN IN CASH; 22/04/2018 – DJ Agilent Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (A)

Since September 11, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 8 insider sales for $5.84 million activity. $197,294 worth of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) was sold by CLARK PAUL N. $1.17 million worth of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) shares were sold by McMullen Michael R.. 5,482 shares valued at $371,296 were sold by FIELDS HEIDI on Tuesday, September 11. 8,902 shares were sold by Grau Dominique, worth $685,454 on Tuesday, February 12. Gonsalves Rodney had sold 1,500 shares worth $106,590 on Wednesday, November 28.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.17, from 0.88 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 36 investors sold A shares while 186 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 162 raised stakes. 255.34 million shares or 2.22% less from 261.14 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported.

Harvey Investment Co Llc decreased Tjx Cos Inc New Com (NYSE:TJX) stake by 9,633 shares to 260,001 valued at $29.13M in 2018Q3. It also reduced Dentsply Sirona Incorporated stake by 97,541 shares and now owns 24,326 shares. Donaldson Incorporated (NYSE:DCI) was reduced too.

Among 7 analysts covering Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Agilent Technologies had 9 analyst reports since October 10, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) rating on Wednesday, October 10. Morgan Stanley has “Overweight” rating and $86 target. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, February 21 by Deutsche Bank. Morgan Stanley maintained Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) on Tuesday, November 20 with “Overweight” rating. The rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Buy” on Thursday, February 21. Robert W. Baird maintained the shares of A in report on Wednesday, February 20 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank on Tuesday, February 12 with “Buy”. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, February 21 by Barclays Capital. On Thursday, February 21 the stock rating was maintained by J.P. Morgan with “Buy”.

