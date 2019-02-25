Hashgard (GARD) soars 18.52% on February 24-25

Hashgard (GARD) had a good 24 hours as the crypto jumped $6.9915E-06 or 18.52% trading at $4.47456E-05. According to International Cryptocoin Analysts, Hashgard (GARD) eyes $4.922016E-05 target on the road to $7.96246983667317E-05. GARD last traded at Gateio exchange. It had high of $4.61439E-05 and low of $3.77541E-05 for February 24-25. The open was $3.77541E-05.

Hashgard (GARD) is down -18.17% in the last 30 days from $5.468E-05 per coin. Its up 0.00% in the last 100 days since when traded at $0.00 (non existent) and the annual trend is up. 200 days ago GARD traded at $0.00 (non existent). GARD has 100.00 billion coins mined giving it $4.47 million market cap. Hashgard maximum coins available are 100.00B. GARD uses algorithm and proof type. It was started on 04/05/2018.

Hashgard is a public blockchain that establishes a secure decentralized asset management protocol, initiated by the strategic director of Fenbushi Capital and managing partner of BKFUND, Charlie Xu, and co-founder of BKFUND, Tom Huang. Hashgard provides a large number of business modules, including operational-level on-chain data, advanced versions of asset management autonomous organization, a smart contract system tailored for asset management, able to systematically support the issuance, management, trusteeship, settlement, audit, process control, and dispute arbitration of decentralized assets.

Hashgard token (GARD) is an Ethereum-based token that powers the Hashgard platform.