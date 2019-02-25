Hayek Kallen Investment Management Maintains Position in Kroger Co (KR); United Rentals (URI) Shareholder Westport Asset Management Lowered Its Stake by $326,000 as Market Value Declined

Hayek Kallen Investment Management increased its stake in Kroger Co (KR) by 105.93% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hayek Kallen Investment Management bought 12,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.32% with the market. The institutional investor held 24,300 shares of the food chains company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $707,000, up from 11,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management who had been investing in Kroger Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.08 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.46% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $28.93. About 1.17M shares traded. The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) has risen 8.52% since February 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.52% the S&P500. Some Historical KR News: 15/03/2018 – Walmart, Kroger, Amazon Also Pushing Into Meal Kits; 17/05/2018 – OCADO OCDO.L CFO SAYS ‘PRETTY OPTIMISTIC’ CAN FUND KROGER PARTNERSHIP WITHOUT GOING TO INVESTORS; 16/04/2018 – Rob Portman: In Cincinnati, Portman Joins Kroger in Announcing New Employee Benefits Because of Tax Reform; 16/03/2018 – Kroger to Stop Selling Publications About Assault-Style Firearms; 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trading at Noon: Target misses profit forecast but maintains outlook; 16/04/2018 – Kroger is introducing a program to support continuing education for all part-time and full-time associates following six months of employment; 24/05/2018 – Meal-Kit Makers Blue Apron, Goodfood Climb After Kroger’s Entry; 20/04/2018 – Energy-Saving Programs at Ralphs Help Earn 2018 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year Award; 09/03/2018 – CincinnatiBusCou: EXCLUSIVE: Cincinnati-made healthy sports drink to appear on Kroger shelves; 20/04/2018 – KROGER – $1.2 BLN ASR IS ADDITIONAL REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION, INCREMENTAL TO $1 BLN REPURCHASE PROGRAM ANNOUNCED ON MARCH 15

Westport Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in United Rentals Inc (URI) by 10% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westport Asset Management Inc sold 2,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 36.33% with the market. The institutional investor held 18,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.95M, down from 20,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westport Asset Management Inc who had been investing in United Rentals Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.96B market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $137.63. About 531,793 shares traded. United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) has declined 37.27% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.27% the S&P500. Some Historical URI News: 15/03/2018 – Rhode Island Gov: Governor Raimondo Wishes Luck to URI and PC; 19/04/2018 – S&P REVISES UNITED RENTALS (NORTH AMERICA) INC. TO RATING ‘BB’ FROM ‘BB-‘; 12/04/2018 – Cramer: Buy United Rentals over Caterpillar as US-China trade disputes loom; 19/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades United Rentals Inc And Sub To ‘BB’; Otlk Stbl; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS INC – QTRLY RENTAL REVENUE INCREASED 25.1% YEAR-OVER-YEAR; 02/05/2018 – Achaogen Announces FDA Advisory Committee Voted Unanimously in Favor of Plazomicin for Treatment of Adults with Complicated Uri; 19/04/2018 – S&P REVISES UNITED RENTALS INC. TO RATING ‘BB’ FROM ‘BB-‘; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS INC – QTRLY TIME UTILIZATION DECREASED 80 BASIS POINTS YEAR-OVER-YEAR TO 65.2%; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS INC – SEES 2018 NET RENTAL CAPITAL EXPENDITURES AFTER GROSS PURCHASES OF $1.2 BILLION TO $1.35 BILLION; 18/04/2018 – United Rentals: 1Q Rental Revenue Up 25.1% Vs. Year Ago

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.9 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.14, from 1.04 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 57 investors sold KR shares while 248 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 182 raised stakes. 597.32 million shares or 1.00% less from 603.37 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported.

Another recent and important The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) news was published by Fool.com which published an article titled: “1 Dividend Stock to Buy in February – Motley Fool” on February 21, 2019.

Since September 18, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 12 sales for $5.37 million activity. HJELM CHRISTOPHER T sold $524,433 worth of stock. SARGENT RONALD had sold 115 shares worth $3,356. MOORE CLYDE R had sold 13,000 shares worth $377,819 on Tuesday, October 30. Sharp Erin S sold $734,106 worth of stock or 25,314 shares. The insider SCHLOTMAN J MICHAEL sold 20,546 shares worth $592,999. $421,370 worth of stock was sold by Clark Robert W on Friday, December 7.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.08, from 1.02 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 49 investors sold URI shares while 193 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 172 raised stakes. 67.28 million shares or 2.31% less from 68.87 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported.