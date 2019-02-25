Hedeker Wealth Management Group Stake in Visa Com Cl A (V) Raised as Stock Price Declined; Glaxis Capital Management Has Trimmed Holding in Microsoft (MSFT) by $4.18 Million as Share Price Declined

Glaxis Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 52.43% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glaxis Capital Management Llc sold 36,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.64% with the market. The hedge fund held 33,300 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.81 million, down from 70,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glaxis Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $856.14B market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $111.59. About 23.61M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 30.43% since February 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.43% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 08/05/2018 – Verifi Appoints Gabe McGloin to Head of International Merchant Sales & Business Development; 15/03/2018 – Google, Amazon and Microsoft cloud businesses helped more than double spending on data centers last year 2018 could be a record, too; 24/04/2018 – Upland Software Speeds Requests for Proposal (RFP) Through Upgraded Integrations with Microsoft Office 365 and Salesforce® Sol; 03/04/2018 – EMPIRED LTD EPD.AX – EMPIRED CHOSEN AS LAUNCH PARTNER FOR MICROSOFT’S AZURE AUSTRALIA CENTRAL REGIONS; 26/04/2018 – MSFT Filings: Microsoft Corp 8-K Filed On 2018-04-26; 07/05/2018 – Reputation.com to Host Transform 2018 Conference Series May 17-18; 27/04/2018 – J.P. Morgan predicts Microsoft will report earnings above expectations this year; 10/04/2018 – C3 IoT and Microsoft Announce Strategic Partnership to Accelerate AI in the Enterprise; 27/03/2018 – DebtX: CMBS Loan Prices Unchanged In February; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS APPLE HAS AN INCREDIBLE CONSUMER PRODUCT

Hedeker Wealth Management Group Llc increased its stake in Visa Inc Com Cl A (V) by 17.9% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hedeker Wealth Management Group Llc bought 3,952 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.30% with the market. The institutional investor held 26,031 shares of the business services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.91 million, up from 22,079 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hedeker Wealth Management Group Llc who had been investing in Visa Inc Com Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $320.90B market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $146.06. About 9.73 million shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 23.77% since February 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.77% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 06/03/2018 – US News: Exclusive: Visa Waivers Rarely Granted Under Trump’s Latest U.S. Travel Ban: Data; 16/03/2018 – No. 1 H-1B Visa Sponsor Tries to Bury Anti-White Bias Lawsuit; 09/05/2018 – VISA AND PAYPAL EXTEND PARTNERSHIP TO ACCELERATE ADOPTION OF DIGITAL AND MOBILE PAYMENTS IN CANADA; 14/05/2018 – Visa Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – VISA SEES YEAR ANNUAL NET REV. GROWTH AT LOW DOUBLE-DIGITS; 09/05/2018 – PAYPAL HOLDINGS INC – IN ADDITION, VISA AND PAYPAL HAVE AGREED TO EXTEND PARTICIPATION IN VISA DIGITAL ENABLEMENT PROGRAM; 08/03/2018 – BBVA, Visa and ABN Amro join investment in German fintech group; 01/04/2018 – SAUDI ARABIA TOURIST VISA REGULATION COMPLETE; 21/03/2018 – TTServices Awarded Contract to Provide Canadian Visa Application Centre Services in 21 Countries Across the Americas; 17/05/2018 – Former CEO of Visa UK to Lead Crypto Startup

Since August 31, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 11 selling transactions for $82.43 million activity. Nadella Satya had sold 267,466 shares worth $28.35 million. The insider BROD FRANK H sold 20,000 shares worth $2.15M. 118,000 shares were sold by Hood Amy, worth $13.09 million on Friday, August 31. On Thursday, November 8 the insider Hogan Kathleen T sold $4.06 million.

Glaxis Capital Management Llc, which manages about $142.00 million and $35.23 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc by 3,184 shares to 4,184 shares, valued at $5.05M in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.03, from 0.84 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 33 investors sold MSFT shares while 981 reduced holdings. 145 funds opened positions while 681 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 0.60% less from 5.31 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Natl Registered Advisor Incorporated reported 52,921 shares. Credit Suisse Ag invested in 14.65 million shares. Ameritas Inv Partners invested in 1.94% or 367,434 shares. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren Tgv invested in 1.53 million shares or 24.3% of the stock. Hamilton Point Invest Advsr Limited Liability reported 2.34% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 152,086 were accumulated by Montag A And Associate. Filament Lc invested in 44,223 shares or 1.71% of the stock. Capital Counsel Lc New York holds 12,982 shares. Cullinan Associate Inc reported 262,689 shares. Longer Invs stated it has 20,630 shares or 2.27% of all its holdings. M&R Cap Management Incorporated holds 1.9% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 76,063 shares. Moreover, Ny State Common Retirement Fund has 2.88% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 21.27M shares. Gillespie Robinson And Grimm Inc stated it has 0.14% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Lau Assocs Limited Liability Co has invested 1.95% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Mitsubishi Ufj Trust Banking Corp reported 6.32M shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.05, from 1.02 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 33 investors sold V shares while 655 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 529 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 0.85% less from 1.56 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Ltd Liability Partnership Ma holds 1.54% or 647,895 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D invested 1.2% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Palladium Prns Ltd, a Virginia-based fund reported 1,820 shares. Evercore Wealth Mgmt Ltd Company has invested 0.08% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Eastern National Bank reported 148,010 shares. Gsa Prtnrs Llp holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 3,511 shares. Price Capital Mngmt invested in 10,853 shares. Fca Corporation Tx owns 1,939 shares. Interactive Finance, Illinois-based fund reported 294 shares. Moreover, Zwj Invest Counsel Inc has 1.45% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Foothills Asset Mngmt Ltd holds 2.48% or 21,533 shares in its portfolio. Newfocus Group Limited Liability reported 1,392 shares. Winch Advisory Svcs Limited Liability invested in 14,045 shares or 1.06% of the stock. 78.29M are owned by Price T Rowe Associates Md. Cedar Hill Associates Limited Co holds 1,988 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio.

Since November 2, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 selling transactions for $28.04 million activity. 2,252 shares valued at $325,541 were sold by HOFFMEISTER JAMES H on Monday, December 3. $11.34 million worth of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) was sold by RICHEY ELLEN.

Hedeker Wealth Management Group Llc, which manages about $195.00 million and $142.44 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Unilever Plc Adr Sponsored (NYSE:UL) by 7,096 shares to 4,734 shares, valued at $260,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mastercard Inc Class A (NYSE:MA) by 4,190 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,900 shares, and cut its stake in Lowes Cos Inc Com (NYSE:LOW).