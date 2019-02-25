Hemenway Trust Company Stake in Exxon Mobil (XOM) Lowered as Valuation Declined; Bank Of Stockton Has Increased Its Stake in Chevron (CVX) by $380,030 as Stock Value Rose

Bank Of Stockton increased its stake in Chevron Corporation (CVX) by 12.54% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of Stockton bought 3,115 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.40% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 27,948 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.42 million, up from 24,833 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of Stockton who had been investing in Chevron Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $228.13B market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $119.39. About 4.52M shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.92% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.92% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 23/05/2018 – U.S. Refiners Propose to Kick Off More than $3 Billion Worth of Projects by End of Year, an Industrial Info News Alert; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON AFFIRMS CASH FLOW GROWTH & CAPITAL DISCIPLINE; 05/03/2018 – FP Energy: Chevron in talks to sell minority stake in Kitimat LNG project; 13/04/2018 – CHEVRON PROCEEDS WITH SECOND STAGE OF GORGON PROJECT IN WA; 07/03/2018 – Australia’s Woodside drops Grassy Point LNG plan in Canada; 21/03/2018 – Tengizchevroil to double LPG export through Taman port in 2018 – traders; 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON STILL BASING PLANS ON ‘LOWER-FOR-LONGER’ OIL PRICES; 30/04/2018 – CHEVRON PRESENTATION AT OFFSHORE TECHNOLOGY CONFERENCE BEGINS; 20/04/2018 – Venezuela Praises Chevron After Oil Company’s Employees Arrested; 23/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – Arrested Chevron workers could face treason charge in Venezuela

Hemenway Trust Company Llc decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil (XOM) by 27.31% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hemenway Trust Company Llc sold 29,268 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.33% with the market. The institutional investor held 77,900 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $6.62 million, down from 107,168 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hemenway Trust Company Llc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $332.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $78.42. About 9.52 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 7.28% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.28% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 10/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Exxon Mobile – 04/10/2018 05:44 PM; 15/03/2018 – Exxon offers May-loading Sokol crude cargoes in tender; 29/03/2018 – EXXON QPI AND PETROBRAS WIN BLOCK IN CAMPOS BASIN IN BRAZIL OIL AUCTION; 26/03/2018 – EIN BP Energy News: Rumors Of Exxon Mobil’s Demise Are Greatly Exaggerated; 23/05/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – ANNOUNCED INTENTION TO IMPROVE ENERGY EFFICIENCY IN REFINING & CHEMICAL MANUFACTURING FACILITIES; 30/03/2018 – New York Post: Judge dismisses Exxon lawsuit against climate change probe; 18/04/2018 – CHINA COMMERCE MINISTRY SAYS EXXON MOBIL AMONG COMPANIES IN THE LIST AFFECTED BY HALOGENATED BUTYL RUBBER MOVE; 07/03/2018 – EXXON EXPECTS TO ADD $6B IN EARNINGS FROM PERMIAN BY 2025; 12/05/2018 – KPRC 2 Houston: #BREAKING: Person shot at Exxon gas station on #Houston’s south side, police say -; 09/05/2018 – ALGERIA’S SONATRACH TO BUY EXXONMOBIL’S AUGUSTA OIL REFINERY IN ITALY – CEO TELLS LES ECHOS

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.21, from 0.93 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 38 investors sold XOM shares while 848 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 529 raised stakes. 2.17 billion shares or 0.56% more from 2.16 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Marietta Partners Ltd Liability has 1.5% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 59,447 shares. Adams Asset Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 91,297 shares or 0.84% of all its holdings. Kopp Advsr Limited Co has 0.45% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Natixis Advsrs LP has invested 0.16% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Kingfisher Capital Lc reported 12,345 shares. Autus Asset Management Ltd Llc holds 23,544 shares or 0.33% of its portfolio. Economic Planning Grp Incorporated Adv reported 19,386 shares. Live Your Vision Ltd Liability has 0.2% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 7,487 shares. Tortoise Cap Advsrs Lc reported 35 shares. Paragon & Paragon Ii Joint Venture reported 60,000 shares. First Lp has invested 0.37% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Investment Of Virginia Llc invested in 1.03% or 57,226 shares. Peoples Svcs Corporation reported 3.12% stake. Kbc Gp Nv accumulated 1.15 million shares. Cohen Mgmt holds 0.66% or 34,660 shares.

Since September 19, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 8 selling transactions for $6.53 million activity. 9,658 Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) shares with value of $757,284 were sold by Wojnar Theodore J Jr. Shares for $619,861 were sold by Schleckser Robert N. Hansen Neil A sold $214,914 worth of stock or 2,798 shares. Rosenthal David S had sold 7,562 shares worth $614,337. Verity John R had sold 15,850 shares worth $1.22M. Spellings James M Jr also sold $746,620 worth of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) shares.

Hemenway Trust Company Llc, which manages about $593.58M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) by 4,041 shares to 112,714 shares, valued at $15.76 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Orsted A S by 31,355 shares in the quarter, for a total of 66,210 shares, and has risen its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Since September 13, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 6 selling transactions for $4.19 million activity. 7,200 shares valued at $838,808 were sold by Ourada Jeanette L on Monday, February 4.