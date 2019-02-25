Hendershot Investments Trimmed Its Accenture Plc Ireland (ACN) Stake as Market Value Declined; Walnut Private Equity Partners Increases Holding in Magellan Midstream Partners LP (MMP)

Walnut Private Equity Partners Llc increased its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners Lp (MMP) by 2.92% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Walnut Private Equity Partners Llc bought 6,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.13% with the market. The institutional investor held 225,805 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $15.29 million, up from 219,405 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Walnut Private Equity Partners Llc who had been investing in Magellan Midstream Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.43B market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $58.78. About 884,940 shares traded. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) has declined 11.47% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.47% the S&P500. Some Historical MMP News: 12/04/2018 – BridgeTex crude pipeline cancels low spot rate as demand rises; 09/03/2018 – Magellan Midstream plans expansion of fuel system in Texas; 23/05/2018 – Singapore Bourse: Change In Mmp Resources Limited; 24/05/2018 – francesca’s Extends Its Contract with MMP, Demonstrating Its Dedication to Empowering Front Line Team Members with INCITE Platform; 15/03/2018 – Shell warns against proposed Magellan oil trading arm; 09/04/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEO of Magellan Midstream Partners; 09/03/2018 Magellan Midstream Announces Open Season for Potential Expansion of Western Leg of Texas Refined Products Pipeline System; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM CONCLUDES 1Q CONFERENCE CALL; 17/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream to Participate in the 2018 MLP and Energy Infrastructure Conference; 15/03/2018 – MMP DOESN’T EXPECT MATERIAL IMPACT FROM RECENT FERC RULING

Hendershot Investments Inc decreased its stake in Accenture Plc Ireland (ACN) by 19.93% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hendershot Investments Inc analyzed 5,226 shares as the company's stock declined 6.98% with the market. The institutional investor held 21,002 shares of the business services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.58 million, down from 26,228 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc who had been investing in Accenture Plc Ireland for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $102.95B market cap company. The stock increased 1.23% or $1.97 during the last trading session, reaching $161.5. About 1.68M shares traded. Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has risen 6.14% since February 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.14% the S&P500.

Hendershot Investments Inc, which manages about $236.98M and $282.36 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 18,585 shares to 30,516 shares, valued at $6.43M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Booking Hldgs Inc by 249 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3,928 shares, and has risen its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.02, from 1.07 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 27 investors sold ACN shares while 389 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 333 raised stakes. 441.67 million shares or 2.70% less from 453.91 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Highland Mgmt Limited Liability invested in 11,345 shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Limited Liability Com has 2.36% invested in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) for 2.04M shares. Modera Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Company reported 3,872 shares stake. Fiduciary Comm holds 0.07% or 14,228 shares in its portfolio. Ipswich, Massachusetts-based fund reported 19,110 shares. Gillespie Robinson Grimm owns 165,013 shares. Guardian Cap Ltd Partnership stated it has 115,543 shares or 0.33% of all its holdings. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0.29% or 101,689 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Hartford Fin Management has 0.93% invested in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) for 16,082 shares. North Star Asset Mgmt holds 0.05% or 3,800 shares in its portfolio. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky accumulated 0.13% or 63,400 shares. Cap Advsr Ltd Company reported 3,345 shares. Lombard Odier Asset (Europe) Ltd stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Washington Trust holds 107,909 shares. Blue Cap stated it has 3,789 shares or 0.32% of all its holdings.

Analysts await Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) to report earnings on March, 28. They expect $1.57 EPS, down 0.63% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.58 per share. ACN’s profit will be $1.00 billion for 25.72 P/E if the $1.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.96 actual EPS reported by Accenture plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -19.90% negative EPS growth.

Since September 20, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 4 selling transactions for $3.37 million activity. Another trade for 30,000 shares valued at $2.07M was sold by MEARS MICHAEL N. Another trade for 5,500 shares valued at $377,850 was sold by Selvidge Jeff R. $581,368 worth of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) was sold by Korner Lisa J on Monday, December 10.

