Herald Investment Management LTD Lifted Pegasystems (PEGA) Holding; Three Peaks Capital Management Decreased Its Costar Group (CSGP) Position by $343,560

Herald Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Pegasystems Inc (PEGA) by 2.07% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Herald Investment Management Ltd bought 6,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.65% with the market. The institutional investor held 335,300 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $20.99M, up from 328,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Pegasystems Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.06% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $65.68. About 87,020 shares traded. Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) has risen 1.90% since February 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.90% the S&P500. Some Historical PEGA News: 18/05/2018 – Pegasystems Named a Leader in Gartner’s Magic Quadrant for CRM Customer Engagement Center; 23/05/2018 – Pega Client Excellence Awards Recognize Organizations and Individuals Revolutionizing Customer Engagement through Digital Transformation; 14/03/2018 – Pegasystems Selected To Drive One of India’s Largest Statewide Digital Transformation Projects; 28/03/2018 – PEGASYSTEMS APPOINTS PAT DWYER AS NORTH AMERICAN VICE PRESIDENT OF SALES FOR COMMUNICATIONS, MEDIA, AND CONSUMER SERVICES; 04/04/2018 – PEGASYSTEMS APPOINTS SHOEL PERELMAN AS VICE PRESIDENT OF PRODUCT FOR PEGA MARKETING; 14/05/2018 – Pegasystems Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Wedbush for May. 21; 06/03/2018 Pega Launches First Al-Powered Sales Coach to Teach Smarter Selling; 16/05/2018 – Organizations that Fail to Adopt Agile Business Strategies Report 25 Percent Lower Satisfaction with Performance Across Key Bus; 06/03/2018 – Pega Launches First AI-Powered Sales Coach to Teach Smarter Selling; 27/03/2018 – Leading Brands JPMorgan Chase & Co., Anthem, Inc., and Genworth Financial, Inc. to Keynote at PegaWorld 2018

Three Peaks Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Costar Group Inc (CSGP) by 13.13% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Three Peaks Capital Management Llc sold 818 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.72% with the market. The institutional investor held 5,414 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.28M, down from 6,232 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Costar Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.08B market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $2.2 during the last trading session, reaching $414.02. About 25,891 shares traded. CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) has risen 24.42% since February 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.42% the S&P500. Some Historical CSGP News: 16/03/2018 Garry Marr: Sources telling CoStar News that TTC has signed a major lease to consolidate its warehouse operations in NW Toronto; 23/04/2018 – COSTAR 1Q REV. $274M, EST. $270.6M; 23/04/2018 – COSTAR GROUP RAISES YEAR GUIDANCE; 22/04/2018 – DJ CoStar Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CSGP); 23/04/2018 – COSTAR SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $1.25 TO $1.34, EST. $1.23; 23/04/2018 – CoStar Group Sees 2Q Adjusted Ebitda $66 Million to $70 Million; 23/04/2018 – CoStar Group 1Q EPS $1.44; 31/05/2018 – CoStar Company Marketing Scheduled By Stephens Inc. for Jun. 7; 30/04/2018 – CoStar Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By JMP Securities for May. 2; 23/04/2018 – CoStar Group First Quarter Revenue Grows 21% and Net Income Increases 136% Year-over-Year; Company Raises Full-Year Guidance

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.07, from 1.2 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 19 investors sold CSGP shares while 121 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 96 raised stakes. 32.71 million shares or 1.16% less from 33.10 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Cap Ww, a California-based fund reported 100,000 shares. Stephens Investment Gp Limited Liability Corp reported 187,606 shares. Japan-based Daiwa Group Inc has invested 0.05% in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP). Amer Century Companies holds 0.09% or 214,453 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Asset has 0.02% invested in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) for 2,473 shares. California-based First Quadrant Lp Ca has invested 0% in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP). Bell Bankshares has invested 0.32% in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP). Price T Rowe Associate Md reported 2.99M shares. Stephens Incorporated Ar has 0.07% invested in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) for 7,059 shares. Macquarie Gru Limited accumulated 13,836 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Bares Cap Inc reported 6.66% in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP). First Manhattan has invested 0% in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP). Moreover, Us Bank & Trust De has 0.01% invested in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) for 12,126 shares. Sheets Smith Wealth Mgmt holds 0.22% or 2,485 shares in its portfolio. Commonwealth State Bank Of stated it has 28 shares.

Since October 29, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 2 sales for $544,439 activity. NASSETTA CHRISTOPHER J sold 571 shares worth $199,662.

More notable recent CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Portland startup Cozy sells to CoStar – Portland Business Journal” on November 08, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross – CSGP – Nasdaq” published on January 31, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Ready For CoStar’s Q2 Earnings? Here Is What You Need To Know. – Seeking Alpha” on July 23, 2018. More interesting news about CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “DELL vs. CSGP: Which Stock Should Value Investors Buy Now? – Nasdaq” published on February 21, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “CoStar Group Announces Agreement with Oxford Economics – Business Wire” with publication date: February 14, 2019.

Three Peaks Capital Management Llc, which manages about $566.27M and $487.84 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Graphic Packaging Hldg Co (NYSE:GPK) by 39,853 shares to 153,393 shares, valued at $2.15M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Siteone Landscape Supply Inc by 8,725 shares in the quarter, for a total of 29,065 shares, and has risen its stake in Bok Finl Corp (NASDAQ:BOKF).

Since August 27, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 24 sales for $2.61 million activity. On Monday, October 1 the insider PYLE MICHAEL R sold $308,985. WEBER LARRY sold $40,650 worth of Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) on Friday, November 9. Another trade for 431 shares valued at $27,230 was sold by KOUNINIS EFSTATHIOS A. STILLWELL KENNETH also sold $147,134 worth of Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) shares. $576,000 worth of stock was sold by JONES RICHARD H on Wednesday, September 12.